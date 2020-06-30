Dear Editor,
Jesus, in the sermon on the mount said, “Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted (Matthew 5:4).” Many through-out the world nowadays are in mourning for the condition of the world, as well as for the loss of loved-ones. But, through it all, we must continue to learn how to lean and depend on Jesus for strength. We are hurting, and to some it may feel like we are all alone. But, we are not, for Jesus promised to never leave thee nor forsake thee. He is with us. And, he will help us to run our race with endurance. Endurance does not mean the absence of stress or trials and tribulations.
But, rather we can have peace and joy in spite of, knowing and believing that God has our backs. There are a lot of things we don’t quite understand, but we will understand some things better by and by. In the meanwhile, keep on praying and continue to exercise your right to vote. Good representatives at all governmental levels need to be put in place. These trying times are times that test our faith and try our patience. How will you respond?
It is said that it is not so much what happens to us, but rather how will we respond. Will we respond in a Godly manner? Will God be pleased with our actions?