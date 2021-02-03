I was ‘today’ years old when I learned a “surcee” is a southern gift tradition of a small, unexpected gift, often attached to a wrapped gift or added as a party favor. The SgtMaj used to say that to me and I thought it was just a slang term his family used. Goes to show just how redneck I am.
There’s a lot of things most of us might not know. For example, somebody realized that 2019 could be the last year we’ll see that ends in “teen.”
According to research, images and video slowed down to 2,000 frames per second show that mucus and saliva can burst from a person’s mouth at nearly a hundred miles an hour and travel as far as 27 feet. Sheds new light on current events.
The human body contains enough fat to make seven bars of soap. If that’s so then I won’t have to buy another bar for as long as live!
A lot of commercial fresh squeezed and 100% orange juice actually gets its flavor from flavor packets that are made from orange byproducts. During processing, the fruit loses its aroma among other things and these must be added back. Apparently, there’s nothing wrong with that but since I squeeze lemons for lemonade, I think I’ll go back to squeezing my oranges. And speaking of lemons, a whole one has more sugar in it than a strawberry.
Polar bears have been mating with grizzlies in the Arctic. The hybrid is called a ‘pizzly’ or a ‘grolar bear’.
If you replace the “W” in Where, What, and When with a “T” in a way, you answer those questions.
Your phone can harbor 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.
Most of us know sand is the end product of decomposed rocks, organic by-products but did you know it can be made up of fish poop? They say the white-sand beaches of Hawaii actually come from the poop of parrotfish.
Cheese is the most shoplifted food in the world. I can totaly understand that one.
The FDA has a handbook detailing the levels of “insect fragments” that can be found in certain foods and are deemed to be acceptable. For instance, I love chocolate but an average is 60 or more insect fragments per 100 grams (when 6 100-gram subsamples are examined) is acceptable. I’m ok with that. Just more protein.
I also found out our belly buttons are “intimate forests” that host different species of bacteria. According to an article in National Geographic, belly buttons, or technically the umbilicus, is home to more than lint. In 2011, a team of scientists from North Carolina State University and the Nature Research Center at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences launched the Belly Button Biodiversity Project to find out. Turns out there’s a lot going in there.
They discovered that belly buttons are very diverse habitats. In total, they discovered 2,368 different species. Some navels had a particular species while another did not. What’s even more surprising, more than half of those may be new to science. I will never look at my navel the same way but now I know its unique.
