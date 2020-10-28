Fall is finally in the air. On November 1, we “Fall” back an hour. Sweaters will replace bathing suits, the season of harvest ensues, and slow-baked savory meats and glorious sweets will fill homes with mouthwatering aromas.
There are so many traditions associated with the leaves changing and temperatures dropping. One of those traditions is the humble pumpkin pie, but things seem to have gone awry. Now it’s pumpkin spice everything. Please allow me to apologize right now. I hate this trend. There, I said it.
There is actually a history behind what has now become an obsession. So much so that in 2017, Scientific American wrote about it. The popular blend of spices most every cook has in their pantry is Pumpkin Pie Spice. The combo of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves (and sometimes allspice) is a mainstay in our culture.
The first known commercial use of Pumpkin Pie Spice dates back to McCormick, the company that began selling it in the 1950s. I remember mom kept the square metal container in her spice drawer. Wish I still had it. If I recall, she brought out that tiny red, white and blue box once a year when a pumpkin pie would be the centerpiece of the holiday table. You knew when it was in the oven by the smell that permeated the entire house. And after dinner, it would be gobbled up with some whipped cream.
Then something went drastically wrong. By the 90’s people were adding it to just about everything in tune with the arrival of the autumnal equinox. And companies capitalized on our hunger for the orange concoction. You can get it in coffee, tea, cookies, cereal, chili, cream cheese, Peeps and even deodorant. Say what? Who would want their armpits smelling like a Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte? Oh, but there’s more.
For those really into looking good, how about a pair of Vans athletic shoes that come in - you guessed it - pumpkin spice. And if you ever wanted to be a redhead (or close) now’s the time to go for it – in burnt orange. Next thing you know they’ll be propagating a pumpkin spice plant that has orange flowers and emits that unmistakable scent.
There’s a lot not to like about this “tradition” that was concocted for well over two decades ago. But I must admit I do partake in the very first custom associated with pumpkin spice. I don’t know what I’d do without that delicious Thanksgiving pie. In fact, pumpkin spice brings us all together. It is a symbol of harvest and of family. And in my humble opinion, that is the best tradition of all. Now that I think about it, I’m glad it reigns supreme this time of year.
