Dear Editor,
The prevailing media narrative of “Red States = Bad; Blue States = Good” ignores the realities of the COVID-19 crisis. New York has been walloped by the coronavirus, due in no small part to Governor Cuomo’s irresponsible decision to send infected elderly patients back to nursing homes. California is now a hot-spot, despite much of the state’s adherence to the liberal orthodoxy of government mandates. In South Carolina, Governor McMaster has taken a steady and measured approach to confronting the crisis, striking the right balance between protecting the public while doing the minimum amount of economic damage. As the Governor has repeatedly stated, everyone should be wearing a mask. But when the chief executive starts dictating our choice of apparel, it becomes a slippery slope. I’m glad the Governor recognizes that. Be careful with slippery slopes even in your own county.