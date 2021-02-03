Hey, did you see the thing about the XL Pipeline? Now there is an executive order about stopping the XL Pipeline. What’s the deal? The Obama administration wouldn’t let them build the pipeline. Then the Trump administration says they can build it. Now the Biden administration say you can’t build it. What’s been going on the last 12 years?
I’m not here to talk about geopolitical economics of the global oil industry. I’ve got a story about the Alaska pipeline. You remember that one don’t you?
There are all sorts of pipelines in the United States. They don’t cause much trouble and move a lot of gas and oil. The Alaska pipeline was controversial at the time. I got to meet a guy from Alaska and he told me some tales of the pipeline and how it was made.
I had an airplane in the early seventies and put it up for sale. A guy called me from Alaska. He wanted to buy the plane and take it back to Alaska. He sent a check from a bank in Alaska. The check cleared and he called back and said he would bring the rest of the money in cash. He was going to bring $2,200 to finish paying for the plane.
I got the message that he was coming to Charleston, South Carolina by airline. Would I pick him up on Sunday morning at the airline ticket area? On Sunday morning I went to the airport and found the buyer eating eggs in the restaurant. He was covering his eggs with ketchup. He said that Alaska food was not great.
He told me that he did carpentry work in Alaska. He was working for a customer that built houses and did repair work for companies that were planning on getting a lot of pipeline work.
He said the pipeline work was like the gold rush in California. A lot of people thought they were going to get rich by finding gold. Some people did get rich but not by finding gold. Most people made money by selling goods and doing other types of work. It was the same way in Alaska.
Lots of people were moving to Alaska to get work on the pipeline. A lot of people were hoping to make money by working on the pipeline. Some people were just going to meetings to try to stop the pipeline. My airplane guy said he had gone to many public meetings. People were saying that the pipeline was the reason that there were no caribou around. He said how could that be when the pipeline wasn’t even built. The only reason that the caribou weren’t around is because the townspeople shot any caribou that came within a hundred miles of the town.
Well, they did build the pipeline. My newfound friend said he worked just enough in the summer to move to Florida in the winter. He took the plane to Florida for the rest of the winter and then went back to Alaska for the summer.
He did tell me that if I wanted to come out to Alaska there was a lot of work for pilots out there. He also warned that it really was like the Wild West out there. He was working a job and a new guy came on the crew. This guy was a troublemaker. He was argumentative and would not work. Someone warned him that this guy would get up close to you, turn his hat to the side and give you a head butt.
One day the troublemaker started arguing with him and turned his hat to the side. He put his framing hammer on the troublemakers left temple.
I did get a letter from my guy when he got the plane back to Alaska. He told me to come for a visit and he would let me fly the plane again. He also said bring a hammer for protection.