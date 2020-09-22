This is the same thing I talk about all the time. You know I’m a big fan of the saying, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” This applies to so many things. The obvious question is have you started in that direction? Well, this is another flying story that has a happy ending.
Back in the mid eighties, I did a lot of flight instruction out of the Clarendon County Airport. There was lots of flying going on there. The maintenance shop had lots of business and several aerial applicators were spraying crops all over the county. One afternoon after finishing a lesson, my student and I were standing by his car discussing the lesson he had just finished. The student was going to take his check ride for his license the next week.
A little pickup truck was driving by. The driver saw us and slammed on brakes. He turned around and drove into the airport parking lot. He was a friend of my student. He had seen us standing there and decided to stop. Like many chance meeting, things were about to change in this chance encounter.
After some introductions, we talked about flying. This new acquaintance said his father flew and he had ridden many times during high school. Now time had passed and he was working, trying to start a business and all the other adult things that seem to get in the way. The magic and fun of flying was held back by the slap of reality that creates drag on many fun things.
There are lots of things we want to do but we can’t seem to get close to starting. By chance, this soon to be new student had ended up here at the airport.
“I’d like to get my license but I can’t afford it.” Well, there it was; the slap of reality that holds us back. He was driving a new truck. Surely, with a little juggling he could re-arrange his finances to take a flying lesson.
I told him, “You can’t afford fifty dollars?” He came back with, “Yea, I can afford fifty dollars.” “Good, you can start your lessons tomorrow at five.”
He was rather surprised at that. What had been holding him back was the cost, but he didn’t know what the cost really was. I explained that he couldn’t get his license in one day. In fact it would take almost a year for him to learn all the necessary steps to get his license. There was ground school, a written test, cross-country flying, night flying, and a check ride. I couldn’t teach him that in one-day and he didn’t have to pay for it all at one time.
He did show up the next day with $50 and his flying career took off. (So to speak) Now thirty-five years have passed since that chance encounter. He still talks about the fifty dollars. Incredibly, he recalls that he is almost sure that he paid more money than fifty dollars for some of his lessons but he can’t really recall what those amounts were. He really only recalls getting fifty dollars and scheduling his lessons.
He has owned over ten different airplanes during this span of time. He still flies and has his own plane. He has his old logbook and the date noted when he first stopped by the airport and learned that he could get started for almost nothing.
What are you waiting for? Is there something out there that you’ve wanted to do? It’s probably still out there waiting for you to do something about it.