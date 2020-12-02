Here we go. Turkey day is over and Santa is on the way. One week ago, we stuffed ourselves with every fatty concoction known to man. And we enjoyed it. Now we’re planning for the Christmas feast with just as much vigor. When it’s all over we’ll be moaning and groaning about the weight we now have to lose before the Spring thaw.
That’s where the fitness centers make a killing. I signed up last January when they had a special. I haven’t been – one – time… I thought about hiring a personal trainer. We have a great local guy that will gladly whip your butt into shape but I’m afraid to call him. I don’t want to end up laying on the floor in the fetal position crying like a baby while he stands hovering above me shaking his head in disappointment.
One year I purchased an elliptical. It’s easy on the knees and it has handles to give you an upper body workout at the same time. It’s great. It’s just that the scenery never changes. We also have a stationary bike, free weights and two yoga mats. Yoga used to be part of my every day routine. As I grew older (and stiffer) I knew it was imperative that I stretch to maintain flexibility. Now I just play around with yoga. I still need that stretch but it seems every time I do it, later in the day I have a harder time walking than not doing it at all.
Dieting is not a word in my vocabulary. The word starts with “die” and I’ve seen a lot of people end up looking dead from some of the diets they partook in. For me, the tried and true Mediterranean diet is by far the way to go. In fact, it’s not really a diet; it’s eating healthy. It’s plant-based foods, olive oil, fish and chicken, beans and grains, all of which have been proven over and over to lower our risk of various diseases.
I eat all of these things and with unbridled enthusiasm. In fact, one of my favorite things is pizza. Who doesn’t like pizza? I use health-conscious flat bread as a base and top it with onions, pablano peppers, garlic, sliced tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese – maybe a little extra feta. To make it even better (and resemble the restaurant style version), I first fry the bottom in a pan with olive oil. Then, I slip the pan under the broiler, but first I drizzle a little more olive oil on top. Did I go too far with all that oil and cheese? Maybe that’s where I missed the Mediterranean boat.
So in January, when the fitness craze kicks in, I’ll be along for the ride. I’ll throw out the Dove dark chocolate (oh, I forgot to mention the benefits of chocolate when consumed sparingly. Oh, did someone say 12 pieces a day is not sparingly?). Jus’ fitness pizza in my mouth please.
