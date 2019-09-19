Harry Floyd
Dr. Harry Wells Floyd, 81, husband of Nancy Haselden Floyd, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Kingstree First Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Williamsburg Cemetery.
Dr. Floyd was born December 21, 1937, in Olanta, the son of the late Harry Pate and Alyce Willoughby Floyd. He was a 1955 graduate of Olanta High School and received a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of SC in 1959. He served in the SC Air National Guard for one-year and the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey for two years. He then entered the Medical College of SC and graduated in 1968. He did his two-year residency at the Medical College of SC specializing in internal medicine. He began his practice in Kingstree on July 13, 1970, specializing in family medicine, obstetrics, and orthopaedics. He delivered over 1,500 babies. He served on the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Board of Trustees for over 38 years and was a member of the Medical University of SC Board of Visitors for many years. He was retired from his family practice, Williamsburg Medical Associates. He was a highly respected community leader and a dedicated medical professional. He was a compassionate, caring doctor who was loved by his patients and the community as a whole. The Town of Kingstree honored him on April 19, 2010, by designating that day “Dr. Harry W. Floyd Day.” That same month, Senator Yancey McGill introduced into the SC Senate a resolution “to congratulate Kingstree’s Dr. Harry W. Floyd upon the occasion of his retirement, to commend him for his many years of dedicated service as a medical professional, and to wish him much happiness and fulfillment in all his future endeavors.” He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingstree.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: one daughter, Geri Grier Garner (Rhett) of Florence; two sons, Stephen Wells Floyd (Jennifer) of Hanahan; and David Thomas Floyd (Maggie) of Florence; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Kingstree First Baptist Church, 400 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Ossie Gause
Ossie Purdis Gause, 85, widower of Linnie Mae Powell Gause, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Williamsburg Funeral Home. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Kingstree Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
Mr. Gause was born September 26, 1933, in Kingstree, the son of the late Clyde Gause and Josie Carraway Gause. He retired from Santee Electric Cooperative after 46 years of service. He was a retired minister of the Pentecostal Church having served at Hanna’s Chapel, Quimby, and Greeleyville churches. He was a member of Kingstree Pentecostal Holiness Church. Six siblings preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one son, Purdis Gause of Summerton; and two brothers, Thomas Gause of Virginia; and Barney Gause of Kingstree.
Mae Gurley
Funeral services for Mother Mae Frances Brockington Gurley, conducted by the Rev. Kenneth Swaringer, were held Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church of Florence. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Florence National Cemetery.
Mother Gurley died Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born April 16, 1932, the daughter of the late Archie and Retha Douglas Brockington. She was married to the late Elbert Nathaniel Gurley, Sr. Six children, David Gurley, Elbert Gurley, Jr., Nathaniel Gurley, Queenie Mae Muldrow, Shirley Gurley Johnson, and Evelyn Washington, and three siblings, John Brockington, Lonza Brockington, and Louise Brockington, preceded her in death. She was educated in the public schools of Florence. She was a Nanny and a sharecropper. She attended Greater Gethsemane Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, Inc., where she was ordained to the Greater Gethsemane’s Mothers’ Board. At an early age she was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where she served as an Usher and a member of the Senior Missionary Society.
Survivors are: five sons, Bishop Harry Lee Brockington, John Gurley, Willie Gurley, Deacon Chuckley Gurley (Barbara), and Deacon Phillip Gurley, all of Florence; three daughters, Bobbie Moody (Deacon Sylvester), Viola Hines (Robert), and Carrie Lee Bradford, all of Florence; one brother, Deacon Luwayne Brockington (Mary) of Florence; one sister, Florence Grant of Florence; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Linda McVey
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Gail McVey, conducted by Brother Smith Fulton, were held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Church of Christ of Kingstree, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mrs. McVey, 72, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House. She was born August 13, 1947, in Lineville, Alabama, the daughter of the late Cebron and Vernel McDonald. Her purpose and job in life was to serve God, serving in areas, such as Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Her service extended in foreign fields included missionary work in Trinidad, Tobago W.I, Aruba, Netherlands, St. Vincent, Anguilla, South America, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, St. Thomas, Tortola, B.U.I. Three siblings, Billy Jo McDonald, Cleon McDonald, and Mildred Messer, and a son, Phillip Wayne McVey, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Billy W. McVey; one daughter, Sandra Rice (Tracy) of Oxford, Alabama; one son, Ronald McVey (Melissa) of Kingstree; two brothers, Winford McDonald (Joann) and Roger McDonald, both of Lineville, Alabama.
