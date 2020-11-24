Dear Editor: From a Facebook Fan!
OK, Folks. As I see it, Get Glad, Get Mad, your preference. I have enough on my plate than to have to continue to listen to the garbage about both Trump and Biden. As I see it, WE are the United States of America, WE THE PEOPLE, we, including myself. If we claim to be a Christian, then we need to start acting like one.
We may have loved Trump, hated Biden or vice versa but at this point we need to look at ourselves and say, “Thank you Lord for us living in these wonderful United States of America, that we live in a democracy, that we can agree to disagree as we are a FREE Nation.” Let’s not destroy this by being more divided, let’s come together as a Nation, WE THE PEOPLE.
I have been here at home for some time now, seeing family and friends get sick from COVID-19, others dying and what is happening today, thousands are dying, more and more each day. It is heartbreaking. Let us do something to help bring our Nation together to become ONE and battle this horrible pandemic. Lets quit the “Trump did this and Biden did that.” Trump did good things while he was President and some things not so good as did all Past Presidents; but, if we are going to pull out of this Pandemic without more deaths we need to get onboard and support the incoming President Elect Biden in regards to this Pandemic.
We may not like it at all, we may hate it, or we may love the outcome of this Presidential Election but we need to move on. We need to think of our fellow men and women and we need a united front when it comes to whatever is needed to work toward a better tomorrow through God’s Grace for all of us during this Pandemic.
I’ve gotten to the point that I really don’t enjoy getting on Facebook with all the negativism and dismay. I say, “I care not if you are a Republican or a Democrat.” What I do say is that I care about is YOU, and I love living in these UNITED States of America, a true democracy. Enough Said --- I Love you All....