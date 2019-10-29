Maude Montgomery
Mrs. Maude Brannon Montgomery died peacefully in her home with family at her side on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, will be private.
Mrs. Montgomery was born October 20, 1926, in Hardeeville, daughter of George and Ruth Brannon. After graduating from Hardeeville High School, she attended the Roper Hospital School of Nursing in Charleston where she met her future husband, James Claffy Montgomery, who was then a medical student at the Medical College of South Carolina (now MUSC). They moved to Kingstree in 1952 where her husband practiced medicine and she devoted her life to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, George Rickenbaker Montgomery.
Survivors are: four children, James C. Montgomery, Jr. (Susan) and Lemuel Benton Montgomery (Rebecca), both of Murrells Inlet; Nancy M. Jarrett (Tony) of Kingstree; and Elizabeth R. Montgomery of Myrtle Beach, as well as seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 411 N. Academy Street, Kingstree, SC 29556 or a charity of one’s choice.
Rufus Matthews
Funeral services for Rufus “Boog” Matthews, conducted by the Rev. Isaac Johnson, were held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Union Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home, followed at the Rocky Ford Cemetery.
Mr. Matthews died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born October 24, 1937, the son of the late John Elliott and Evelyn McClary Matthews. He attended Williamsburg County Training School, currently known as C.E. Murray High School in Greeleyville. After high school he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church. He was baptized at the New Calvary Baptist Church of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon returning to South Carolina he reunited with Union Baptist Church. He was employed in the manufacturing industry – Globe Rubber Co. and Lee Tires. Before returning to South Carolina, he was employed by Commodores Computer Company in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In 1994, he moved back to South Carolina, where he worked as a custodian at Kingstree Senior High School. He was employed by Dimery & Rogers Funeral Home for over 20 years. His job of a lifetime was as site manager at Greeleyville Recycle Center, where he retired from earlier this year. While in Philadelphia, he was a member of Blue Moon Lodge #5 and Royal Arch Masons. He was very active in the South Carolina Division of McDowell Parson Reunion and was honored at the 2015 reunion for his 20 years of dedicated service as vice president and president. Three siblings, Phoebe Matthews Murrell, and Louis and Lawrence Matthews, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his companion, Lossie Matthews of the home; a grandson whom he reared as his own, Brandon Matthews of Myrtle Beach; one son, Rodney Burgess Matthews of Landsdale, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Robyn, Kelly and Brooke Matthews of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one brother, Ossie Matthews (Jacqueline) of Raleigh, North Carolina; two special cousins/caregivers – Catherine Keels and Gloria Brown (Jessie); cousin reared as his brother, the Rev. John Henry Kennedy (Thelma); cousin/best friend, Sam “Bobby” McDowell (Vernell); adopted family – Beulah Matthews and children; and three additional grandchildren.
Henry Johnson
Funeral services for Henry “Uncle Henry” or “Uncle J.” Johnson, conducted by the Rev. Louis Ashley, were held Friday, October 25, 2019, at the St. Michael United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Michael Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Johnson, 99, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Plaza Nursing Home of Bronx, New York. He was born March 11, 1920, in New Zion, the son of the late Rev. C.W. Johnson and Emma Brand Johnson. He received his formal education in the New Zion/Clarendon County School System. He was married to the late Lottie B. Johnson. After relocating to New York City in the early 1960s, he joined St. Luke AME Church, where he served on the Usher Board and Board of Stewards and Class 19. He was a World War II combat veteran, besides being a red ball express driver, he was also a squad leader. He taught soldiers how to drive and park army trucks. He was a soldier for United States Army. He retired from the manufacturing industry after 35plus years. He utilized his skills as an instructor to train his co-workers to do varies tasks. A daughter, Mildred Hayward, and 13 siblings, Robert Harvey Johnson, William Johnson, Hugh McFadden, Moses Johnson, Alex Johnson, Harry Johnson, Jasper Johnson, Miller Johnson, Lizzie Johnson, Lela Johnson Montgomery, Louisa McFadden, Carrie Johnson McFadden, and Henrietta Wilson, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one brother, Wesley C. Johnson of Bronx, New York; one granddaughter, Iva Pace of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren.
Samuel Hall
Funeral services for Samuel “Sam” Hall, conducted by the Rev. Sinclair Butler, were held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Greenland Baptist Church of Pineville. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Mexico Cemetery of Pineville.
Mr. Hall died Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1942, in Eadytown, the son of the late James Hall, Jr. and Annie B. Hall. A son, Julius Ramsey, and a brother, Leon Hall, preceded him in death. He attended Greenland Baptist Church in Eadytown. He was educated in Berkeley County Public School at Eadytown Elementary School. He was baptized at a young age at Greenland Baptist Church. He moved to the North, New York in 1961, to find employment and worked at Midas Muffler, where he found his passion for working on cars.
