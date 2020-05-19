Do you love countdowns? I do. Countdowns were much bigger things when I was in grammar school. The United States Space Program was taking off. Rockets would be fired off into space. With each rocket launch there was the countdown. 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 liftoff. It was exciting stuff. I remember we even learned to countdown in one of my elementary school classes. We all did a countdown. It was fun. Everybody was counting down just like we were launching a rocket. All of us thought we would be going to the moon sometime.
When I started playing sports, the countdown skills I learned about launching rockets now transferred to games. Sporting events were timed. You could look at the game clock to see the time clicking down. At basketball games, when the quarter was ending people in the stands would countdown. Sometimes the spectators would start a countdown with a minute to go. They would countdown from ten to confuse the opposing players into hurrying their shot. Sometimes that worked.
At practice we would pretend that we were in a championship game. We would say our countdown and shoot the winning shot or throw the winning touchdown pass. It’s great fun to win that imaginary game just as time runs out.
Even if you don’t play sports, I bet you still countdown things. Those GPS maps read out estimated time of arrival or estimated time enroute. That countdown tells you how much time is left until you reach your destination. Those countdowns learned in third grade are still helpful.
I still use countdowns. Now the countdowns usually involve days and I write them rather than counting down seconds. It works great. Sometimes I have tasks to complete. This task must be finished by a certain time and has several steps. Everyday I write down how many days are left to complete the task. Writing down the countdown keeps reminding me that I need to keep doing the task to finish.
This works well for other things too. How many shopping days till Christmas? Don’t forget your anniversary is only 30 days away. Vacation coming soon? Start a countdown and the vacation doesn’t seem as if it will never come.
What’s the point of all this? We’ve been self-quarantining and all that stuff for quite awhile now. A countdown might be the perfect solution for all your anxiety. Just start a countdown. Write down the days and start marking them off everyday. You’ll have something to look forward to.
The good part about a countdown is that it gives you plenty to look forward to. Time passes whether we like it or not. Counting down the days, weeks, or months make things seem to go faster. You have a specific time yet to go and it doesn’t take long to realize how fast time passes.
Good luck with all your self-quarantining. Start a countdown to end something or start something new. The countdown will make the time pass a lot faster. 5-4-3-2-1- liftoff!!!!!