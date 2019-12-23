Here it is, Christmas already and New Year’s staring me right in the face. What happened? Where did the 365 days go? I feel like I haven’t had any time to accomplish anything I set out to accomplish this year and yet I had over 8,700 hours to do it all.
Did I lose weight? No, but I did manage to stay in shape... round is a shape.
Did I manage my money better? No, but I did manage to maintain my nill-ionaire status.
Did I cut back on my Diet Coke intake? No, but I did try a new Diet Coke flavor... Black Cherry... what was I thinking?
Did I watch less TV? No. But I did manage to watch all 153 episodes of Gilmore Girls with my daughter. Well, almost all, we have about four episodes left. I’m on the edge of my seat. Does Lorelai end up with Luke or not?
Did I spend less time playing games on my iPad? No. But I did make it to level 918 on Toon Blast, level 890 on Toy Blast, and my new favorite Best Fiends...I’ve only made it to level 503.
Did I cook more meals for my family? No, but I did manage to spend a crazy amount in takeout.
Did I become more organized? No, but I did manage to NOT lose my purse but once, my keys but twice, and my phone, well, we won’t count how many times that actually happened this year.
Did I take a social media hiatus? No, but I did post less than normal, does that count?
Did I spend less time worrying? No. But I did spend less worrying that my worrying was causing my hair to turn gray... surely that counts.
There’s so much more that I didn’t do yet my intentions were good. And here’s the funny thing about it all. I’m already thinking about my New Year’s resolutions for 2020. I have about seven really good ones in mind and I’ve probably already mentally given up on half of them. Just sayin’.
In all seriousness, whether it seems to be flying by one moment or creeping slowly the next, time has a way of showing us what truly matters. It has shown me first and foremost that my deep rooted faith and my family are my foundation. Everything else builds from that foundation.
Time has also shown me that it can be our friend or our enemy, depending on our circumstances.
However you choose to spend your time, my hope for you is that you spend it wisely.
Speaking of time, I would like to take these next few to extend a very deep and heartfelt THANK YOU to all of our readers, patrons, businesses and industries that have supported us through the year. I can assure you it doesn’t go unnoticed nor unappreciated.
It warms my heart to know that so many support our hometown newspaper week after week. Without you, we would cease to exist.
This December 7, marked 27 years that I have been working here at The News. And not one day has gone by that I have ever doubted the power and effectiveness of newspaper journalism and advertising. I guess when you believe in what you do, it makes your job one worth working for.
With the deepest gratitude, I wish you all peace, happiness, health and prosperity. May 2020 fill each of you with a renewed sense of hope and happiness as we say goodbye to 2019 and embark on another year ahead of us.
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Quotes for Thought
“A funny thing happens when you don’t advertise…Nothing” - Unknown
“If I had to choose between government without newspapers, and newspapers without government, I wouldn’t hesitate to choose the latter.” - Thomas Jefferson
“He who is without a newspaper is cut off from his species- P.T. Barnum
“Putting out a newspaper without promotion is like winking at a girl in the dark -- well-intended, but ineffective.” - William R. Hearst
“My theory was that a city without a newspaper is a city without a soul.” - Luis A. Ferre
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.