Charles Smith
Charles Alvin Smith, 68, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services, conducted the Rev. William Galloway, were held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors. Burial, directed by Deal Funeral Directors, followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The Moncks Corner native had lived the past 32 years in Garfield, Georgia. He retired after many years as a truck driver from Werner Enterprises. After retirement he cooked at the family restaurant Ralph’s Diner. A son, Justin Terry Smith, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Tammy Smith; two children, Holly Hamilton and Kacy Smith; one sister, Cynthia Crooks (Wayne); one brother, Frank Smith (Kitty); and two grandsons.
Shirley Hanna
Mrs. Shirley Ferguson Hanna, 92, widow of William Doward Hanna, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence.
Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Kingstree Memorial Gardens, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hanna was born in Carlisle, England, the daughter of the late Robert Hewitt and Eleanor Hodgson Ferguson. She attended school in England and was a Customer Control Manager for Colonial Rubber. She was a member of Kingstree United Methodist Church. Two brothers, Robert H. Ferguson and Joseph D. Ferguson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three children, Deborah G. Hanna of Effingham; Donna F. Hanna of Myrtle Beach; and D. Carlisle Hanna (Mary) of Greeleyville; one brother, John Cameron Ferguson (Caroline) of Cambridgeshire, England; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet St., Kingstree, SC 29556 or Agape Hospice, 5 South Mill Street, Manning, SC 29102.
Mary McClary
Mary Etta McClam McClary, 89, of Kingstree, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at MUSC- Health, Florence Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by Evangelist Le’Roy Epps, were held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the William N. Redmond Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Mrs. McClary was born November 15, 1929, in Florence County, the daughter of the late Vance McClam and Eliza Durant McClam-Pouncy. She moved to Paterson, New Jersey, where she became a homeowner and entrepreneur. She was a member of the Deliverance Holy Tabernacle of Paterson, New Jersey, where she served on the Mother’s Board. She retired from the North Jersey Development Training Center. In 2014, she moved to Kingstree. She was married to the late John Wesley McClary. Two sons, John L. McClary and Vern McClary, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Mary Frances McClary of Astoria, New York; two daughters-in-law, Emily McClary and Barbara McClary, both of Paterson, New Jersey; a special niece, like a sister, Ivery Dell Staggers of Kingstree; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Tomia Washington
Tomia LaBrilla Washington, 54, of Florence, died September 7, 2019, at the Capital Caring Center Prince George’s County Maryland Hospice Center in Lanham, Maryland.
Funeral services, conducted by Rev. Mark D. Mithcell and Pastor Jarsinoche Agueze, were held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Ms. Washington was born June 24, 1965, in Sumter, the daughter of Mrs. Alberta Wallace Washington and the late Benjamin Franklin Washington. She was formally educated in Florence County and graduated from Lake City High School along with the class of 1983. From there, she attended Clark University in Atlanta, Georgia, and shortly after transferred to Dudley School of Cosmetology. She was a member of The Warrior Nation of Jackson, Mississippi, where she was a part of their Warrior Apparel Ministry She was employed for many years in the apparel industry. She also loved to cook and entertain, using this hobby and matriculated it into setting up for various social events. In 2018, she formed a nonprofit, Boobies 4 Life, an organization supporting Metastatic Breast Cancer. In the year of 2017, she was diagnosed with Stage Four Metastatic Breast Cancer.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Temple Hills, Maryland, are: one daughter, Shayla Washington of Temple Hills, Maryland; one sister, Gloria Capers of Lane; a first cousin that she helped to raise like a daughter, Mrs. Erika Chatman Anderson (Corey) of Gaston; an adopted daughter by heart, Abla Pearson of Kingstree; two adopted sisters by heart, Elani Shaw of Greeleyville; and Veronica “Bootsie” Cyrus of Rock Hill; and one granddaughter.
Adoniran McKnight
Funeral services for Adoniran “Gilfred” McKnight, conducted by the Rev. Joyce Timmons, were held Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Bethesda United Methodist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the National Cemetery of Florence.
