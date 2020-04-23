These are wild times and now the psychic predictions have come out. People have predicted all this for 10, 20, even 30 years ago. There are all sorts of quotes about sickness, death, and destruction, and even dogs and cats living together. Well, some of these things are fake. A bigger question is where were these predictions back then?
Being a prophet is hard work. The people thought that Isaiah was a kook and he had to wait 700 years for his predictions to come true. It is even worse nowadays. News travels fast and everybody records everything now. Say something on the news now and sure enough someone will bring out a recording of you saying something different.
Meanwhile, there are people claiming that they knew all these wild times were coming. I just wonder what they were doing while 30 years pass and we’re still surprised by all this. More amazing is some of these prognosticators live in poverty and can’t even win the bet on one Super Bowl. Can’t seem to pick three numbers on a lottery ticket either. Doesn’t make sense.
Back when there wasn’t such a fast news cycle. Psychic entertainers would claim that they weren’t allowed to go to horseraces. They couldn’t bet on sporting events. They would have great newspaper ads that told of their predictions even though they couldn’t use these marvelous powers for monetary gain. Still people came to their shows to possibly learn some prophetic news. As early as 1900, people predicted a stock market crash was coming soon. It only took 30 years for this to come true. Never heard of anyone making a killing in the market with this info though.
Claiming to have made a prediction is a lot different than actually making one. People that are claiming they predicted what is happening now is hard to dispute. A great question would be how long will this last? Haven’t seen anyone trying to predict a few months out though.
Well, the psychic business is hard. You have to be careful about what you say and how you say it. If your prediction is specific, you can be dead wrong. If your prediction is too vague, you run the risk of nobody believing you even if you were right.
It is time for me to make some predictions now. I say we are headed for some good times and some bad times. That is the way it has always been. Besides, whether something is good or bad depends on your specific point of view. One of my friends said that a lot of things depended on whether it was your ox in the ditch. I’m just going ahead as usual. We’ve been through stuff like this in one form or another throughout our history.
We’ve had lot better times and some worse times. There are some good things that come out of this. We do get a chance to prepare for this type of thing if it happens again.
For those folks that say that this is the end of the world, don’t worry. We don’t have to prepare for that at all. There are lots of things to prepare for but the end of the world is not one of them. After all the end of the world will only come once.