Hang on. This tale will take a little while to get to the oak tree. You should know that deer season is over. My deer hunting buddies have given their reports on all their hunting exploits for 2019. They have analyzed all their trips and fun they had at the hunting club.
Now it should be time for duck season. There is a problem though. It has been unseasonably warm. Duck hunters love cold weather. Nothing is better than a hunting trip deep in the swamp with sleet falling from the sky and ice covering the swamp. Who wouldn’t want to be trudging through the swamp in waders braving 20-degree weather? Every time I hear a story of weather like this, I’m treated to a story of ducks raining down from the sky. Hunters shoot their limit in a matter of minutes. Bourbon begins to flow to keep everyone warm.
This year is different. The warm weather has lots of guys fooled. Apparently, they have forgotten about duck season and have now switched gears to fishing. Even the hard-core duck hunters that head out to Arkansas and Louisiana have somehow skipped those trips and are talking about fishing.
Now comes the oak tree part. There are many types of fish. There are literally thousands of types of fish in the sea. My fishing buddies know more about fishing than I could ever imagine. Right after catching fish is the thrill of cooking the fish that you caught. What could be better? Catch the fish, cook over the campfire, and tell the history of the hunt by the fire. Thousands of years have paraded by with just this kind of thing. Eating fishing and telling tales, I don’t know what could be better.
Go back to the number of fish. I don’t know all that many species of fish. My buddies know more types and caught many more different varieties than I can imagine. They know how to cook them too. Just the other day they were talking about a fish I had never heard of. They got into how you cook this fish. The recipe is in some type of code also. I’m just listening and trying to learn something.
“First you score the back three quarters an inch and a half. Then you flip it over and score the other way about an inch and a quarter. Then you throw that in the grease and when its done pull it out. The bones have been cooked away and it is just like eating a filet.” I don’t know what that really meant. I didn’t get anything-about adding seasoning or marinating the fish or anything else. If you understand this, you are probably a better fisherman and cook than I am.
After they had told the tale of cooking the mystery fish, the oak tree came into play. A new fish came on the scene. I had never heard of this fish either. This fish needed special handling. Immediately after catching this fish, you had to beat it against an oak tree. The fish had the reputation of being tough. If you beat the fish against an oak tree, the fish was softened up and it tasted wonderful. “The best tasting fish you had ever eaten in your life!”
I don’t know if I believe that. It is true I had never heard of or eaten any of these mystery fishes. I was so amazed at the story; I haven’t gotten any additional information on this.
I do have information on the oak tree though. My mother told me that when she was a newly wed, she was trying to make biscuits. She was trying to get the dough made but something had gone wrong. The dough was sticking to her hands and she couldn’t get it off. She called one of the best cooks in town. This woman was a biscuit-making champ. She told my mom to just start over. My mother said that the dough would not come off of her hands. The woman told her to go in the back yard and rub her hands against an oak tree until the dough came off. Well, that worked and eventually new biscuits were made. From then on, my mother would tell people that to make biscuits you had to have an oak tree in the yard. I guess that is true if you try to cook these mystery fish too.