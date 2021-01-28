Dear Editor,
I needed a Super Strength BC, after viewing that live horror show on the Capitol grounds of Washington DC. What you and I witness on national TV that day, had to disturb your moral sensibility. It was a display of the decades of the suppressed anger of many dissatisfied whites who feel that government has downgraded their standing in American society.
White exceptionalism is at the core of The Make America Great Again movement. It’s being challenged through the political process by the Democrats and Civil Rights organizations, making many whites feel insecure. However, the MAGA movement is unfolding as an extremist movement, determine to show their disrespect for government by violent means.
Motivated by Donald Trump’s anti-democracy speeches, white folks from all over America headed towards the Capitol Buildings in an effort to “disrupt” the procedure that would certify President elect Joe Biden as President of the United States. Whites animated their anger so vividly against Biden winning the election, that the many images of angry whites, displayed at the walls and in the halls of the US Congress, were seared in my mind similar to 9/11. Folks crawling and hanging off the sides of the Capitol Buildings like monkeys, brandishing the Trumpian flag, as the symbol of Make America Great Again. What a sight of unbelievability.
What has happened to the Republican Party? Have they become embolden by Trumpian philosophy to the point where they’re willing to violently disrupt the operations of the US Government?
These are people who have hoaxed themselves under the spell of Donald Trump’s false pronouncements. They believe that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged and “stolen” from Trump’s voters by the Democrats in large scale fraudulent voting. Not one court case filed by Trump lawyers had enough merit for Republican nor Democratic judges to entertain the idea of election fraud, or any other juted-up legalese given by Trump lawyer Giuliani to overturn voter ballots. Through the federal and state judicial systems, courts refuted claims of widespread Presidential election corruption.
But judicial decisions weren’t good enough to satisfy the MAGA force that assaulted democracy in progress, in the halls of the US Congress. For those folks, the institutions of democracy do not represent them any longer. They see those traditional American institutions as becoming instruments of the so-called far-left. Tools redirected by Democrats to destroy the true American ideals represented by Donald Trump’s MAGA
doctrine. Now Trump has been impeached again by the Democrats for inciting sedition.
There is no doubt in my mind that Trump has a lot to answer for, and Democrats see it as their duty to hold him accountable. Some House Republicans have begun to shift their alliances away from Trump, voting for his impeachment. What impeachment couldn’t do; Big Tech and American corporation have stepped in to stifle Trump’s influence.
Nevertheless, I believe that the Trumpian ideal will linger on after Trump leaves office. Republican politician will invoke his name to try to boost their cause. He will be revered by his supporters. Those, like me, want Trump gone! However, Trump has a massive following, and his persona frames their thinking.
By the time this letter is published, Joe Biden should be the US President. Hopefully, but I doubt it, he can bring back a sense of relative calm to American society. For comments contact me at: lakarrcooper@yahoo.com