Mr. McKnight died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born August 20, 1950, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Gillie and Laura Adamson McKnight. A sister, Diane McKnight Barr, preceded him in death. He graduated from Cades High School in 1967. He attended Denmark Technical College and earned a Degree in Electrical Technology. Shortly afterwards he joined the United States Army, where he served for 20 years and retired with an honorable discharge. He went back to school and earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Florence Darlington Technical College and was employed by South Carolina Department of Corrections until he retired again. While working at SC Department of Corrections he earned another degree in Heating and Air Technology at Williamsburg Technology Center. He continued throughout his retirement in a lawn care service. His exceptional ability in track earned him a scholarship at Voorhees College. His skill and agility in baseball earned him tryouts with the Cincinnati Reds, but due to a knee injury he never fulfilled this long-term dream. After his life in the military, he continued his membership at Bethesda United Methodist Church, where he served in the capacity of treasurer for the church, UM Men as their treasurer and as an active member of the Prospect Masonic Lodge #404.
Survivors are: his wife, Pallie McKnight; three children, Marlin McKnight, LaKesha McKnight, and Marlin S. McKnight; one sister, Redonia Thomas (James); one brother, Wyman Glyn McKnight; and six grandchildren.
Jeanette Richardson
Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette Wright Richardson, conducted by the Rev. Benjamin Palmer, were held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Hopewell AME Church of Hemingway. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at churchyard cemetery.
Mrs. Richardson died Monday, August 25, 2019. She was born February 26, 1958, the daughter of the late Russell Wright and Alma Woodberry Wright. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. Five siblings preceded her in death. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Hopewell African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Survivors are: her husband, Clifford Richardson of the home; three children, Clifford Richardson, Jr. of Kingstree; and Michael Richardson (Reese) and Tayhon Richardson, both of Andrews; five siblings, Betty J. Wright-Burgess (Rickey) of Lake City; Arthur Wright (Kim) of Durham, North Carolina; Charles Wright (Rina) of North Carolina; Johnnie (Elaine) of Andrews; and Ronnie Wright of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Eugene Black, Jr.
Eugene “Gene” Vernon Black, Jr., 81, husband of Eva James Black, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at MUSC Cedar Tower in Florence.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 4 p.m. in Williamsburg Funeral Home Chapel, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Black was born July 7, 1938, in Charleston, the son of the late Eugene Vernon and Louise Black, Sr. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School and was a US Air Force veteran. He owned and operated Black’s Service Center for 57 years and was a businessman in Kingstree for almost 60 years. He was a member of Kingstree Masonic Lodge and Kingstree VFW. A son, Ralph Bryan Black, a granddaughter, Carolyn Gail “CG” Osborne, and a sister, Barbara Cockfield, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: four children, Eugene V. “Vern” Black, III, (Gwen) of Socastee; William W. “Bill” Black (Debbie) of Longs; Retha “Lana” B. Pinion (Chuck) of Lake City; and Laura Gail Morris (James) of Timmonsville; one stepdaughter, Angela Hancock; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or ASPCA at www.aspca.org/ways-to-give.
Mackleer Burgess
Funeral services for Mackleer “Mac” Burgess, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Major Brown, III, were held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the St. John United Methodist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John Church Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Burgess died Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Lake City/Scranton Nursing Home. He was born April 24, 1924, in Lake City, the son of the late Weston P. Burgess and Eliza Brown Burgess, and his stepmother Queen Ester Burgess. Five siblings, Pearlie Mae Burgess McClam, Lacresha Robinson, Harold Burgess, George Burgess, and Willie J. Burgess, a son, Jimmy Lee Burgess, and a granddaughter, Tyreasie Burgess, preceded him in death. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church. He held several jobs over the course of his life but farming was his passion. He worked and retired from farming and Owens Steel Company of Columbia. He was married to the late Willa Dean Burgess.
Survivors are: two daughters, Mrs. Dorothy Mae William of the home; and Janies Burgess of Florence; three sons, Charles Burgess and Deacon Robert Muldrow, both of Lake City; and Freddy Burgess of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; four siblings, Mary Brown, Geneva Brown, and the Rev. Weston Burgess, all of Lake City; and Stella Brown of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Harold Witherspoon
Funeral services for Harold Witherspoon, conducted by the Rev. Samuel D. Johson, Sr., were held Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Emmanuel AME Church of Cordesville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Emmanuel AME Church Cemetery of Cordesville.
