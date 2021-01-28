Dear Editor,
After much thought and sleeping on this overnight, I have decided to share an unfortunate event that transpired recently in Kingstree.
My coworker and I visited the local Hardee’s that we eat from on a regular basis. When we walked in, there were no customers inside or outside of the restaurant so we thought, oh cool, we’ll be in and out quickly. We walked up to the counter where the young lady employee was on the other side, texting on her cell phone. She looked at us and continued to text for several minutes as well as talk to her co-workers about there not being any tea, all the while not greeting us or asking what we would like to order. She finally said “Excuse me, I’m going to the bathroom.” She then yelled out to her co-workers that she was going to the bathroom.
Two of her co-workers were in the back of the kitchen looking at us as if they didn’t know what to do. My partner and I looked at each other in disbelief and left the restaurant. In conclusion I’m deeply disturbed and saddened that while in uniform or not, we felt discriminated against by the very people/s that we serve and protect on a daily basis. We are Americans, we are medics, and we should all be treated equally regardless of our uniform or the color of our skin. Do not fret as I have contacted the corporate office and filed a complaint.