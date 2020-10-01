The Headline reads: Blue Devils Rip Porter-Gaud 79-51. That’s from 1969. My team lost. Still: it’s the best game I had in my high school basketball career. I scored eight points that night. That was the best scoring in a single game for me. Don’t worry, this is not a case of getting better in athletics after fifty years. I wasn’t a great athlete. I just got to play on some teams and had all the fun of participating.
“The North Charleston Blue Devils roared to their 17th victory in 19 starts last night with a commanding 79-51 victory over the Porter-Gaud Cyclones.”
We played this game in North Charleston. I remember the game. North Charleston was a powerful team in the Charleston area. Warren Peper was a good player in the area. This night was senior night. I remember that Peper fouled out of the game. The newspaper article mentions that he fouled out. He did score 16 points. He later became a television anchor in the Charleston area.
Another Blue Devil scored 22 points. That was Ernest Carter. We played football against him and competed in a track meet against him. He was fast and a good athlete. Don’t know what ever happened to him. There was another guy Larry Hughes that played for North Charleston. I talked with him before we played against each other in basketball. Can’t remember where I met him and have not seen him since. This newspaper article brings back all this after over fifty years. How can your brain store this information?
Stranger than those little memories of strangers is the memories of my teammates.
Blake McCardy scored 14 points that night. We played on the football team also. He was a classmate and we had gone to parties before. Then we graduated and I’ve only seen him twice in the last fifty years.
Jimmy Boyd was an exceptional athlete. He played football and was a great track man also. He scored 8 points that night. He’s the same way. I’ve seen him twice in the last fifty years.
Bruce Ball scored 11 points. He was a football teammate also. I have seen him maybe ten times in the last fifty years.
Perry, Oxenfeld, and Beam were also listed in the box scores for the game. I haven’t seen or heard of these guys at all. We got out of school and never had any other contact.
I often wonder about why some of these things can stick in your mind and then other things do not. Team practice does have a bonding influence. Practices probably last about 1 and ½ hours. Over the course of a sports season, we probably practiced 200 plus hours. 200 hours is not much now compared to fifty years.
The last thing I remember about the game is the coach talking to me when we returned to our gym. He would go around and talk to all the players and give them a little critique and tell them how they had done during the game. He came up to me and said, “Bobby you scored eight points tonight.” I couldn’t tell if that was for encouragement or he was amazed that I had scored that many points.
This is about the last memory I have of playing high school basketball. This is true partly because I have a little clipping to remind me of these people that have been out of my mind for so many years.
At the time this was important fun and one of the best times of my life. My wife’s grandmother had a Latin saying about one day it will be pleasing to remember these things. That’s what I try to do now. Hopefully, I can remember the things I do now and the people around me. Pleasant memories are fun. Did I mention that this was my highest scoring game?