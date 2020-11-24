I’ve often written about Thanksgiving but this time I wanted to do something different. The COVID-19 pandemic is nearing a year. No one knows when it will end, or if indeed, it ever will. Some say the virus will be with us forever while others say seasonal variations will likely affect its spread. Others say a vaccine will be the end-all.
What I do know it has affected us by way of lockdowns, self-isolation and growing uncertainty. So it’s easy to not be thankful at a time when our world is being disrupted and we are being told to distance ourselves from our loved ones. If there is anything I can say positive about the virus is history has shown we’ve gone through many widespread epidemics and survived as a global society.
In light of that and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, I came up with an idea. A few weeks ago, I reached out to the community and asked them to share what they are thankful for. We received over 100 comments and they are posted in this special issue.
The comments prove Thanksgiving means many wonderful things to many people. Lets enjoy the comments of our readers as well as the lyrics of a song that I believe makes sense during this time of uncertainty.
Still, my soul, be still
Still, my soul, be still,
And do not fear
Though winds of change may rage tomorrow.
God is at your side;
No longer dread
The fires of unexpected sorrow.
God, You are my God,
And I will trust in You and not be shaken.
Lord of peace, renew
A steadfast spirit within me
To rest in You alone.
Still, my soul, be still,
Do not be moved
By lesser lights and fleeting shadows.
Hold onto His ways,
With shield of faith
Against temptations flaming arrows.
Still, my soul, be still,
Do not forsake
The Truth you learned in the beginning.
Wait upon the Lord,
And hope will rise
As stars appear when day is dimming.
By Stuart Townend, Keith Getty and Kristyn Getty
