I voted absentee! Happy Days are here again. Don’t have to listen to all those political ads that are hitting the airways. My vote has been cast. My mind was made up many months ago. My candidate deposited any political contributions I made long ago. My vote has been cast. I’m just waiting for the election to be over and all these political ads to get off television.
Dr. Tim Koch taught me bank management in graduate school. He was a brilliant teacher. If you asked him a question, he usually replied, “It depends.” Then he would go into a detailed description of the different things that could/would happen. “It depends,” would be followed by a detailed description of what would happen to the composition of the balance sheet, how a particular transaction would change the profit and loss statement as well as the tax consequences of all that. Then he explained how all these different scenarios might be advantageous to your bank and why you might want to change the way you think about certain things.
That brings us to this particular moment. What is the meaning of all this? What does this have to do with absentee voting? I voted and don’t have to listen to all the various arguments about the coming election. Now all I have to do is say “It depends.”
Some of my friends are in the thick of arguing about the coming election. I’m not listening too much. My friends’ arguments are wide apart. The “it depends” statement lets me get away with a quick statement. Then I can explain that 30-year-old business owner has a different idea about taxes compared to a 70-year-old retiree.
A sick person has a different outlook about healthcare than other people. Do you think we should have troops overseas? “It depends.” If your child was in a war zone you might have a different perspective than a business owner that was selling materials to a country in the war zone.
If you had a contract to supply weapons to people in a war zone; you might be of the opinion that these people can fight forever.
If there are potholes in front of your house, you might not care that a politician promises to build a new interstate highway.
If you are a politician that receives campaign donations from a company that makes materials that are sold in a war zone; you might have the tendency to keep voting to send those materials to the war zone.
There are lots of things that “it depends” can cover and the outcome be different and the same depending on your outlook.
There are lots of outlooks. That’s why I’m so thankful to have my voting over. I can answer “it depends” give an example as wide or as narrow as some of these political ads and then be quiet. My vote has been cast and I don’t need to hear about a lot of differing opinions.
Some of my friends have gotten really revved up about this year’s election. I tell them to make a donation to their candidate’s campaign fund. Putting up some money will tend to cool down some of the wild emotions that come with making campaign promises.
If I come upon some of these wild arguments about politics there is a way to get out of the argument. Just ask if what they say is the truth. Sometimes these dueling political ads appear to be like a courtroom drama. Somebody is lying.
In one week the voting will be over and we can begin arguing about the winners or losers. Regardless of the outcome, I’m going to stick with “It Depends.” Be sure to vote though.