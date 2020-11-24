I’m sure you read about it. Brandon Richburg has been working Mid-Eastern Graphics for the last 15 years. There is a lot more to the story than you think. Sure, you might be thinking that 15 years on the job is nothing. You’ve heard about people working 40 or 50 years at the same place. That’s okay too. What is incredible about Brandon is he works in an industry that can change almost hourly. Computer graphics is fast changing. Don’t just think about the speed of change, the artistic side of this business adds another dimension to the equation.
Don’t think I’m trying to fluff over anything. Brandon is an exceptional person. He is a great husband, father, son, employee and most of all a friend. He has a pleasing manner and thinks about you in everything that he does. To me, the most incredible trait he has is the ability to merge his artistic side with the fast-paced business of computers.
If you have ever dealt with computer graphics; you know that these computers can do anything. That is the problem. The computer will design almost anything. If you don’t like it, a few more keystroke and something else is designed. That’s where the artistic part comes in. A portrait painter can keep adding to a picture and it will never be finished. That’s where Brandon really shines. He doesn’t let you get too bogged down with the computer being able to do everything and the artist adding something and the project is never finished.
Brandon merges his talents of understanding the computer and not letting the artistic side go wild. He creates the right combination of art and computer work to create the things you want. This is true even if you don’t know exactly what you want.
He also has a way of keeping you calm when he is working on an impossible project for you.
The first time I met him, he was working on installing a sound and television system. This room had a huge television with all sorts of speakers. A stereo, intercom for the house and other gadgets that dimmed lights and controlled the television where being put into a special closet. That closet looked as if two big buckets of spaghetti had been dumped in there. I was freaking out just watching the jumble of wires. Personally, I didn’t think you needed to dim that many lights around the house and certainly I don’t hear well enough to have that many speakers. I was just trying to stay out of the way and watch what would happen. My friend told me “Just watch this. He is amazing at what he can do.”
I couldn’t watch. There were just too many wires and cables. I figured the house would burn down before all that could be connected. Within an hour, Brandon had some of this spaghetti jumble of wires hooked up and the television was playing. Another hour passed and lights would dim in the room and the multitude of speakers would make you think you were in the pits at a NASCAR race with the giant screen having cars streak by. It is an awesome experience to watch anything in that room. All the wiring is in neat rows and works perfectly. Someone asked me about getting some graphic work done. I told him to go check with Brandon. “Just let Brandon get an idea of what you want and get out of the way. He’ll fix something that you need and neither one of you will be stressed out.”
He got back the project and it was perfect.