I’ve been reflecting on our country’s current situation. Not the usual things, like the possible failure of the economy if we don’t get our business’s doors back open. Nothing serious like that. I’ve been thinking about things a lot of us probably wouldn’t give a single second to.
I wonder what the seagulls are thinking now that there isn’t anyone on the beach to feed them their leftovers. How about the bass in the river? Are they wondering where all those purple, sparkly and hot pink rubber worms have gone? Ok, I’m joking.
My older daughter has been on lockdown in L.A. for at least five weeks. She’s trying her best to keep a smile on her face while basically the only thing she can do is walk around the block and look at the same buildings. Her greatest wish right now is to stand on grass. She’s thought about doing that on someone’s personal property but she’s afraid she’d be arrested for trespassing and go to jail; just for wanting to feel the cool, green grass between her toes. Most of us can’t imagine what that would be like and how something so elemental could be so wonderful.
Also, in L.A. parking spaces are at a premium (as if it wasn’t bad enough when everybody was at work) so if she does venture out for, say, groceries, she’s taking a huge chance of losing her spot and having to park three or more blocks away. She’s only two blocks away now and she considers that a gift.
I wonder what it’s like to go to work every day and take care of people that are sick, some who may be suffering from the coronavirus? Those of us who are not on the front lines probably can’t comprehend these workers risking their own lives to help others. I wonder what they are thinking while on the job? I bet it’s not about the possibility of catching the disease. No, I bet they’re thinking about making the patient comfortable, keeping the environment clean, and maybe, just maybe, when they can lay down in their own bed.
I wonder what it would be like to have empty shelves of basic products. Yes, that has happened to certain items but what about everything else? We can stock pile food and other goods and we’re fortunate to be able to do so because our farmers continue to grow it, our industries continue to produce it, our truckers and railroad workers make sure it’s delivered to the stores, the people who put them on the shelf and the people who ring us up.
And finally, to all those people who bought all the hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, paper towel, and toilet paper, I hope they come out of this with really, really clean bodies.
