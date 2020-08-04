This month I learned to fly 50 years ago! Like everyone, I don’t know where the time went. You do have to read about it though.
I got interested in flying by reading a magazine. I think the magazine was Popular Mechanix. That magazine and several others like it had the neatest articles. You could learn to do almost anything by reading them. Build a chicken coop, no problem, pour concrete, no problem, overhaul a tractor, measure a haystack, plumbing, electrical wiring almost anything could be learned by reading this magazine. They even had predictions on the nuclear war between the United States and Russia as well as the coming ice age.
I don’t remember if this magazine was one of my dad’s or I got it from the school library. There was a story about a guy learning to fly. The author talked about landing the airplane in a hard crosswind. There was something about the description of that made me want to learn to fly.
Well, there was something that was so interesting that I had to learn more about it. It is strange how an 18 year old can become fixated on something. I was 18 and like my other friends I didn’t know what I was doing or where I was going. I just wanted to learn more about airplanes and flying.
No idea is so big that you can’t take the first step. (I learned that saying much later in life.) I went to a book store and got a flying magazine. Mostly, I looked at pictures of airplanes. The stories didn’t make much sense. There were lots of words I had never heard before, concepts that were strange and there were a lot of different planes and places to go.
After a few months there was an advertisement that caught my eye. You could take an introductory flying lesson for $5. Better yet you could take this flying lesson in Charleston. Now the problem was going to be getting $5. A little saving and odd jobs and the $5 was in hand. Now the next problem was calling to find out about taking a lesson. Charleston was a long distance call. It would cost millions to call long distance from Greeleyville to Charleston. I was scared to even ask my parents about using the phone. I kept buying quarter magazines trying to figure out what to do. One day I caught a ride with a friend to Charleston. Great! I could call the airport on a pay phone. It would only cost a dime. The people at the airport said I could show up almost anytime and get a ride in an airplane for $5.
It wasn’t long before I begged my mother enough to use her car to drive to Charleston. I was going to take an introductory flight lesson. All I had to do was get to Charleston. Amazingly, she agreed.
I got to the Charleston airport and checked in at Hawthorne Aviation. Dean Harton was the flight instructor. He talked to me about learning to fly. The cost of flying lessons was twenty something dollars per hour. Gulp! I had a job at the cotton warehouse and I got $40 per week. You put gas in the car and go on a date for less than $5. A flying lesson was going to be that much?
We went out to a low wing airplane called a Cherokee. I don’t remember much about what was going on. Then we were off the ground and headed out over the Ashley River, the Cooper River, Charleston Harbor and the city of Charleston. He talked about instruments and aerodynamics and let me turn the airplane left and right. Too quickly the time was up and we were landing.
Wow, I had been up for a flying lesson. I still didn’t know much and there was that problem of the $20 for a lesson.
I bought more magazines and tried to find books about flying.
This journey was just beginning and more fun was yet to come.