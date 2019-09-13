Shirley Cooper
Funeral services for Shirley Williams Cooper, conducted by Rev. Reginald Elmore, were held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist Church of Lake City, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Cooper died Monday, August 26, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. She was born April 25, 1955, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Silas Frank Williams and Emma Joe Williams. She received her education in the Williamsburg County Public School System and the Broward County Public School System of Florida. Williamsburg County School District employed her as a cafeteria manager. A brother, Roger Williams, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, Cathy Williams Rose (Zeno) of New Zion; and Bernard Cooper (Donice Majors) of Lake City; three brothers, Alphonso Williams (Jenius) of Fort Pierce, Florida; John Williams (Patricia) of Jacksonville, Florida; and Thomas Hugee of Kingstree; and two Godchildren, Demetrius Chandler and Nedetrius Chandler, both of Kingstree.
Floral bearers were Jennifer Grant, Bobbie Woods, Pearl Johnson, Dorothy Cooper, Frances Melvin, and Yvonne Johnson.
Ruth Hilton
Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Helen Hilton, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Leon Winn, were held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church of Manning. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Rockhill M.B. Church Cemetery of Manning.
Mrs. Hilton died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born December 14, 1928, in Clarendon County, the daughter of the late Clyde and Elease Stokes Billups. She graduated from Manning Training School and attended Morris College of Sumter. She was married to Ernest Ragin, Sr. and the late James Hilton. She was a member of Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church. After years of living in the city of Baltimore, Maryland, she moved back home and rejoined the church. Eleven siblings, Edna Jackson, Marie Witherspoon, Gladys Gibson, Wylie Billups, Joe Billups, Clyde Billups, Jr., Timothy Billups, Willie Billups, Lonnie Earl Billups, Herbert Billups, and Mood Billups, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: three daughters, Carolyn “Pat” Ragin, Ruth “Peggy” Wilson and Bernice Davis of Manning; one son, Ernest Ragin (Ida) of Manning; six grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Levern McFadden
Funeral services for Levern McFadden, conducted by the Rev. Shelly Hickson, were held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Union Hill Baptist Church of Turbeville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Union Hill Church Cemetery of Turbeville.
Mr. McFadden died Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born January 4, 1951, in Florence County, the son of Annie Knight and Felix McFadden. He was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee. He was educated in the Florence County Public Schools. Power Line Clearing of Sumter employed him for 34 years. Four siblings, Elizabeth Hickson, Junior McFadden, Leroy McFadden, and Willie James McFadden, a daughter, Tammy Kennedy, and a son-in-law, James Singletary, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Wanda McFadden; six sons, Rodie Kennedy (Tonya), Ryan Kennedy (Latisha), Tyrone Jackson, Omar Wilson, Reginald Wilson, and Tarik Wilson; five daughters, Lynn Kennedy, Lavenda Holmes (Lucious Wheeler), Pamela Wilson, Marilyn Wilson, and Eula Wilson; two special grandchildren, Shanna and Ryan Kennedy; four sisters, Katie McFadden, Nancy McFadden, Valarie Knight and Idis Singletary; three brothers, Jacob Wheeler (Judy), Joe Singletary, and Willie James Singletary; one special person he took as his own, Cory Cooper; his sister in Christ, Linda Smith; and 18 grandchildren.
Floral bearers were Jannie Green, Regina McCray, Aurelia Hickson, Nicky Hickson, and Kim Hickson.
Pallbearers were Tyrone Cooper, Terrence Cooper, Johnny McCray, John Spates, Quan Johnson, and Bryant Cooper.
Keith Greene
Funeral services for Keith Angelo Greene, conducted by Pastor Patricia Gaillard and Apostle Pernell Applewhite, were held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Beulah Tabernacle of Prayer Church of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Zion Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Mr. Greene died Monday, August 26, 2019, at Vibra Hospital. He was born August 24, 1962, the son of the late Christopher Greene, Sr. and Rosa Belle Greene. He graduated from St. Stephen High School in 1980, then he attended Allen University in the fall of the year. He was a member of Holy Trinity Holiness Church. He worked in various positions in the agricultural industry and landscaping.
