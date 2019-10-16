Ward Miller
Funeral services for Ward Beecher Miller will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church. Viewing will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. The Rev. Dr. George Banks will officiate and eulogy by the Rev. Randolph Miller, brother of Ward Miller. Burial, directed by Russell Funeral Home, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, devoted husband of Vicki Smith Miller, brother of John (Terri) Miller of Canton, North Carolina; Charles (Marilyn), Randolph, and Craig (Cathedra) Miller, all of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly.
Mr. Miller was a retired banking executive, and an active civic and faith leader.
Herbert McCutchen
Herbert Edsel McCutchen, 87, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. C.E. “Smoke” Kanipe, were held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Shandon United Methodist Church of Columbia. Burial, directed by Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, followed at the Sandy Bay Cemetery of Cades with Mr. Marion E. Cobb presiding.
Mr. McCutchen was born April 17, 1932, in Kingstree, the son of the late Herbert “Chief” and Lucille Price McCutchen. He graduated Kingstree High School and attended the University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecock fan the rest of his life. He served our nation in the U.S. Army in Austria from 1954-1956. Once he came home from service, he went to work as a manager for Durham Life Insurance Company for which he worked until he opened his own agency, the Edsel McCutchen Insurance Agency. At this time, he moved back to Kingstree, where he lived until he retired. He was a member of the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon and a member of the Hut Sunday School Class. He was also a member of the Kingstree Rotary Club, The Lion’s Club and the Kingstree VFW. In 2007, he moved to Columbia. He became a member of Shandon United Methodist Church and a member of the JOY Sunday School Class. A brother, Ronald “Dick” McCutchen, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Barbara Duke McCutchen; two daughters, Sue McCutchen Scott and Amy McCutchen Meetze (Joley), both of Columbia; two sons, Eddie McCutchen of Atlanta; and Kevin McCutchen (Rami) of Columbia; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad McCutchen, Zac Filakosky, Andy Walsh, Knox McCutchen, Reggie Hunt, and Doug Price.
Memorials may be made to Sandy Bay Cemetery, c/o Doug Price, 1753 McCutchen Road Kingstree, SC 29556; Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205; or Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive Columbia, SC 29223.
Sherman Greene
Funeral services for Sherman Lee “Kool” Greene, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Eddie Gamble, Jr., were held Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Bethel Cemetery of Andrews.
Mr. Greene died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital. He was born February 17, 1956, in Georgetown County, the son of the late Cornelius Wesley Greene and Daisy Graham Greene. He was educated in the Georgetown County Public Schools. He developed his welding and mechanical skills at White’s Welding, Three-D Metal Works, and McDaniels Industries. He was employed by White’s Welding. He was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and was a member of the Morrisville Hunting Club. A brother, Cornelius Wesley Greene, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: three daughters, Darienne Tisdale of Columbia; Valshia Fassett (Quintin) of San Antonio, Texas; and Shakena Kendrick (Johnny) of Goose Creek; one son, Sherman Greene, Jr. of Goose Creek; five sisters, Martha Brown of Rochester, New York; Margaret Edwards (Samuel) of Georgetown; Ethel G. Wright of Georgetown; Asmeretta Giles (Roosevelt) of Andrews; and Cynthia Greene of Lithonia, Georgia; two brothers, Gerald Greene (Yvonne) of Georgetown; and Alton Greene (Patricia) of Andrews; and nine grandchildren.
Anthony Conyers
Funeral services for Anthony Bernard Conyers, conducted by the Rev. Franklin James, were held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Conyers died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Goodman Correctional Center of Columbia. He was born October 24, 1982, in Williamsburg County, the son of Patricia Conyers Chandler and the late Benjamin Tisdale. He attended Williamsburg-Blakely School. At the age of eight, he moved to Myrtle Beach with his grandmother the late Mary Emma Conyers, where he continued his education at a Myrtle Beach School. While in Myrtle Beach, he was employed by several jobs, including Johnny Rocket and the Plantation.
Survivors are: 11 children, Kyasia Conyers, Kyyon Conyers, Kylic Johnson, Tierra Snow, Kymani Boyd, Keke Johnson, Kia Johnson, Anthony Conyers, Mauri Conyers, Jamajor Huell, and Kyshawn Nixon; his mother, Patricia Conyers Chandler (Norris Chandler) of Salters; one sister, Norrissa Patrina Chandler of Salters; and one brother, Corey Evan of Georgetown.
Floral bearers were Charlotte Skinner and friends.
Thomas Hugee-Williams
Funeral services for Thomas Silas “Dusty” Hugee-Williams, conducted by the Rev. Joe Lockwood and the Rev. Jerry Dicks, were held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the St. Mary AME Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mary AME Church Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Hugee-Williams died Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born April 7, 1951, at the Kingstree Hospital in Williamsburg County, the son of Jannie Bell Hugee and the late Silas Frank Williams. He was a member of St. Mary AME Church until moving to Washington, DC, after graduation from Williamsburg County Public School System.
