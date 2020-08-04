Dear Editor,
A stimulus proposal was blocked due to big businesses’ lack of spending accountability to the federal government. Blocking it really was the right thing to do. If average folk literally must tighten their belts a notch, then shouldn’t employed multi-millionaires forego unethical bonuses, stock options and pay increases. Last time, they developed company-wide layoff plans afterwards. Shouldn’t it confuse and agitate most underemployed, unemployed or middle income earners like me?
Moreover, funding education during the pandemic has me seriously confused too. According to The Florence Morning News, South Carolina is giving private schools around $32 million or about $6,000 per student to assist them with tuition costs. Likewise, the government approved allocating around $2.4 million to its historical black colleges and universities or HBCUs. While I neither read nor was informed of funding going to public school districts or home schooling in this news article, I wonder if $6,000 will go to all South Carolina students individually later too?
Tuition costs prevent children of low income earning families to attend many private schools. But, why choose a privileged school in the first place? Well, for starters, the student-teacher ratio is ideal, the students attend and graduate college at a higher rate than public schools and earn higher incomes after graduating. Secondly, this significantly increases the gap of wealth after graduation between public and private schooled students. Yet, interestingly vastly more White students attend private schools than Blacks.
In some instances, the phenomenal gap in disparity happened after desegregation and the Court’s decision on Brown vs. The Board of Education.
Solution: If each private school student is allocated roughly $6,000 to attend a costly private school, then shouldn’t public and home-schooled students be given significantly more?