Survivors are: his wife, Lanada Renee Greene of St. Stephen; six children, Shaketha McClennon, Shaneka McClennon, Keith Greene, Natasha Greene, and Trenton Greene, all of St. Stephen; and Jennifer Greene of Moncks Corner; eight siblings, Patricia Gaillard of St. Stephen; Christopher Greene (Deborah) of Moncks Corner; Antonio Greene, Malisa Gethers (Herman), David Greene, and Arclethia Greene, all of St. Stephen; Cynthia Richardson (Alvin) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; and Jennifer Gibbs (Rogers) of Moncks Corner; and four grandchildren.
Leroy Crawford
Funeral services for Leroy Crawford, conducted by the Rev. Terris Green, were held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church of Pineville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Gourdine Cemetery of Pineville.
Mr. Crawford died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Trident Medical Center of North Charleston. He was born June 24, 1936, in Pineville, the son of the late Robert Washington and Louise Crawford. He grew up in Pineville, where he received his education through the Berkeley County School System. Ruscon Construction employed him for many years. He was married to the late Mary “Mae” Marion Crawford. Four children, Alvin Marion, Michael Crawford, Thomas Jenkins, and Maxine Crawford, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: seven sons, Leverser Marion (Donette) of Brooklyn, New York; Donald Marion (Minnie) of Jacksonville, Florida; Deacon Alphonso Crawford (Karen), Oliver Crawford, Marqui Crawford, and Jerry Crawford, all of Pineville; and St. Thee Phee Crawford of Queens, New York; one daughter, Mrs. Vivian S. Hamilton (the Rev. Joseph) of St. Stephen; two brothers, St. Julian Crawford (Shirley) of Russellville; and William Crawford (Rannie) of Pineville; four sisters, Daisy Crawford of Ladson; Mrs. Lucinda Washington of Brooklyn, New York; Mrs. Theresa Hosey of Albany, New York; and Naomi Washington of Bonneau; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Karen Walters
Funeral services for Karen Leannia Walters, conducted by the Rev. Rufus Gialliard, were held Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Briner Christian Church of Holly Hill. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Briner Christian Church Cemetery of Holly Hill.
Miss Walters died Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born October 16, 1992, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Harry Lee Walters and Balinda Colleen Thomas. She grew up in Holly Hill, where she attended the local schools. She graduated from Lake Marion High School and Technology Schools. She later moved back to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Congregational Temple Beth EL, where she practiced the Jewish Religion.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, are: her grandparents, David Walters, Jr. (Mary Ann) of Holly Hill; six siblings, Felix Thomas and Benjamin Thomas (Brandi), both of Holly Hill; Steven Thomas of Columbia; Balinda Walters of Elloree; Sharen Walters of Holly Hill; and Alexis Walters of Cross; and a Godson, Javion Johnson of Santee.
Pallbearers were Jernois Jenkins, Jerell Jenkins, Quinton Walters, Shyheim Green, Tylik Green, and Cyrell Bryant.
Ronald Dickson
Funeral services for Ronald Levern Dickson, conducted by the Rev. Robert E. Galloway, were held Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Howard Chapel AME Church of New Zion. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Howard Chapel AME Church Cemetery of New Zion.
Mr. Dickson died Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born July 28, 1968, in New Zion, the son of Mary Frances Dickson Harvin and the stepson of the late James E. Dickson. He attended Walker Gamble Special Needs, Manning High Special Needs and Special Needs and Disabilities of Manning.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of the home, are: one sister, Elouise Brand of Manning; one brother, David Kennedy of Virginia; three stepsisters, Sharon, Larrisa and Pamela Harvin; and his step-grandmother, Fannie Harvin of Sumter.
Leroy Salters
Funeral services for Leroy Salters, conducted by Elder Samuel Spann, were held Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Refuge Temple of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Salters died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Ralph A. Johnson VA Medical Center of Charleston. He was born March 26, 1956, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Ethel and Alex Salters. Four brothers, Alex, Winfred, Harry Lee, and Nehemiah Salters, preceded him in death. He was educated in the public school system of St. Stephen High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army.
Survivors are: four sisters, Peggy Mouzon (John, Jr.), Esther Woods (Henry), Sandra Johnson (Mark), and Carolyn Gillians, all of St. Stephen; five brothers, Herbert Lee of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Aaron, Timothy, Moses, and Leroy, all of Williamsburg County; and two sisters, Rosanna and Willamina Dukes, both of Williamsburg County.
