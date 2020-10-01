Courage, honor, commitment, integrity, selflessness, sacrifice…
These are just a few of the countless number of words that come to my mind when I think of the characteristic traits that embody a first responder.
For many of us who have not been directly involved in a situation of having to see these men and women at work, it may be hard to characterize them, to truly understand what it is they face every single day of their lives.
For those of us who have found ourselves in a situation that required the actions of a first responder, I can only tell you, our appreciation is by far, greater and deeper than mere words can possibly describe.
My appreciation and respect for first responders was instilled in me as a young child and while growing up, I experienced firsthand not just the actions of a first responder, but the sacrifices that came along with the job. Both my father and my grandfather served in law enforcement.
I have learned that public safety is more than just a job, and it’s certainly not about the paycheck, or even about the career. It goes much deeper than that. It’s a true calling.
I am honored to salute our first responders throughout our county who answer that call fearlessly and relentlessly. No matter how often that call comes – no matter how long and grueling the shift, no matter how severe the danger – they answer.
We live in a time where the growing and ongoing lack of respect for authority in general is so rampant, and the words ‘thank you’ are so rare.
One need only to turn on the TV for a moment to witness the shameful disregard for human decency, and realize that this increasing violence throughout our nation is a by-product of the breakdown of respect, and moral behavior....just sayin’.
On behalf of The News, I am honored to salute all of our Williamsburg County first responders. It is certainly an honor to be able to show our appreciation and to support the men and women who go out and face whatever the day brings. You selflessly serve others without expecting anything in return.
No words seem adequate enough to express our gratitude to all of you who serve our county and protect our communities.
We support you, we respect you, we honor you, we stand along side you.
And most important, we give all thanks and praise to God, for equipping each and everyone of you with the talent He has given you. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with you today and always.
