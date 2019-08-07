I came across this post on social media by Annie Douglas Warnock. I had to share it because I know exactly how she feels. I must admit I agree with nearly every comment. How many times have I begged a friend, coworker, or family member to lower the toilet seat before flushing because it spews droplets of - well, you know- six feet or more?
The End of Maxine
.... As we progress into the second half of 2019, I want to thank you for your educational emails over the past year. I am totally screwed up now and have little chance of recovery.
.... I can no longer open a bathroom door without using a paper towel, nor let the waitress put lemon slices in my ice water without worrying about the bacteria on the lemon peel.
.... I can’t sit down on a hotel bedspread because I can only imagine what has happened on it since it was last washed.
.... Eating a little snack sends me on a guilt trip because I can only imagine how many gallons of trans fats I have consumed over the years.
.... I can’t touch any woman’s handbag for fear she has placed it on the floor of a public toilet.
.... I must send my special thanks for the email about rat poo in the glue on envelopes because I now have to use a wet sponge with every envelope that needs sealing.
.... ALSO, now I have to scrub the top of every can I open for the same reason.
.... I can’t use cancer-causing deodorants even though I smell like a water buffalo on a hot day.
.... Thanks to you I have learned that my prayers only get answered if I forward an email to seven of my friends and make a wish within five minutes.
.... Because of your concern, I no longer drink Coca Cola because it can remove toilet stains.
.... I no longer buy fuel without taking someone along to watch the car, so a serial killer doesn’t crawl in my back seat when I’m filling up.
.... I no longer use Cling Wrap in the microwave because it causes seven different types of cancer.
.... And thanks for letting me know I can’t boil a cup of water in the microwave anymore because it will blow up in my face, disfiguring me for life.
.... I no longer go to the cinema because I could be pricked with a needle infected with AIDS when I sit down.
.... I no longer go to shopping centers because someone will drug me with a perfume sample and rob me.
.... And I no longer answer the phone because someone will ask me to dial a number for which I will get a huge phone bill with calls to Jamaica, Uganda, Singapore and Uzbekistan.
.... And thanks to your great advice I can’t ever pick up a penny coin dropped in the car park because it was probably placed there by a sex molester waiting to grab me as I bend over.
.... I can’t do any gardening because I’m afraid I’ll get bitten by the Violin Spider and my hand will fall off.
... If you don’t send this email to at least 144,000 people in the next 70 minutes, a large dove with diarrhea will land on your head at 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon, and the fleas from 120 camels will infest your back, causing you to grow a hairy hump. I know this will occur because it actually happened to a friend of my next-door neighbor’s ex mother-in-law’s second husband’s cousin’s best friend’s beautician!
.... Oh, and by the way...
.... A German scientist from Argentina, after a lengthy study, has discovered that people with insufficient brain activity read their emails with their hand on the mouse.
.... Don’t bother taking it off now, it’s too late.
P.S. I now keep my toothbrush in the living room, because I was told by email that water splashes over 6 ft. out of the toilet...
NOW YOU HAVE YOURSELF A VERY GOOD DAY.
Your feedback is always welcome. Readers are encouraged to email us at news@kingstreenews.com or write with your feedback, ideas, or questions.