Wates Maybank, Sr.
Funeral services for Wates Mark Maybank, Sr., conducted by the Rev. Wilford Kinlaw, were held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Alvin Community Center of Alvin, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Maybank died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence in St. Stephen. He was born July 23, 1949, in Alvin, the son of the late Rev. James and Leoner Maybank. He received his education in the public schools of Berkeley County. He was employed with The State of South Carolina Highway Department for 22 years, then retired and became employed again with Central True Value. He was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Episcopal Church. He was also a member of Moncks Corner Lodge No. 323, Free and Accepted Masons. Three siblings, Curtis Maybank, J.B. Maybank, and Ronnie Maybank, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Emily Hamilton Maybank; three daughters, Tarnesha Maybank-Williams (Michael) of Columbia; Darneisha McCray of Moncks Corner; and Cassandra Maybank of Saint Monica, California; five sons, Wates Mark Maybank, Jr. (Tina) and Cleveland Maybank of Jamestown; Alvin Hamilton of Charlotte, North Carolina; Keith Ellington of Charleston; and Tory Ellington (Larissa) of Atlanta, Georgia; five siblings, Ella Jean Vice of Alvin; Delphine Chadwick of Gastonia, North Carolina; Carl Maybank, Levi Maybank (Carolyn), and Joe Maybank, all of Baltimore, Maryland; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jack Holmes
Funeral services for Jack B. “Bladey,” “Bee,” “Jack B,” “Unc” or “Uncle Jack” Holmes were held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the New Light Missionary Baptist Church of Georgetown. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the New Light Missionary Baptist Cemetery of Georgetown.
Mr. Holmes, 68, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born January 17, 1951, the son of the late Henry and Sadie Singleton Holmes. Eight siblings, Henry Holmes, Amos Holmes, Sarah Lewis, Elnora Price, Victoria Green, Henriettia Green, Ora Bell Golden, and Estelle Holmes, and a son, Garry Holmes, preceded him in death. He lived in the Greentown Community of Georgetown County. He was a member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee, Sunday School Teacher and on the Male Chorus. At an early age, he attended Georgetown County Schools, J.B. Beck Elementary, Howard High School, and Horry Georgetown Technical College, taking a refresher course in Auto Mechanics. He was known as the neighborhood mechanic. He was also a carpenter who built church custom pulpits, podiums and prayer boxes.
Survivors are: his wife, Mayme Snow Holmes; one son, Douglas Scott Holmes of Georgetown; one daughter, Jacquelette Holmes of Georgetown; one sister, Frances Pearline Simmons; one daughter-in-law, Lashay Evans-Holmes; and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Leon Gamble, Richard Green, Fredrick Williams, Samuel Grant, Rickey Wineglass, and Johnny Vereen.
Beulah Tisdale
Funeral services for Beulah Tisdale, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Hermon Gibson and the Rev. Charles McCrea, were held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Olive M.B. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Tisdale, 75, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence. She was born January 14, 1944, the daughter of the late Hessie Tisdale and Tommy Shaw, Sr. She attended St. Mark Elementary and High School of Kingstree. She was employed with Thunderbird Hotel, Polynesian Ocean Front Motel and Sea Island Hotel in Myrtle Beach for many years until she retired. She also worked on the farm. She was a member of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. She was one of the Original Sunset Five Gospel Singers. She was married to Joe Louis Tisdale. She was the number one pitcher for the Millwood #1 Softball Team. Two siblings, Joe Tisdale and Annie Bell Tisdale, a daughter, Johnnie M. Nembert, a granddaughter, Niecey Battle, and two great-grandchildren, Baby Lady Bug and Angel Battle, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: four daughters, Mary Lee Tisdale (Wayne Murphy), Linda Graham (Levern), Rochell Cunningham, and Pamela Cunningham, all of Kingstree; eight sons, Sylvester Tisdale (Tyesha), James Tisdale (Cutina), Samuel Tisdale (Felicia), John Tisdale (Suanetta), Ronald Cunningham, Laurel Cunningham (Marilyn), Timothy Cunningham, and Kavel Cunningham (Yolanda), all of Kingstree; reared as a son, Keith McClary (Tarsha) of Kingstree; two sisters, Lou McFadden (Johnny) and Flossie Mae Shaw, both of Kingstree; a niece reared as a sister, Doreen Scott (James) of Kingstree; two brothers, Tommie Shaw, Jr. and Gene Chandler (Jeanett), both of Kingstree; 31 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
George Walters
Funeral services for George Monroe Walters were held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Liberty Baptist Church of Amelia. Burial, directed by Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home of Amelia, followed at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery of Amelia.
