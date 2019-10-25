Stanley Thomas
Stanley “Dean” Thomas, 52, of Lake City, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Franklin Fulmore, Sr., were held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the St. Paul AME Church of Cades. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Poston Cemetery of Cades.
Mr. Thomas was born September 16, 1967, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Bennie Joe Thomas and Luretha Adams Thomas. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and attended Kingstree Senior High School in Kingstree. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church. He was employed by Mid-South Builders in Lithonia, Georgia for 20 years and Southern Asphalt in Conway for five years. He played baseball with the Hebron Playboy Baseball Team.
Survivors are: his companion, Juanita Sumpter of the home; one son, Willie Elmore of Lake City; one daughter, Deanna Keyonda Thomas of the home; one stepson, Daron Sumter of the home; one sister, Patricia Thomas (Tina Barron) of Lake City; three brothers, Beaufort Thomas of Kingstree; Lawrence Thomas (Tonya) of Andrews; and Alonza Thomas (Laura) of Conway; two half-sisters, Shannon Brown of Kingstree; and Juanita Brown of Atlanta, Georgia; three cousins, like siblings, Anganette Owens (David) of Kingstree; Lorenza Adams of Cades; and Pamela Muldrow of Moncks Corner; and two grandchildren.
Hazell Scott
Hazell “HL” Scott, 59, formerly of Salters, died Monday, October 7, 2019, in Adel, Georgia.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the William N. Redmond Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Scott was born November 23, 1959, in Salters, the son of Isaac “Hazel” Scott and the late Pearlie Mae Scott. He received his formal education through the Williamsburg County School System and graduated from C.E. Murray High School in 1977. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. He was married to Angelina Scott. Along with working a host of jobs, he went to culinary school and enjoyed cooking for others.
Survivors, in addition to his father of Salters, are: his wife, Christina Lunsford Scott of Cecil, Georgia; three children, Jasmine Scott, Hazell Lee Scott, Jr. and Tyre Scott, all of Moncks Corner; two brothers, Marvin Scott (Anita) of Miami, Florida; and Pastor Bejay Scott (Dionne) of Margate, Florida; six sisters, Gladys Scott of Kingstree; Gail Scott of Miami, Florida; Gwyn Hemingway (Michael) of Conway; Dawn Scott of Dania Beach, Florida; and Melissa Scott and Valonda Scott-Hopkins, both of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and five grandsons.
Sandra Nesmith
Funeral services for Sandra Juliet Nesmith, conducted by the Rev. W.C. Henryhand, Sr., were held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Nesmith died Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born June 25, 1961, in Georgetown, daughter of the late Prince and Lela Nesmith. She attended school at Battery Park in Nesmith, where she graduated in 1979. Shortly after, she moved to Pottstown, Pennsylvania. She later began working for Kiwi Brands, Inc. as a factory worker. Later in life, she returned to South Carolina and lived out the rest of her days in Bennettsville.
Survivors are: three brothers, Tyrone Davis (Bernadine) of Douglasville, Pennsylvania; Charles Nesmith (Norma Allen) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; and Prince Nesmith, Jr. of Riverside, California; and two sisters, Shirley Myers of Nesmith; and Suvian Nesmith of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
Kee’nan Rivers
Funeral services for Kee’nan Tyrese Rivers, conducted by Pastor Jerome E. Gadsden, were held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Holly Hill Christian Church of Alvin. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Old Field Cemetery of St. Stephen.
Master Rivers died Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born June 2, 2016, the son of Chiquita Hamilton and Roger Rivers, Jr. He was a student at St. Stephen Elementary School in the Head Start Program. He touched the hearts of many with his Facebook videos and his enormous personality. He was very popular to many and was given the Facebook names of Red, Light Bright, Red Man, Lil Walt, Peanut, Pudda and Albino.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of St. Stephen, are: two siblings, Ge’Aundre Rivers and Tre’vion Rivers of St. Stephen; his grandmother, Richardeen Holmes of St. Stephen; and his Godmother, Tomika Wallace of Moncks Corner.
