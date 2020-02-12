I have to say I don’t watch the NFL. It’s not because I have a political score to settle or that I don’t believe in kneeling during our National Anthem. I just don’t care much for the game. So it was by accident that I saw the best commercial ever.
At first I didn’t know it had anything to do with the NFL. It starts off with a group of kids playing football in a field when a young man with an awesome blonde Mohawk catches a pass and starts running.
The half-pint halfback is faster than lightening and once he has the ball he doesn’t stop. The camera follows him along his journey as he dodges tackles and passes the ball to dozens of people in different cities, an airport and even in the middle of the Madi Gras celebration.
Since I’m not a football fan, I only picked up a few of the characters but turns out everyone is a famous athlete and they all are rooting for the pint-sized runner as they call out, “Take it to the House,” the title of the commercial.
If you pay attention, you’ll see glimpses of others memorialized in the commercial such as a wall painted with Chicago Bears Gale Sayers, people wearing team gear as well as a poignant moment when the young man pauses under a statue of Pat Tillman. His journey ends when a little old lady hands him the ball. I later find out she is none other than Virginia McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears. The child nods his head, displays that infectious smile and runs on to the field - this time it is in real time - followed by a bunch of kids. He hands the game ball to the ref and the crowd goes wild. I got goosebumps.
The young man’s name is Maxwell “Bunchie” Young and he’s just 12 years old. When he was at the tender age of nine he reportedly broke the 10-year world record for the 100-yard dash with a time of 12.4. No wonder he flew through the scenes in the commercial. Last year Bunchie was named Sports Illustrated Kids Sportskid of the Year and received a scholarship from the University of Illinois to play football. I have a feeling he’s going to get many, many more offers.
I didn’t make it through the entire game but I know who the MVP is. It is that little fellow with the great big smile that ran to the Super Bowl to hand the game ball to the referee. Bunchie has unlimited potential, talent and a drive that is hard to come by. He also showed us we all have potential, if we’re willing to do what it takes. Good luck Bunchie, though I don’t think you’ll need much luck.
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.