Every year The News reaches out to our local schools and asks the teachers to send us their children’s Christmas list to Santa. We received an astonishing 600+ letters. They are published in this issue. The requests run the gambit from new clothes to gaming systems. Many children start off by telling Santa they’ve been good all year. Sort of buttering up the ol’ guy before hitting him with a scroll. Kids, I’m just as guilty.
As we grow older our “wants” change. In 2020, toilet paper might have been at the top of many an adult’s wish list. Yes, that was tongue-in-cheek, but it’s probably closer to the truth than we want to admit.
When I was a teenager, I asked Santa for sunglasses in every color. That’s right. I first saw them in a store. The set of round frames came in a kaleidoscope of colors. All you had to do was snap the glass in and wha’la, you were the cat’s meow! Santa came through. What he didn’t fulfill was my wish for a rabbit coat. It wasn’t as if I was asking for a mink stole or anything that exorbitant. Alas, my plea fell on deaf ears.
This year I asked for a trip to Alaska - with both kids. I’m pretty certain Santa won’t follow through with that request either. So, I had to reevaluate my wish list. That’s when I got the idea to ask the people that know the most about Christmas. I reached out to a local pastor and the Sisters and asked them what they would like for Christmas.
The Rev. Mark Mitchell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church first quoted Webster, “To express a wish for something is “to look for something that is unattainable.” So I would like to give you my Christmas hope, which is attainable.
I hope that we would spend more time on loving and uniting and less time on hate and separation. God has given us a perfect example in His son, Jesus Christ. Somehow, we have fallen away from following Christ’s example to following our own selfish and sinful ways. Proverbs 3:6 states that we are not to lean to our own understanding, but in all our ways trust in the Lord.
Felician Sisters Johnna Ciezboka and Sister Susanne Dziedzic
The Felician Center Wishes . . .
. . .so all children especially from our Learning Center, would have food on their tables, decent housing, better educational opportunities, necessary healthcare, safe environments and loving adults in their lives
. . .for a successful, safe and adequate COVID vaccine as well as other available and affordable healthcare resources
. . .for a more kind, more just, more democratic, more cooperative government on all levels
. . .for continued support and more benefactors for the Felician Center Food Pantry, Clothing Closet, and healthcare services so that the underserved of Williamsburg County may be better cared for
. . . for better efforts by all and more prayers towards PEACE ON EARTH for 2021 and all the days after
What did I learn? This Christmas my wish list will be that the wish lists of our teachers of the faith come true.
