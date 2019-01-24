Comedians are dead; that’s what Mel Brooks believed. Brooks blames political correctness for making comedy not worthwhile. “We have become stupidly politically correct, which is the death of comedy,” said Brooks in a 2017 San Diego Union Tribune interview. “Comedy has to walk a thin line, take risks,”
Dennis Miller has also weighed in on the PC culture. The talk show host, political commentator and former comedian told The Herald News, “We have raised a generation of emotional hemophiliacs. The grievance is the new coin of the realm.”
Mr. Miller might be correct. We seem to be living in a time where laughter will get you into trouble. Matt Farrand of The Standard-Journal suggests the era we live in is similar to 1938 when Germany under Adolf Hitler launched an invasion into Poland that, over time, would claim the lives of tens of millions of people.
My father was a big fan of John Elroy Sanford (aka Redd Foxx). He loved the show Sanford and Son and even played his comedy routine on a record during parties. As a child I was once exposed to the comic and actor’s raunchy f-bombs and female exploits. Though I now consider his routine filthy and misogynous, I was not hurt, transformed or tainted by it. I don’t recall anyone protesting outside the nightclubs. In fact, the audiences were full of men and women laughing and smiling. Today however, Mr. Sanford would run the risk of being attacked. I say if you are offended by that form of entertainment then don’t go to a show.
Political correctness doesn’t hurt some. Popular comedian Samantha Bee’s attacks on politicians, which are viewed mostly by an audience that is not registered to vote, are often given a pass. I guess political correctness doesn’t apply to all; only for those whose views don’t fall in line with a certain ideology.
When I hear comments that I don’t agree with or find offensive, I don’t cry or scream or make an idiot of myself that ends on headline news. I turn the channel or walk away; simple as that. 2018 was the year where nearly everyone was offended. Maybe this year will be a year where one’s opinion counts and is respected, no matter if it doesn’t fit our own personal view.
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.