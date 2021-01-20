There’s an awakening happening. It’s not about politics or uprisings. It’s about little buildings in the back yard that lend a bit of solitude to the owner. They go by she sheds, scrap shacks and other names and they can be created out of anything. They’re downright beautiful and I want one.
For years I’ve tinkered with the idea of having my own tiny house out back, a getaway of sorts when I’ve had enough of the real world. After joining a she shed group on a social media platform, I am hooked. I also know exactly how mine will look.
I would paint it a pastel color like mint green and the trim would be in a peachy tone. The inside colors would be equally soft. Maybe I’d cover the walls in a delightful butter yellow. Crisp white trim is a must.
My she shed would be filled with little pots brimming with seedlings just beginning life as they sprout from the rich soil. The pots, of course, would be hand painted in coordinating colors to match the cozy space. Miniature four-pane windows opposite each other would provide morning and afternoon sunlight and shelves below would give the pretty pots a place to sit while their babies grow into splendidly scented flowers.
It would be nice to have electricity so I can add a fan above to cool my brow after working in the garden all morning. An audio system would really be nice. I could play classical music while I’m fluffing the floral cushions on my scaled down recliner. Tiny fairy lights strung back and forth along the ceiling would give the room a warm glow as dusk settles.
Of course, I’d add a cute little porch. It would accommodate two rocking chairs because it’s always nice to sit with a friend and chat the hours away. A porch is also a place to watch the sunset as one sips on a cold beverage.
I can’t neglect the roof. The typical shingle version simply won’t do. Oh no. It would be dressed up in wood shakes, preferably red cedar in a light stain so as not to compete with the exterior’s delicate color scheme.
While I’m at it I’ll landscape around my little forest gem. White and yellow roses would frame the porch and miniature versions of foundation plants would finish off the sides. But I’m not done. A winding stone path beginning at the foot of the porch would meander around the yard until it disappears into the woodland beyond.
A bubbling brook would add a lot of character also. I could dig a small one that could cross under the stone path as it makes its way to another part of the yard. I wonder if there’s such a thing as a mini weeping willow. It could be a point of interest along the way. Oh, then I’d need a bench for reflecting by the willow. I’d paint that bright yellow since it needs to stand out against the woodsy background.
Oh no! I haven’t even thought about plumbing!
Who am I fooling? I seem to have spent too much time with that she shed group. Now that I think about it, maybe a she shed isn’t such a great idea. When I’m finished it will be more like a small castle and demand housework times two. I don’t find that beautiful at all.