Mr. Witherspoon died Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born April 21, 1927, in Cordesville, the son of the late Charles and Julia Witherspoon. He received his education at the school of Cordesville in Cordesville. He was married to Mozell Edgefield. Umphrey Lumber Mill of Cordesville employed him for many years until his retirement. Four children preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two daughters, Julia Witherspoon of Summerville; and Joanna Ansley (Sonny) of Bronx, New York; one son, Harold Witherspoon, Jr. of North Carolina; two sisters, Lucille Withers of Bronx, New York; and Blanche Cordes (James) of Neptune, New Jersey; two brothers, Rufus Witherspoon of Bronx, New York; and Clarence Witherspoon (Shirley) of Queens, New York; one son-in-law, Lester McNeil of Cordesville; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Charles Gilliard, Henry Smith, Cleveland Witherspoon, Thomas Haynes, Jr., Keith Witherspoon, Roy Gibbs, and Gregory Gibbs.
Gerod Epps
Funeral services for Gerod Davinci “Rick” Epps, conducted by the Rev. Minnie Pearl Johnson and the Rev. Samuel Burgess, were held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the AFC Restoration and Family Worship Center of Olanta. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Rest Lawn Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Epps died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Carolinas Hospital of Lake City. He was born December 14, 1985, in Florence, the son of Mrs. Pearl Epps and the late Roy Epps. He attended the public schools of Florence County and was a 2005 graduate of Lake City High School. After graduation, he became an inspirational asset among the consumers and staff at the I. W. Canupp Center in Lake City. He had intellectual disabilities; however, they didn’t limit his abilities for doing some of the most amazing unbelievable things. He was known as DJ Slick P, enjoyed dancing, singing and won many talent show competitions in the lower and upper Florence areas. He was a member of Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Male Chorus and the Inspirational Mass Choir.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: two sons, Deontrez Malik Epps and Ayden Levern Epps of Scranton; the mother of his children, Evelyn S. Brown of Scranton; three brothers, Geroy Lavinci Epps (Shannon) of Olanta; Roy Jarrod Gardner (Shameka) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Lionel Evans of Lynchburg; and two sisters, Teia S. Burroughs and Teika S. Burroughs, both of Columbia.
Jeff Coswell
Funeral services for Jeff “Croskey” Coswell, conducted by the Rev. Carl Shaw, were held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Promiseland Baptist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Cowhead Cemetery of Lane.
Mr. Coswell died Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lexington County. He was born August 8, 1970, the son of the late Lacey Causwell and Sherman Croskey. He graduated from C.E. Murray High School in 1991. He furthered his education at Strayer University. Three siblings, Bobby Causwell, Tamage Garrette, and Beulah Mitchell, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Jeff Lamar Coswell (Chandrica) of Nesmith; and Jeff Tamar Sterline Coswell of Blythewood; six siblings, Mary Ann Canty (Kenneth) of Greeleyville; Sandy Caldwell of Savannah, Georgia; Celia Mae Croskey (Terrell) and Brenda Lyles (Floyd) of Columbia; Lizzie Mae Horseford (Lennox) and Venus McClary, both of Salters; one adoptive sister, Anita Blackwell of Columbia; three brothers, Freddy Causwell (Lila) of Columbia; Jerome Causwell of Greeleyville; and Stanley Causwell of Salters; nine reared as his own, Terry Greene, Tyesha Greene, Atequa Fields, Yasmine Fields, Sakeenah Fields-Dinkins, Zakeer Hill, Eslam Shadiid, Asiyah Shadiid and Aaliyah Fields.
