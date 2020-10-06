When you have a mission, nothing will stop you from completing it. The military is famous for it but there are local heroes that fight for causes every day. However, sometimes things just get in the way.
Case in point, the COVI-19 pandemic. This nasty virus has caused more upheaval than most disasters have caused in recent years. September and October are months full of daily and national observations. I’ve counted nearly 100 national observations and around 140 daily “holidays.” The lists are in alphabetical order, and include Adopt a Shelter Dog, Crime Prevention, and Spina Bifida Awareness. Some are lighthearted, such as Black Dog Day, Homemade Cookie Day, Spinach Lovers and Pickled Peppers Month.
In Williamsburg County, citizens come together to celebrate, among others, three nationally observed events, Domestic Violence Awareness, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness. Every year the Sickle Cell Anemia Disease Society of Williamsburg County hosts an annual Sickle Cell Walk in Greeleyville. Last year the walk included a children’s bank and speakers.
Several events are held in observation of breast cancer. “Beating Out Breast Cancer” Walk, Parade and Rally was first hosted in 2017. In 2019, the Sandhill Community held a Breast Cancer Walk and drew a huge crowd. Pink Power hosts a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the train depot each year. And last year Mert Brockington’s daughter, Marlene Cooper organized her first Nesmith Breast Cancer Walk which had a great community turnout.
All of these groups, organizations, and private citizens should be commended for their efforts to bring to light important issues that affects all of us. However, when the pandemic arrived everything changed. The end of group gatherings may have stifled the camaraderie and fellowship but it hasn’t stopped some of the organizers from continuing to observe and recognize the diseases. It just took a little ingenuity.
This past Saturday the Sickle Cell Anemia Disease Society hosted a drive-by parade. Dozens of decorated cars and trucks rode down Gourdin Road and through the Kennedy Center in Greeleyville in a show of their support.
The organizers of Beating Out Breast Cancer and Pink Power also came up with safe ways to celebrate survivors and honor those who fought the fight by hosting the same lineup. And Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault is hosting a virtual Breaking Free Race through the month of October. Just goes to show you, if there’s a will, there’s a way. Congratulations to all who go the extra mile to bring awareness of these and many other important issues.
