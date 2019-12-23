It’s almost Christmas. You might think time is flying by and you have so many things to do. There are drop-ins, parties, church services, and lots more shopping to complete. Where does to time go? Need a run to the grocery store? You’ve been three times this week and you haven’t started cooking yet. There are still the details of having over all the family for dinner. The family however wants to make different plans and go to some other relative’s house for dinner.
Your children have other plans too. You were hoping they would come for Christmas (day, morning, supper, present opening, stocking stuffing, bible reading, carol singing) insert other things in this sentence but they all have other plans.
Whew! I’m tired just thinking about it. It wasn’t always like this. I can remember when time would actually stand still. As a school age child time would take on some strange phenomenon. School would let out for the Christmas break and the clocks would shift into low gear. Time would creep along.
Sometimes we would go see my grandparents in Ohio. That was a different suffering. It took two days to get to Ohio by car. There were no interstates and we would wind through the mountains of North Carolina and Kentucky. Being carsick was bad but being bored out of your mind was even worse. My brother and I would fight, pick on my sister and wish we were back at home. My parents would stop at a restaurant and you couldn’t get a hamburger. We knew that when we got to our grandparents house that granny was going to try to get us to eat all sorts of vegetables. When we got up there it seemed that their clocks had stopped too. It was still a few days before Christmas.
When we stayed in South Carolina, the clock seemed to go even slower. I would meet my friends to plan what we would do on Christmas day. We had all sorts of plans to call each other to find out if Santa had come to town. Then we would try to meet up and see what sort of things we got for Christmas. After all the planning there were still more days to wait. Shaking presents under the tree was okay but no matter how much you begged, it seemed we couldn’t open a present early.
Time compressed even more as we quit worrying about days and started counting the hours till Christmas. We had a big clock in our house and it would start to tick off seconds that seemed to take five minutes for each second. If it were quiet the clock would get louder and the ticks would be further apart.
The final day would come. Christmas Eve would come. Now time would really become a problem. If I visited my friends we would complain about having to wait five more hours before we could go to bed. My brother and I would worry about what would we do if we overslept on Christmas morning.
Our parents gave out death threats about staying in our room until later in the morning. We were suffering more than death just having to wait.
The time continuum stopped completely. At last we could go to bed. In eight short hours we could look for Santa’s handiwork. Well, once you climb in bed not only does time stop, you can’t go to sleep either. To make it worse, we could hear what sounded like my dad and granddad playing with toys. They were yelling and seeming to have a great time. My mind was going wild and my brother was questioning me as to what type of toys they could be playing with.
After lying in bed for fourteen hours, it was nine o’clock and mercifully we drifted off to sleep. The next thing you knew it was six in the morning and we had to weigh the benefits of risking death or running downstairs. Sixty minutes of waiting seemed to age us a week but what a happy feeling to jump out of that bed and start time running again. Merry Christmas.