He was employed by the Hugee Corporation for the past 34 years of his employment, he always encouraged his brother, Perry to get the job done on time. Swift Meat Packing Company employed him as an apprentice meat cutter. He was a sheet metal mechanic, where he worked until his retirement. He returned to Kingstree four years ago. Four siblings, Roger Williams, Machelle Lenord, Donzel “Tency” Hugee, and Shirley Williams, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his mother, Jannie B. Lenord of Washington, DC; and six siblings, Perry Hugee (Clemenstine) of Glenarden, Maryland; Dorothy Lenord of Washington, DC; John Williams (Patricia) of Jacksonville, Florida; Jacklyn Parker of Hampton, Virginia; Alphonsa Williams (Jenius) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Josephine Lenord of Washington, DC.
Pallbearers were Willie James McCrea, Thomas J. McCrea, James Bynum, Daniel Bradley, Oscar McClary, and John Arthur Burgess.
Marion Miller
Funeral services for Marion Francis “Bo” Miller, conducted by the Rev. Gerald Bynum, were held Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Salters Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Miller died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born August 31, 1956, the son of the late Floyd Miller, Sr. and Willie B. Miller. He graduated from Kingstree Senior High School in 1975. As a young man, he moved to New York, and returned back to South Carolina four years later.
Survivors are: one brother, Floyd Miller, Jr. (Christine) of Salters; six sisters, Dorothy Miller and Martha Miller, both of Salters; Persennia Whitfield of Kingstree; Virginia Miller of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Veronica Froisy (Kenneth) of Hanahan; and Vernell Wilson (Tony) of Camden, Connecticut; one stepsister, Vernell Williams of Kingstree; a special aunt just like a mother, Everlina Miller of Camden, Connecticut; and one brother-in-law, Harry Whitfield.
Latoya McCutchen
Funeral services for Mrs. Latoya Sophia “Ouncy” and “Big Dellie” Nelson McCutchen, conducted by Bishop Roosevelt Fulton and Elder Franklin Nelson, Sr., were held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Evangelistic Temple W.O.T.C. of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. McCutchen died Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born May 11, 1989, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of Joan Singletary and the late Toney Eugene Nelson. She received her education from Williamsburg County Schools and Howard Adult Center in Georgetown County. She was a member of St. Peter Way of the Cross Church. She loved to sing. She had a passion for praise and worship, cooking, doing hair and decorating.
Survivors are: her husband, Antonio S. McCutchen of the home; her mother, Joan Singletary of Kingstree; one sister, Jada Henryhand of Kingstree; six brothers, Antonio Nelson (Honey)of Rembert; Joel Nelson of Atlanta, Georgia; Demetric Nelson and Jimmy Singletary, both of Kingstree; Donte` Singletary of Colorado Spring, Colorado; and Levern Henryhand, Jr. of Tampa, Florida; her grandparents, Bishop Joe T. Gamble and First Lady Florrian Gamble; her mother-in-law, First Lady Roberta Nelson (Elder Franklin, Sr.); and her grandfather-in-law, Moses McBride.
Meri Gergel
Meri Friedman Gergel, 97, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
A graveside services, conducted by Rabbi Sanford Marcus, were held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in the chapel of Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, directed by Dunbar Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gergel was born January 28, 1922, in Charleston, the daughter of Sam and Rebecca Friedman. She was raised in Kingstree, where her father owned and operated a dry goods business. She excelled as a student and won a statewide contest as the fastest and most accurate high school typist in the state. After graduating from Winthrop College, she worked in Washington, D.C. in the Navy Department during World War II. With her excellent typing skills, she served as the personal secretary to one of the high ranking admirals during the war. She returned to South Carolina following the war and moved from Kingstree to Columbia. While in Columbia, she met and later married Melvin Gergel, a World War II veteran. Together they opened their first store, Mel’s Kiddie Land, in downtown Columbia in the late 1940s and later opened additional stores in Five Points and Forest Lake Shopping Center. She managed the Forest Lake store and began stocking phonograph records in the 1950s as the popular music industry grew. She was soon selling more records than toys and decided in 1961 to open Meri’s Record Shop, in Richland Mall. The business thrived and was for many years the premier record store in Columbia, during an era in which few women owned and managed businesses. She was a longtime member of the Tree of Life Synagogue and the Tree of Life Sisterhood and, after moving to Charleston, she was a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue.
Survivors are: three children, Rhonda Gergel (Joe Hlifka) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dr. Randy Gergel (Linda Gergel) of Asheville, North Carolina; and Judge Richard Gergel (Dr. Belinda Gergel) of Charleston; one sister, Rae Friedman Berry; and four grandchildren.