Nekeisha Bennett-Wilson
Funeral services for Nekeisha “ Keisha” Bennett-Wilson, conducted by Rev. William Simon James, were held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at C.E. Murray High School. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Big Spring Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Ms. Bennett-Wilson died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Roper Hospital of Charleston. She was born June 17, 1976, in New York City, New York, the daughter of Annie Bennett and Tommie Reid. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and graduated from C.E. Murray High School in 1994. She received her Associates degree from Williamsburg Technical College, her Bachelor’s of Science from Limestone College, and she pursued her Masters at Strayer University. Although she worked many jobs, she found her calling for helping others and working with children when she became employed at Child and Family Development Center for the Charleston County School District for more than 15 years. She was a lifelong member of Long Branch United Methodist Church, where served as a member of the Youth Choir, Usher Board, the Finance Committee and President of the United Methodist Women. She also served on Florence District’s United Methodist Women Mission Team as the Education Interpretation. Tommie Reid, Frank Mouzon, Marcella Jones, Floyd Patterson, Joseph Mouzone, and Paul Mouzone preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one son, Master Dershaun Jones; her mother, Annie Mouzon; four sisters, Tracie Jones, Queen Gallishaw (Frankie), Mary Harris (Lloyd), and Frankie Mae Harris (John); and two brothers, Micheal Jones and James Mouzone.
Earline Seabrook
Mrs. Earline Brown Seabrook, 90, of Kingstree, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services, conducted the Rev. Dr. Herman Gibson, were held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the churchyard cemetery.
Mrs. Seabrook was born April 14, 1929, in the Spring Gully Community of Andrews, the daughter of the late Reggie Brown and Eliza Scott Brown. She received her formal education in the Williamsburg County Public School System. While living in Bronx, New York, she became a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church where she served as a member of the usher’s ministry. She was married to the late James “Buster” Seabrook. She returned to South Carolina in 1990 and rejoined Cedar Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member of the usher’s ministry.
Survivors are: nine nieces; 11 nephews; and a godson.
Daisy Mouzon
Mrs. Daisy Mae Geddings Mouzon, 66, wife of Murdock Mouzon, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside funeral services, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, were held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Mouzon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mouzon was born October 12, 1952, in Sumter, the daughter of the late Harmon Ezra and Myrtle Elizabeth Irick Geddings. She was a graduate of Sumter County schools and was a bookkeeper. She was a faithful church member who loved the Lord and taught her children the importance of following His word and worshipping Him.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, are: two children, Sandi Turner (Bobby) and Billy Mouzon (Angela); and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Mouzon Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Louise Mouzon, 2620 Sumter Highway, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Elnora Johnson
Funeral services for Mrs. Elnora Murphy Johnson, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Hermon Gibson, Jr., were held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Johnson/Dukes Cemetery of Andrews.
Mrs. Johnson died Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born August 6, 1940, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Enoch and Emma Murphy and was raised by the late Sully and George McCrea. She attended school in Trio in Williamsburg County. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Missionary Board and the Mass Choir. She was married to the late William K. Johnson. Two children, Lydia Lee and Levern Lee, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: five children, Mrs. Ella Moseley (Willie) of Salters; Lillie J. Brown, Mrs. Queen J. Kenley (Thurman), Isaac W. Johnson (Carolyn), and Levi Johnson (Shawanda), all of Andrews; three sisters, Mrs. Lou Ester Evans of Milford, Delaware; Mrs. Emma Tisdale and Mrs. Dollie Mae Brown (Walter “Junior”) of Andrews; seven brothers, Hayward Lee of Rochester, New York; Jacob Myers, Isaac Myers, and Joseph McCrea (Lou Ann), all of Andrews; Leon Murphy, Enoch Murphy, and Rome Myers, all of Loris; four adopted she loved as her own, Joann Washington, Linda Green, Alethia Ford, and Larry McGill; 21 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Milton McFadden
Funeral services for Milton Demiro “Skeeter” McFadden, conducted by Pastor Ronnie Scott, were held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. McFadden died Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born January 21, 1981, the son of Bobbie McFadden Knowles. He attended Columbia High School and graduated with the Class of 2000. He attended USC, where he played football with the Gamecocks.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Columbia, are: two siblings, Robert Lee Moore, III and Lisa Moore (Anthony Hicks), both of Columbia; his grandmother, Dessie Lee McFadden (Timothy Dukes) of Kingstree; and his companion, Caitlin Hines of Columbia.
Trudie Sampson-Izzard
Funeral services for Trudie Theresa Sampson-Izzard, conducted by the Rev. Archie R. Fair, were held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Greater St. James AME Church of Summerville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greater St. James AME Church Cemetery of Summerville.
