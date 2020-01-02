I’m going to start the New Year with a saying that I found online. Author unknown, “Life is like a camera. Just focus on what’s important and capture the good times, develop from the negatives and if things don’t turn out just take another shot.”
What great advice. I think I’ll have it tattooed on the inside of my wrist; sort of like the quarterback with his plays wrapped around his arm so he can refer to them at will.
The author’s advice beats making resolutions that I’ll never keep. In 2017, I promised I’d resolve not to resolve. Instead, I decided to set goals. That way, if I met a goal (make it through the day without a piece of Dove dark chocolate) I would feel great over my accomplishment. Last month I tried that. It lasted about 11 days.
Of its 2020 top 40 New Year’s Resolutions for Healthier and Happier Living, Good Housekeeping suggests adding more citrus to your diet. Fruits such as grapefruit, oranges and lemons aid wintry dry skin. I can keep this res cause they all go great in my adult smoothies.
There are lots of websites that offer resolution ideas. One says I could participate in “healthy hogging,” as in occasional indulging. They forgot to give the definition of occasional indulging. Another says keep your resolutions simple and realistic. Losing six pounds should be rather achievable but it’s been seven months and I ain’t there yet so I don’t think that will be on my 2020 calendar.
Speaking of calendars, I could record my goals on a calendar. I have a calendar at work. I write down appointments on it. I can’t read most of them because I scribble. Maybe I’ll frame one of my busiest months. It would make a great abstract art piece.
Some people write down one inspirational word when they wake up. Then they’d recall the word every time they feel bad or angry or stressed out. I’ve already come up with a few words of my own such as chocolate, smile, grace, and chocolate.
One thing I hope for in 2020 is to see a better, kinder world. I hope our communities will see less crime and our law enforcement experience more respect. Coffeeandcarpool.com offers parents ways to encourage their kids to make resolutions to be kinder by drawing or writing down ideas. I believe we could all benefit from the exercise. As we look forward to the next decade, my wish is to see more good things happen. That path can be achieved if each of us contributes to the cause. Happy New Year to all.
