You’ve heard about it. The President wants to buy Greenland. The whole country! It’s not such a bad idea. I’m sure the country is beautiful with friendly people and snow covered picturesque scenery. The United States already has an Air Force Base there. Its got places were the sun never sets during the summer and the sun never comes up in the winter. It could be a land of extremes or just the nicest place ever.
Thule is in Greenland. Thule is the furthest most remote region. I’m a fan of Thule. Ultima Thule is the furthest most remote region or the most distant goal of human endeavor. When I heard that I became a fan. I even have an Ultima Thule list. I put my most distant goals on that list. What a place that must be?
There are two reasons why I think buying Greenland would be a good idea. One idea was from a friend of mine. He thought the interior of Greenland would be a good place to relocate the entire prison system of the United States. Most of the interior of Greenland is not inhabited. He thought we could just airlift prisoners to the interior and let them try to form their own colony and live there. If they could get out that would be their sentence. He suggested that you just drop in the prisoners by parachute with a bag of supplies and that would be it. The Air Force flew flights over Greenland every week. It would be nothing to start dropping people in there. It could work.
The reason I have is a little stranger. It has to do with the Green New Deal and Russia. The Air Force has a base in Greenland to monitor radar in case Russian Bombers try to fly over the North Pole and come to bomb the United States. The base is not as active now. The cold war with Russia has really calmed down a lot compared to what it was 50 years ago. Still, we need to be vigilant. We’ll get back to Russia in a minute.
The Green New Deal is weirder. It seems that no one likes a private jet. Well, no one but me and celebrities, politicians and other wackos that don’t want jets flying around. They only want jets for themselves. Supposedly we don’t need all these airlines, private jets and little planes flying around causing havoc with the environment. Instead of airliners we could have a high speed train system. You’ve heard this story. Put lots of people out of work to put other people to work.
That’s why we’ll need to buy Greenland. If we are not able to fly across the Atlantic we’ll have to go on ships. Since we are not flying because we can’t burn fuel, soon all the shipping will go back to sails. With all the sail boats trying to come from England on the month long journey, a nice port in Greenland would be perfect for provisioning the sail boats.
Right now you can leave Charleston on a flight and be in London in eight hours. Won’t it be fun to leave Charleston, sail to New York and arrive in London a month later? That 24 hour layover in Greenland will be a highlight of the trip.
We’ll need to have a high speed train on Greenland too. Remember those pesky Russians? When we get rid of all the planes what will happen when the Russians send over the bombers?
That’s easy, we just radio over to Greenland. “Russian Bombers are headed towards the United States.” The president will probably just call the Pentagon and say “Launch the High Speed Trains.”