Dear Editor,
In May I had the honor of serving on a planning committee for VITAL AGING’s yearly Dinner and Silent Auction. VITAL AGING is run like a well-oiled machine on a daily basis, and to watch the staff pull off this extra event was truly a joy! The Staff and Board of Directors are groups of well-trained, kind, fun, hardworking people! Under the leadership of Robert Welch and his office assistant, Joslyn Cooper, they partnered with agencies, business and industry, and local citizens. Their offerings included delightful auction items, a delicious meal for over 200 people, and a great keynote speaker in Tigers’ Offensive Line Coach, Robbie Caldwell. It was a lovely evening, and we Tigers managed to surpass, by several thousand dollars, the top money-making dinner from several years ago headlined by Ray Tanner. GO TIGERS! And……
Congratulations to Robert Welch and Vital Aging for this success. Thank you for the many things VITAL AGING does for seniors throughout Williamsburg County.