Ms. Sampson-Izzard died Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born August 30, 1968, in Summerville, the daughter of Judy Capers-Sampson and the late Moses Elias Sampson, Sr. She graduated from Stratford High School and furthered her education and received her Associates Degree from Trident Technical College. She was married to Kevin Izzard, Sr. She went on to become a CNA and worked at Trident Hospital on the 7th floor for many years as the unit secretary. She also became a bookkeeper for National Medical Supplies in Mt. Pleasant until she moved on to become a caregiver. She was a member of Greater St. James AME Church, where she was a Steward Board Secretary and a Steward. She also served as the Lay Organization President. A brother, Keith L. Sampson, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Summerville, are: two children, Zeval Izzard, Jr. (Tiffany) of Summerville; and Breanna Sampson (Michael) of Hanahan; three siblings, Moses Sampson Jr. (Ingr’e) of Gulfport, Mississippi; Tasha Pittman (Antonio) of Orangeburg; and Jerry Capers (Elaine) of Summerville; and one granddaughter.
Pallbearers were Bernie Mazyck, Derrick Wilson, Jerry Capers, Jr., Anthony Sampson, Bradford Sampson, Jr., and Clifford McMichael.
Margaret Nesmith
Funeral services for Margaret Nesmith, conducted by the Rev. Allen Nesmith, were held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Friendship U.M. Church Cemetery of Nesmith.
Ms. Nesmith died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was born October 27, 1943, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Ben and Marie Wilson Nesmith and Dell Nesmith who raised her as her own daughter. She attended Browns Public School in Williamsburg County. General Bindery of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania employed her. She was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Two siblings, Lawerence Porchea, Jr. and Luevenia Scott, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her niece, Clara Washington who she raised as her daughter; along with her great-nephews, Nashir and Jahmir; her great-niece, Daijah; and 11 siblings, Furman Wilson of Baltimore Maryland; Bernice Washington of Charlotte, North Carolina; Elmira Nesmith of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Katie Watts, Eva Bradley (James), and Christine Hamilton (Ronnell), all of Nesmith; Elizabeth Pressley (Wendell), Mary Lee Dozier, and Maebell Johnson, all of Georgetown; and Ben Nesmith, Jr. and Joe Nesmith (Rebecca), both of Andrews.
Rodriquez Collins
Funeral services for Rodriquez Sherod “Rody” or “Rod” Collins, conducted by Bishop Matt Suttle, were held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Andrews Church of God of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Andrews Memorial Cemetery of Andrews.
Mr. Collins died Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born August 14, 1994, in Georgetown, the son of Sherman Deas and Melissa Collins Jones. He was a graduate of the Andrews High School Class of 2013. MPW Industrial Services of Andrews employed him. He was attending services at Faith Temple.
Survivors are: his parents, Sherman and Cheryl Deas of Spring City, Pennsylvania; and Melissa Collins Jones of Andrews; his stepfather, Keamble Jones of Andrews; and seven siblings, Mercedes Cooper (Shawn) of Fort Gordon, Georgia; Keyonajana Jones, Ra’sheria, Kejuan Collins of Andrews; Sherman C. Deas, Jr., Alexandria M. Deas and Lila Rose R. Deas of Spring City, Pennsylvania.
Mary McFadden
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary McFadden, conducted by the Rev. Arthur W. Ford, were held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Greater St. Mark AME Church of Hemingway. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the State Cemetery of Cades.
Mrs. McFadden died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born December 17, 1950, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Henry Ramsey, Sr. and Mary Lee Williams Ramsey. She was married to the late Willie James McFadden. Four siblings, Robert Knott Ramsey, Mingo Ramsey, Vernell Ramsey, and Lillie Mae Ramsey, preceded her in death. She attended Battery Park High School in Williamsburg County and graduated class of 1969.
Survivors are: three daughters, Mary Chisolm (Darren) of Salters; Queen Johnson (David) of Florence; and Nicole McFadden of Kingstree; one stepdaughter, Priscilla Herbert of Florence; five brothers, Joe Ramsey of Kingstree; Henry Ramsey, Jr. and Harry Ramsey, both of Hemingway; Rufus Ramsey of Conway; and Milton Ramsey of New Jersey; two sisters, Janie Gamble and Alice Ramsey, both of Hemingway; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Carmen Dingle
Funeral services for Mrs. Carmen Elaine Dingle, conducted by the Rev. Darlene Richardson, were held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Centenary United Methodist Church of Moncks Corner. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Centenary of Moncks Corner.
Mrs. Dingle died Sunday, September 1, 2019 in St. Stephen. She was born January 10, 1958, in Oakley, the daughter of the late Calvin and Viola Milligan. She was educated in the Berkeley County School System. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she served as a member on the Gospel Choir and an Usher. Stratford High School employed her as head custodian and Alcoa employed her as a floor technician. Five siblings, Evelyn, Mary, Shirley, Anna Lee, and Patrolman Joshua L. Milligan, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her husband, Jerome Dingle of the home; five children, Ashley, Terrence and Charles (Jennifer), all of St. Stephen; Gerroud of Austin, Texas; and Rochelle of Portland, Oregon; three siblings, John Lee (Katherine) of Ridgeland; Joseph of Charleston; and Charles (Anna Mae) of Moncks Corner; a special sister-in-law, Valerie M. Milligan of Moncks Corner; her step-father, Tony Carter; her mother-in-law, Earnestine Bryant; and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Kiev Johnson, Thomas Beauford, Twan Sumpter, Tommie Johnson, and Iria Willford.
