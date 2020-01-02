Dear Editor,
I read the “Quid Pro Quo,” 18 Dec. 20198, by Mr. Milton Duke. Of course in trying to substantiate his story he left out some very important details. And I know as far as Mr. Duke and his Trump supporters, truth isn’t truth and alternative facts all saturates their thought process. So here goes the details as reported by seasoned administrators/ambassadors/diplomats, some appointed by the great Orange Guy himself and others are lifetime federal employees.
July 25, 2019…Trump and Zelensky speak. As we later find out from a rough transcript released by the White House, Trump repeatedly notes how “good” the United States is to Ukraine and then proceeds to ask Zelensky to open two investigations. One investigation involves CrowdStrike, an Internet security company that probed the Democratic National Committee hack in 2016, and the other involves the Bidens and Burisma. “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,
Trump says before floating the CrowdStrike investigation.
Four national security officials raised concerns about Trump’s Ukraine efforts with a White House lawyer both before and immediately after the Zelensky call.
August 12, 2019…The whistleblower files a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson will later determine the complaint to be credible and a matter of “urgent concern,” which would trigger a legally required disclosure to the House and Senate intelligence committees.
Late August…Lawmakers raise concerns about Ukraine aid being withheld, citing its importance to defend the former Soviet republic from Russia.
September 1, 2019…Bill Taylor (Charge of Ukraine Affairs) texts Gordon Sondland (European Union Ambassador): “Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?” Sondland responds, “Call me.” The two speak, according to Taylor, and Sondland explains that Trump wants Zelensky to say publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma and the conspiracy theory about Ukraine’s alleged role in the 2016 election interference. Sondland tells Taylor that he regrets not telling Ukrainian officials that “everything” relied on their announcement of the investigations – both a meeting and military aid.
What is provided is a very brief timeline of events. It wasn’t until after the complaint was filed that the Great Orange guy stated, “I want nothing.” That tune was spouted in late September!! Trump changed his tune after he was caught trying to bribe a foreign government. However, Mr. Duke clearly left that part out of his narrative.
“As a society drifts farther and farther away from the truth, it begins to despise those who speak it.”
And we know, Trump and his supporters despise news networks and those who dare speak truth.