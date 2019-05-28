James Dillon Edwards Davis
James Dillon Edwards Davis fondly known as “Dillon”, age 23 had his life tragically taken on March 31, 2019 in Kingstree. Dillon was the beloved son of Lewis Nexsen Davis, Sr. (Nick) and Brandon S. Davis (Brandy) and a devoted brother to Lewis Nexsen Davis, Jr. and Eliza Sheridan Davis. He was born on February 6, 1996 in Florence.
Dillon attended both public and private schools in Pawleys Island and Williamsburg Academy in Kingstree, from which he graduated. He played both Junior Varsity and Varsity football for Williamsburg Academy and was well known for his athleticism and speed on the football field. Dillon was instrumental in helping the WA Stallions win the 2013 SCISA state championship with his 88 yard touchdown run which his coach called ‘’the greatest play in the history of WA football”.
Aside from his prowess on the football field, Dillon was known for his easy going, laid back demeanor and kind and caring nature. He loved his family, his pets and classic rock.
He will be terribly missed by his parents and two siblings as well as his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. J. Richard (Gerrie) Sinners of Murrells Inlet aunts and uncles, Mr. & Mrs. Michael (Dana) Kinsey of Garden City, Dr. IE Davis Ill of Lexington, Dr. & Mrs. Barry R. (Benita) Davis of Greenville and his cousins, Katie Kinsey of Garden City and Harper, Karyston and Elin Davis of Greenville and his beloved pets. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. IE {Clarice) Davis, Jr. of Georgetown.
A “Celebration of Life” memorial service to celebrate and honor Dillon’s life is planned for Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the former Keith House Inn, 1012 Front Street Georgetown with a reception immediately following at The Big Tuna Bar & Grill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The St. Francis Animal Shelter 125 N. Ridge Street Georgetown 29440.