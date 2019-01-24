Dear Editor,
This letter goes out to the citizens of Williamsburg County,
All Communities, Towns and Cities:
Happy New Year to you and your family! Thank you for taking the time to read this letter. I wanted to take a moment at the beginning of this new year to make a plea to you.
Over the years, I am sure that many things have been done and have been said that maybe have rubbed us the wrong way. These things may have been done intentionally or by mistake but they have created barriers that have kept the citizens of our County from being unified for progress.
My plea to you is to look past those barriers with a fresh and renewed focus on the future. We must not go backwards or remain in the present. Our focus must be centered around a future for our county that places us in a position to be a great place to live and raise a family. This concept of unity will require us to speak to people we have not spoken to, work with people we have not worked with, accept ideas that we have been reluctant to accept and think in ways that we have rejected in the past. A unified approach is the only approach that will move us forward. This unity does not require us to agree on everything but it will require us to be willing to work through disagreements in a collaborative manner.
In this new year and new season, I hope that you accept my plea!