Ester Green
Funeral services for Mrs. Ester Mae Green, conducted by the Rev. Phillip Boyd, were held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. John Church Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Mrs. Green died Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born January 20, 1939, in Greeleyville, he daughter of the late Aaron Brown and Carrie Brown. She received her education from the Williamsburg Training School. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church, where she served on the Senior Choir. In her early years, she was employed by Warsaw Manufacturing, Oneita Sewing Plant, and she retired from the Wise Company of Greeleyville, which she was employed for 24 years. She was married to Mack James Green, Sr. This union was blessed with two children, Mack James Green, Jr. and Brenda Fay Green of Kingstree and one stepson, Levern Otto Pearson of New York City, New York. Six siblings, Eugene Brown, Joseph Brown, Sammie Brown, James Brown, Aaron Brown (Ernestine), and Clara Chatman; and a brother-in-law, Deacon Frank Albert Green, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband of the home, Mack James Green, Sr.; one son, Mack James Green, Jr. of Kingstree; one daughter, Brenda Fay Green of Kingstree; one brother, Jessie Brown; one sister, Carrie Lizzie Cooper McFadden; and four grandchildren.
Ethel Parker
Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Lee Gamble Parker, conducted by the Rev. Joe Lockwood and the Rev. Samuel L. Davis, were held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the St. Mary AME Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker died Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born June 22, 1929, in Salters, the daughter of Sykes and Viola Tisdale Gamble. She was a member of St. Mary AME Church, where she sang in the choir. She began her formal education at St. Mary Elementary School (later changed to St. Lawrence Elementary School) and continued there through seventh grade. She moved to Columbia and attended Booker T. Washington High School from which she graduated in 1946. She attended Allen University from 1946 to 1950, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Science. She was also licensed as a cosmetologist. She began teaching immediately after graduating from Allen University. She later matriculated at South Carolina State College, where she earned a Master of Education degree in 1969. Her first teaching job was at Blakely High School in Salters from 1950 to 1951. From 1951 to 1953, she taught high school mathematics in Damascus, Georgia. She taught at Scott Branch High School in Summerton from 1953 to 1963. In 1963, she returned to a new Blakely High School and taught there until 1968. She moved to Dothan, Alabama, in 1968 and taught cosmetology there until 1970. She moved back to Kingstree in 1970 and taught at St. Mark High School in Williamsburg County from 1970 to 1978. This was her final teaching assignment on the secondary school level. She accepted an assignment from the South Carolina Department of Education as the Director of Adult Education at Williamsburg County School District. After 39 years in education, she retired in 1989. In 1972, she was appointed chairperson of the Historian Foundation Committee of St. Mary AME Church. She spearheaded the compilation and publication of two historical documents, The 105 Years of Jubilation and Documenting Over 300 Years of Family and Friends Connection within the Community in 2012. To assist students from the church with post-high school studies, she founded the “Because We Care Scholarship Ministry.” In 1977, she sponsored the first Deary and Louvenia Tisdale Reunion. She spearheaded and sponsored the reunion until 1998 and held them at the St. Lawrence Community Center of Salters. She was married to Douzette Maxwell and Frank Parker. A grandson, Kionne Maxwell, a granddaughter, Shemika Morris, and a brother, Alex Gamble, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two son, Dr. Charles K. Maxwell, I, (Dr. Roberta) of Decatur, Georgia; and Bert A. Maxwell, Sr. of Kingstree; three daughters, Janice Fulton, LTC, U.S. Army, RET (Joseph, CSM, U.S. Army, RET) of Columbia; Dr. Audrey Brooks (Kevin) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Andrea Jett (Bryan, 1SG U.S. Army, RET) of Conyers, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Flower bearers were Dr. Catrina Knight, Morgan Odom, Sarah Maxwell, Jacqueline Maxwell, Caitlyn Maxwell, Ashley Maxwell, Peyton Knight, Charleigh Maxwell, and Paige Knight.
Harry Cannon
Harry Marcus Cannon, 81, husband of Patsy Maynor Cannon, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside funeral services will be private, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Cannon was born February 12, 1938, in Georgetown, the son of the late William Albert Cannon and Josephine Medlin Cannon. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School and was a US Air Force veteran. He was employed by Kingstree Manufacturing (Milliken) for almost 50 years and was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. Five siblings, Carl Cannon, Frank Cannon, Steve Cannon, Francis Cannon, and Jeanette C. Smith, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: one daughter, Lisa Cannon of Salters; two sisters, Lois Cannon Braxton and Brenda C. Driggers; and one brother, Wendell Cannon.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Funeral Home, 332 E. Main St., Kingstree, SC 29556 to assist with medical and funeral expenses.