Mr. Walters died Sunday, August 28, 2019, at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. He was born September 4, 1946, in Salters, the son of the late Roland and Fannie M. Walters. He was a member of Marion Baptist Church in Salters. He was also a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church while residing in St. Paul, Minnesota and after retiring a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Amelia, Virginia. To support the elevator expansion project at Pilgrim Baptist Church, he worked the concession stand for the Minnesota Twins as a fundraiser for the project. After retirement and the move to Virginia, he extended his voice as a choir member at Liberty Baptist Church. He graduated from Williamsburg County Training High School in Greeleyville. Following high school graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served his tour of duty in Germany. After his military service, he attended North Carolina A&T University of Greensboro, North Carolina. With summer and holiday work for the Northern Pacific Railroad supporting his college attendance and acclimating him to cross country travel and rail passenger service, he proceeded to be a meritorious employee of Amtrak for 37 years with work throughout the western United States, while based in St. Paul, Minnesota and Chicago, Illinois. Retiring from Amtrak in 2010, he pursued community involvement by being featured in a short film, “Running the Rails: Stories of African American Railroad Workers” produced by Model Cities of St. Paul. This film presented the story of Minnesota’s railroad workers as they occupied a central place in politics and community building. He was an active member and officer of the Sterling Club of St. Paul; member of the 40 Club of the Twin Cities; a member of the Lake Phalen Senior Golfers, and The Eagles Golf Club of the Twin Cities. He especially enjoyed the comradery of his fellow Eagles during their March golf outing in Phoenix, Arizona. Five siblings, Mrs. Reather W. Williams, Mrs. Stella Dozier, Mrs. Martha W. Brown, Dr. Emily W. Hood, and Alfred Walters, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Dr. Nancy Bannister Walters of Amelia, Virginia; one daughter, Victoria Elyse Walters of Chicago, Illinois; and nine siblings, Mrs. Geraldine W. Conyers and John Walters (Cassandra), both of Salters; Mrs. Mary Gore of Myrtle Beach; Dr. Rebecca Dargan and Mrs. Lucille Walters of Sparta, Georgia; Mrs. Jannie W. Wyatt of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Charlie Walters (Mable) of Washington, D.C.; Samuel Walters of Miami, Florida; and Richard Walters (Thelma) of Bronx, New York.
Joseph Faulk
Joseph “Joe” Reid Faulk died Friday, August 30, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House of Florence.
Memorial services were held Monday, September 9, 2019, in Grace Hall at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Faulk was born May 4, 1960, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the son of Marian Duke Faulk and the late Hadley Reid Faulk, of Kingstree. He graduated from Peachtree High School in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. He was a member of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and attended the Breian Sunday School class.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Kingstree, are: two daughters, Katie and Martha Carrie of Atlanta, Georgia; and one sister, Lynn Faulk Harris (Ron) of Houston, Texas.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, Sanctuary Renovation Fund, 411 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Julian Scott
Funeral services for Julian Lee “Paul” Scott, conducted by Elder James McFadden, were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Trinity Holiness Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Scott died Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born July 12, 1927, the son of the late Joe Scott and Itlene Scott. He served as an Usher. He was a truck driver for eight years and he volunteered at Headstart.
Survivors are: his wife, Margaret Scott of the home; two sons, Alvin Fulton of Kingstree; and Ronnie Allen Dean (Adrien) of New Haven, Connecticut; three grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
Henry Burroughs, Jr.
