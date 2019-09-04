Henry Eadie
Funeral services for Henry Carlin Eadie, conducted by the Rev. Sinclair Butler, were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Henryhand Funeral Home Chapel of St. Stephen. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Eadie Cemetery of Cross.
Mr. Eadie, formerly of Eadytown, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born April 23, 1966, the son of the late Furman R. Eadie and Wilhelmina “Ray” Jones-Eadie. Four brothers, William “Bill,” Vernon “Yodie,” Alphonso “Al,” and Leroy Eadie, preceded him in death. He was educated in the Berkeley County Public School System and attended Cross High School. Upon moving to Syracuse, New York, he graduated from high school. He completed culinary training and was employed as a chef for many years. Although he was employed as a chef, he was skilled in auto mechanics, carpentry, and plumbing.
Survivors are: his wife, Lalia Eadie of the home; one daughter, Barbara Eadie of the home; two sons, Nykel Duke (Maya) of Bronx, New York; and Diego Uthman of Albany, New York; one stepdaughter, Noris C. Leal; four siblings, Furman Eadie, Jr. and Darrell Eadie both of Syracuse, New York; Joseph Eadie and Helen Eadie, both of Eadytown; and four grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Mike Ravenell, Cory Ravenell, Roy Ravenell, and Melvin Grant.
Beatrice Singletary
Funeral services for Mrs. Beatrice Latona “B,” “Tona,” or “Mrs. B,” Fulton Singletary, conducted by the Rev. Reginald Elmore, were held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Mt. Clair Missionary Baptist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Singletary Cemetery of White Oak.
Mrs. Singletary died Friday, August 16, 2019, after a tragic car accident. She was born May 11, 1978, in Kingstree, the daughter of Dothrine Fulton and the late Edward Fulton. She received her formal education through Williamsburg County Public Schools. She was a 1996 graduate of Kingstree Senior High. She furthered her education at Williamsburg Technical College and then later received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Francis Marion University. She received her Master’s Degree in Counseling and Human Resource Development from Webster University. She obtained numerous certifications and licensures from the State of South Carolina. She was a member of New Millennium Ministries of Lake City, where she sang on the choir, was a member of the Praise and Worship Team, a Church Secretary, and a Missionary Board member. Clarendon County Mental Health employed her as a Crisis Interventionist. Prior to this, she was employed by Sumter County Department of Social Services in Child Protection Services. While at DSS, she was given an Award of Service from former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Kingstree, are: her husband, Henry Singletary of Olanta; three children, Alichzey Singletary and James Singletary of the home, and Darious Singletary of Texas; five siblings, Brinda Fulton of Marietta, Georgia; Edward Fulton, LaBonta Fulton, and Shacovia Fulton, all of Kingstree; and Denise Fulton of Summerville; and a special nephew that she raised, Devin Fulton of Kingstree; and her father-in- law, Joseph Singletary.
Deloris James
Funeral services for Deloris “Dee” James were held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. James died Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born September 7, 1952, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late J.C. James, Sr. and Nettie Burroughs. She was reared and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. She was educated in the public schools of NYC, graduating from the Old Boys and Girls High. After losing her sight, she continued her literacy and received certification in her mastery of Braille, from the New York Institute for Special Education for the Blind. On August 18, 1984, she was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Queens, New York. She returned to Kingstree, and continued her ministry as a full-time Pioneer for many years. A brother, J.C. James, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: five aunts, one uncle, and a Godsister.
Dorothy Ferrell
Dorothy “Dot” or “Aunt Dot” Winnie Brown Ferrell, 96, of Salters, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Carlye Senior Care of Kingstree.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. David Woods, Jr. and the Rev. John A. Sellers, were held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Porter-Ferrell Cemetery of Salters.
Mrs. Ferrell was born July 8, 1923, in Salters, the daughter of the late Lula Brown and raised by her grandparents, the late Rev. Daniel Brown and Ida Rivers Brown. She received her formal education in Williamsburg County by attending Marion School in Salters. She was married to the late Leland Ferrell, Jr. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the Deaconess Board, Pastor’s Aide, Usher Board, Missionary Society, Choir, and Kitchen Committee. She was a member of the Williamsburg Chapter # 341 Order of Eastern Star. In July 2019 at the Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star meeting, in her absence, she was awarded the Order of Eastern Star 50-year membership pin. She was a farmer while growing up and during her marriage. Later, she worked as a cook with Lane Headstart in Lane.
Survivors are: a grandnephew, Aarin Nelson, who lived with her for 13 years; one brother, Richard Pedro (Carol) of Ossining, New York; a Goddaughter, Barbara Chandler of Florence; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
James Smith
James Smith, 69 of Cades, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Franklin Fulmore, Sr., were held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the St. Paul AME Church of Cades. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the McKenzie Brown Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Smith was born July 29, 1950, in Manning, the son of the late Lee Donald Smith and Vonnie Smith Epps. He received his formal education in the public schools of Clarendon County. Before retiring, he earned his living by working in many capacities especially in the area of farming. He was a member of St. Paul AME Church, where he served as a trustee, an usher, a member of the gospel choir, and sang with the Burgess Sisters.
Survivors are: his companion, Queen Shaw of the home; three grandsons, reared as his own, LTC Demetrick Thomas (Valerie) of Japan; Neville Stanley Bryce (Ura) of Summerville; and Jamie R. Thomas of Lake City; two stepsons, Freddie Thomas of Columbia; and Alex Thomas (Tonya) of Valdosta, Georgia; two stepdaughters, Helen Sullivan and Pamular “Cookie” Williams (Darius), both of Florence; four brothers, L. D. Smith (Elizabeth), Orell Smith (Rosa Lee), Richard Smith, all of Florence; and Calvin Smith (Ann) of Timmonsville; four sisters, Lauina McFadden and Elizabeth Jordan (Maxie), both of Florence; Martha Jane McFadden of Kingstree; and Clarice Foster of New Zion; and a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mary McCants
Mary Celeste Thomson McCants, 90, widow of Curtis Frank McCants, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Georgetown.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Tommy Barnhill, were held Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Spring Gulley Baptist Church. Burial, directed by the Andrews Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home, followed in the churchyard.
Mrs. McCants was born November 26, 1928, the daughter of the late Bristow Cecil Thomson and Mellie Louise Browder Thomson. She grew up in the Spring Gulley Community of Williamsburg County and graduated from Williamsburg High School. She was a matriarch and lifetime member of Spring Gulley Baptist Church, where she was the choir director and WMU Director for many years. Oneita Knitting Mills employed her for 30 years. Three siblings, Benjamin Thomson, Julius Thomson, and Frances T. Mims, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: four daughters, Dianne M. Wright (Gary) of Georgetown; Beverly M. Marks (Jim) of Andrews; Rebecca M. Rosentoski (Larry) of Charlotte and Susan McCants of Roanoke, Virginia; two sons, Curtis Frank McCants, Jr. (Irene) of Andrews; and Alan McCants (Alex) of St. Louis, Missouri; two brothers, John T. Thomson (Marion) of Andrews; and Clayburn Thomson (Peggy) of Columbia; one sister, Nellie T. Hanna of Andrews; and a sister-in-law, Barbara H. Thomson of Columbia; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Spring Gulley Baptist Church, 133 Dusty Circle, Andrews, SC 29510.