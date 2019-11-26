With Thanksgiving right around the corner we are reminded to be thankful. Everybody has their own reasons and I have a few that I’d like to express.
When I watch people destroy private property during a protest I am thankful for parents who raised me to be a responsible adult.
When I see a fool standing in the middle of the road, daring anyone to hit him, I am thankful I have a brain that tells me I should move out of the way.
When I am forced to listen to a hoard of Chihuahuas yap for hours next to my property, I am thankful they live at another house.
When I hear Christmas music playing in stores on November 1, I am thankful I don’t have to listen to it in my own home until December 1.
When I see people make very bad decisions I am thankful some of mine didn’t land me in jail.
When I see pictures of myself a year ago when I was 10 pounds lighter I am thankful I’m not 20 pounds heavier.
When I hear the hateful discourse over politics I am thankful my friends and I can agree to disagree.
When I see rich people running successful businesses I am thankful they helped create the jobs that so many of us depend on.
When I see someone with a debilitating injury I am thankful my injury was not as bad.
When I see trash littering our highways I am thankful for those who take time from their own schedules to brave the elements to clean up their communities.
When I see a child excel I am thankful for the parents who raised him and the teachers who care.
Wishing you and yours a very thankful Thanksgiving.