Essie Burrows
Funeral services for Mrs. Essie Mae Burrows, conducted by the Rev. Standy McCray, were held Monday, September 9, 2019, at the North Kingstree Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Burrows died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. She was born April 12, 1944, in Manning, the daughter of the late Thomas Samuel and Hager McFadden Samuel. In 1962, she graduated from Cades Hebron High School of Cades. She received her cosmetology license from the Rose Lee Gordon School of Hemingway. She received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development from Williamsburg Technical College of Kingstree in 1996. In 1967, she became employed by Warsaw Manufacturing, which was later known as Oxford Manufacturing for 28 years. Many families in the area asked her to care for their family members. Later, she found her niche and passion for floral arrangements and bows. She was a member of North Kingstree Baptist Church, where she served on the Pastor’s Aide Committee and on the Senior Choir. She served as First Lady of North Kingstree Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Greeleyville, and Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church of Salters. She was a member of the Williamsburg Baptist Educational Association Pastor’s Wives and Widows and the Jerusalem Baptist Educational Association Pastor’s Wives and Widows. She was married to the late Rev. Eugene Burrows. She was best known for transporting many to their doctor’s appointment, to church, to school, etc. Three siblings, Mary Thelma Bradley, Willis Samuel, and Moses Samuel, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Lorrene Eugenia Burrows of the home; one sister, Martha Brockington (Joseph) of Cades; two brothers, Frank McFadden (Lois) of Charleston; and Kenneth Samuel (Phyllis) of Cades; a special niece and caregiver, Michelle Russell (Tommy) of Kingstree; three that she took as daughters, Tameka Nelson of Kingstree; Vaea Wilson (Jonathan) of Salters; and Tamela Williams of Sumter; a special niece, Betty Mathis of Manning; a special neighbor, friend, and family, Earlean Page of Kingstree; and those who she took as her very own are, Kia Nelson, Alexus Nelson, Jaylin Robinson, Aveon Robinson and Yanica Epps, all of Kingstree; and The Wilson Singers, Dei, Jonathan, Kai, Joe Nathan, Tisha, Josiah and Brianna, all of Salters.
Laura Gamble
Funeral services for Laura Burgess Gamble, conducted by the Rev. Robert Wingfield of Mitchellville, Maryland, were held Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A second celebration of her life was held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, conducted by the Rev. Michael Burgess, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Salters Cemetery of Salters.
Mrs. Gamble died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Hartwood, Maryland. She was born March 22, 1955, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Ruther D. Burgess and Thomas Burgess, Sr. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Williamsburg-Blakely High School and graduated in the class of 1973. She was married to Jimmy Gamble. She moved to Washington, D.C. in 1977. In 1979, she began her federal government career as a fingerprint technician with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 1986, she was employed as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service in Alexandria, Virginia. She was a charter member of Landover Memorial Baptist Church (now Woodstream Church) since March 18, 1984, located in Mitchellville, Maryland. During her tenure at Woodstream, she was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, Women’s Chorus, Sunday School, Small Group Ministry, Visitation Ministry and Nursing Home Ministry. She also participated in the selling of the first mortgage bonds for the church. Four siblings, Gertrude Salters, Janie Burgess, James Burgess, and George Burgess, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, Connie Gamble and Yolanda Gamble of Maryland; five siblings, Bruce (Genevieve) Burgess of Kingstree; Thomas Burgess, Jr. (Shirley) of Greensboro, North Carolina; Charles Burgess (Maryann) of Albemarle, North Carolina; Sarah Burgess of Salter; and the Rev. Michael Burgess (the Rev. Beverly) of Andrews; and one granddaughter, Cierra Gamble of Maryland.
LeRoy Epps, III
LeRoy Snider Epps, III, 63, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the St. Francis Bon Secours Hospital of Charleston.
A private memorial and interment service will be held at a later date at New Market Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Born January 30, 1956, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late LeRoy Snider Epps, Jr. and Betty Lou Graves Epps. He attended Laurence Manning Academy and Wofford College. He was an agricultural spray pilot, a Folly Beach police officer, and a commercial deep-sea and shrimp fisherman. A brother, David Samuel Epps, II, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one sister, Debbie Epps Ipock (David) of Kingstree; a dear and caring friend, Cynthia Porcher of Charleston; three nephews; and one niece.
Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.