Dear Citizens,
As some of you may be aware, an incident occurred in our community where a derogatory comment was made by one citizen against another and it was shared on social media. I want to make it perfectly clear that the Town of Kingstree does not condone racial slurs of any kind.
You have the right to protest peacefully, you have the right to support businesses of your choosing and you have the right to openly discuss this matter with friends and family. We all live in this community peacefully day in and day out. We are neighbors, acquaintances, friends and family.
I cannot police people’s thoughts or their words. The only way to grow through these experiences is through awareness, conversation and mutual respect. We have to be the change we seek to see in the world. That responsibility falls on each and every one of us individually. Unity must be our end goal.