Pallbearers were Thomas Burden, Frankie Gaillard, Ahmad Judge, and Javon Washington.
Bobbie Stone
Mrs. Bobbie Jean Martin Stone died Friday, October 18, 2019.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 21, 2019, at Kingstree Church of God. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at the Kingstree First Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Stone was born April 14, 1938, in Cades, the daughter of the late Van Buren and Gertie Phipps Martin. She was married to the late McIver “Red” Stone. She worked at Warsaw Manufacturing, babysat children in her home and ministered to too many to count at the Ron McNair and Kingstree Nursing Homes. She was a member of Kingstree Church of God, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was the family historian and kept all of the genealogical records. A daughter, Lisa Rene Stone, and all her siblings, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, Randy Stone (Cathy) and Sandy Powell (Leland); six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kingstree Church of God, 105 Gourdin Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Lossie Dickerson
Funeral services for Lossie Bertha Williams Dickerson, conducted by the Rev. John Henry Kennedy, were held Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel of Kingstree. She was laid to rest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Dickerson died Friday, October 4, 2019, at the residence of her daughter, Lossie Y. Dickerson Matthews, in Salters. She was born December 2, 1926, in Hodges, Greenwood County, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ellie Dantzler Williams. She was educated in the public school system of Greenwood County and graduated from Brewer High School in Hodges. After graduation from high school she relocated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and became a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. She became Catholic so that her children could attend Catholic school. She was a member of Berean Missionary Baptist Church for over 30 years and was a member of the Nurses Unit and choir. As she got older and was not able to journey to Berean, she attended Mediator Lutheran Church, which was directly across from her home. While in South Carolina she attended her daughter’s church, Friendship Presbyterian Church USA in New Zion. She was married to the late Clarence James Dickerson. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was employed by Inglis House Home for the Incurable. For years she was the treasurer of the 28th Street Block Association and was instrumental in the block keeping their trees and getting house lamps. Her family moved into the neighborhood in November 1962 and she was considered the matriarch of 28th Street. She was an Eastern Star and mastered all the degrees of this organization. She had a passion for singing which was evident in the many choirs that she was a member – Berean’s Senior & Mass choirs, OES (Order of Eastern Star) choir, Philadelphia Mass Choir, National Baptist Convention choir (formed when the National Baptist Convention was held in Philadelphia). She sang soprano and often said she would have loved to have been an “opera” singer. A son, James Arthur Dickerson, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter/caregiver, Lossie Y. Matthews (Rufus) of Salters; a special niece whom was like a daughter, Ruth Ann Harris of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one sister, Lenora E. Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a niece and nephews who was more like her children, Mary Evans and Irvin Frazier, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Casey Gillard of Anderson; adopted two daughters, Louise Jones and Valeria Lucas Watkins, both of Pennsylvania; a special friend/caregiver, Catherine Keels of Salters; and three adopted grandchildren, all of Pennsylvania; and four adopted great-grandchildren.
Andra Izzard
Funeral services for Andra “Donta” Izzard, conducted by the Rev. David Woods, Jr. and Minister Rickey Porchea, were held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Salter Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Izzard died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence. He was born October 9, 1976, the son of Carrie Lee Izzard. He started his education at Fletcher Johnson School, then he attended Kelley Middle School located in Washington, DC. He relocated to Salters and continued his education at Kingstree Senior High School, where he joined the choir and played football, where he somehow got the nickname, “All American.”
Survivors are: his wife, Jannie, and a daughter, Kelishia, both of the home, Georgetown; his mother, Carrie Lee Izzard of Kingstree; one brother, Jamal Izzard (Tiera) of Salters; his aunt, Dora Johnson (Adam) of Kingstree, who helped him along the way with his reading and writing skills; like a mama, Eartha Lee Hugee of New York; Josh McCrea of Marion, whom he took as a son; Davanta Porchea of Georgia, whom was very dear to him; and a special cousin, Felicia King of Columbia.