Funeral services for Henry Nathan “Bubba” Burroughs, Jr., conducted by Rev. Edward R. McKnight, were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Faith United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Faith United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Burroughs died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at MUSC Florence. He was born June 23, 1947, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Henry Burroughs, Sr. and Quessie Jenkins Burroughs. He was educated in the public school system of Williamsburg County. Earlier in his life, he worked in coalmines in Utah and Kentucky. After coming back to South Carolina, he worked at Martek Telephone and Wellman. After he retired, he worked on the farm. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. A son, Nathan Burroughs, a stepson, Ernest Mitchell, and three brothers, Willie Frierson, Ceola Frierson, and Heyward Burroughs, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Jessie Burroughs of the home; one son, O’Brian Singletary of Florence; four sisters, Eva Mae Washington of Rochester, New York; Psnovis Pressley of Kingstree; Mary L. Wilson of Lake City; and Justine Graham (James) of Florence; one brother, Clyde Burroughs (Brenda) of Cades; one sister-in-law, Lila Ruth Burroughs of Scranton; and a host of grandchildren.
Cleadieais Alston, Sr.
Funeral services for Cleadieais “Cleadie” Wendell Alston, Sr., conducted by Bishop Dr. Roosevelt Fulton, were held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Evangelistic Temple Way of the Cross Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Kingstree Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Alston died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Carolinas Hospital System of Florence. He was born June 19, 1954, in Kingstree, the son of Margaret Alston. He received his education by attending the public schools of Williamsburg County and graduated from Kingstree Senior High School. Santee Electric Co-op employed him for over 30 years. He was a member of Evangelistic Temple Way of the Cross Church. He was married to the late Dianna Alston.
Survivors are: four children, Shaletta D. Alston (Emmanuel T.) of Roswell, Georgia; Eric Alston of Riverside, California; Cleadieas “Mick” Alston of the home; and DeAngelo Alston (MaDinna) of Myrtle Beach; five sisters, Binetta Shaw, Barbara McBride Jones, Marrow McBride, Shirley Ann McBride, and Joyce McBride Scott, all of Kingstree; four brothers, Dottson Alston (Wanda), Ralph “PL” McBride, Maurice McBride, and Ronnie McBride, all of Kingstree; a special adopted son, Antonio Williams of Kingstree; and nine grandchildren.
Mary Brown
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ann Brown, conducted by Bishop Richard Grate, were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Chapel of Peace of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McFadden Cemetery of Olanta.
Mrs. Brown died Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born August 10, 1959, the daughter of Mrs. Betty Morris and the late Hayden Nelson. Her maternal grandparents, the late Otis and Estelle “Dee” Fulmore, raised her. She attended the Lake City Public Schools, where she obtained a high school diploma and later became self-employed by providing housekeeping services. One cousin who was like a brother, Charles “C.E.” McGill, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Lee Brown of the home; her mother, Mrs. Betty Morris of Newark, New Jersey; four stepchildren, Shamika Cockfield, and Aleia Burgess, both of Lake City; Shawnka Myers (Antonio) of Florence; and Shakiya Burgess of Olanta; three sisters, Thresa (Billy) Brown of Lake City; Wendy Morris of Newark, New Jersey; and Shirley Curry of Thomasville, Georgia; and six grandchildren.
Loretha Bash
Funeral services for Mrs. Loretha “Retha” Lampkin Bash, conducted by the Rev. John W. Wilson and the Rev. Wilford Kinlaw, were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church of Alvin. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Nazareth Cemetery of Pinopolis.
Mrs. Bash died Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Trident Medical Center of North Charleston. She was born December 12, 1960, in Alvin, the daughter of Generee Lampkin and the late John Henry Lampkin. She was educated in the public schools of Berkeley County. Her work history includes: Concord, Western Sizzlin, and Berkeley County School District. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was married to the late Michael D. Bash.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Alvin, are: two sons, Andre Lampkin of Clarksville, Tennessee; and Otis Lampkin of Moncks Corner; one daughter, Clayvonia Bash of Goose Creek; six brothers, Raymond Prioleau (Jonetha), Norman Lampkin (Shelia), and Wendell Lampkin (Leah), all of Alvin; John Henry Lampkin, Jr. (Anna) of Baltimore, Maryland; Albert Gethers of Dunn, North Carolina; and Dean Lampkin of St. Matthews; two sisters, Julie Lampkin and Fannie Lampkin, both of Alvin; her mother-in-law, Joann Marshall (Lee Arthur) of Moncks Corner; her father-in-law, Leroy Brown of Moncks Corner; her maternal grandfather-in-law, James Curry of Moncks Corner; and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Wendell Lampkin, Dontae Lampkin, Norman R. Lampkin, Angelo Lampkin, Rico Mosley, and Crenshaw Gibbs.