Survivors are: his wife, Marie Wiggins Hall of the home; eight children, Sharon Mincey (Glenn), Sandra Blocker, Denise Tutt, and Brenda Powell, of New York; George Ramsey (Leah) of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Evette Ramsey of Moncks Corner; Maria Hall of the home; Kenyarda Jenkins (Martin) of Pineville; 11 siblings, Dorothy Hall of New Castle, Delaware; Thomas Hall (Nancy) of St. Stephen; Cornelius Hall (Rebecca) of Santee; Sinclair Hall (Betty) of Cross; Ruth Hall, Elijah Hall (Vergan), and William Hall (Shirley) of Jersey City, New Jersey; Sheryl Hall of Harlem, New York; Glenn Hall of Jersey City, New Jersey; Gloria Hall-Sheppard (Harold, Jr.) of Island, New Jersey; and Inetha Smalls (James) of St. Stephen; 18 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Melissa Graves-Fulmore
Funeral services for Mrs. Melissa “Lissa” Graves-Fulmore, conducted by Pastor James Clark, were held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Chapel of Peace of Lake City, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Graves-Fulmore died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Florence. She was born September 4, 1973, in Marion County, the daughter of Rebecca Graves and Johnnie Graves. She attended and graduated from Johnsonville High School. She was married to William Fulmore.
Survivors are: three children, A’akia J. Graves, Jaquall Fulmore, and Jyiro Fulmore, all of Johnsonville; her mother, Rebecca Graves of Johnsonville; her father, Johnnie Graves of Sumter; five brothers, Antonio “Flicky Graves (Kimberly) of Lake City; Nicholas Graves (Antonio) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Perry Robinson of Pamplico; Nathan Graves of Florence; and Laquan Graves of North Dakota; her maternal grandmother, Estella Singletary of Johnsonville; her paternal grandmother, Eloise Graves of Brittons Neck; and her mother-in-law, Deloris Fulmore of Lake City.
Ransom Harrison, Jr.
Funeral services for Ransom Harrison, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Dr. Hermon Gibson, were held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Ranzie Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Mary AME Cemetery of Salters.
Mr. Harrison died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born August 26, 1947, in Salters, the son of the late Ransom Harrison, Sr. and Ida Dozier Harrison. He was educated in the Williamsburg County Public School System before moving to Washington, DC in 1966. He worked a few odd jobs in his first years in Washington but it wasn’t until 1968 when he found a career he loved so he started his 46 years journey with the Department of Public Works. He started out riding on the back of DPW trucks making $35 a week, to driving them. In 1976 he decided to join the Union as a Shop Stewart and fight for the rights for the people. In 1980 Ransom had won the position of AFSCME local 2091 (Council 20) Union Vice President and would later on became the Union President. He met with city council leaders and even DC’s own “Mayor for life” Marion Barry on several occasions trying to get the city to approve funding for better working conditions and wage increases for DPW employees. For his remaining 24 years at DPW, he served as a supervisor until his retirement in 2014. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler. He won many bowling championships in league and individual tournaments. He also loved to play cards. There wasn’t a card game he didn’t know how to play but his favorites were Spades and Bid Whist. He loved horseback riding. He had the love of music in his heart from singing in church as member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where he rededicated his life to one of DC’s own quartet groups, “The Gospel Travelers.”
Survivors are: one son, Ian Bryant (Katina); three daughters, Rachel (Andre), Maxine, and Nadine (Trevon); one sister, Judette Harrison; three brothers, Lester, Isaac, and Theodore Harrison (Debra); two step-sons, Domonique and Jamaal; two nephews who he helped raise, Kenny and Anthony White (Dawn); and four grandsons.
Joseph Singletary
Funeral services for Minister Joseph “Bozie” Singletary, conducted by Pastor Weston Burgess, Jr., were held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Mt. Seal Missionary Baptist Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of Coward.
Minister Singletary died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the MUSC – Health Hospital of Florence. He was born September 12, 1950, in Florence County, the son of the late Allie Mae Singletary and Jacob Wilson and the late Rev. John and Veola Gamble. Seven siblings, Magalene McCutcheon, Thelma Johnson, Catherine Frazier, Idaree Davis, Samuel Singletary, Jacob Singletary, and John Gamble, Jr., preceded him in death. He attended the public schools of Florence County, ICS School, and Cathedral Bible College in Myrtle Beach. He was a member of Mt. Seal Missionary Baptist Church, where he was an associate minister. He was employed by C.R. Jackson Construction Raceway Motors. In the 1990s, he served as pastor of Bethlehem Believers Holiness Church in the Bloomingvale Community of Andrews. He was a Lake City Councilman for 17 years. He was a member of the Lake City NAACP and Masonic Lodge 450 of Lake City.
Survivors are: his wife, Mrs. Kimberly H. Singletary; three daughters, Lamekia Singletary of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Lakeshia S. Gaddy (Ricky) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Maria A. “Diamond” Singletary of the home; three sons, Joseph L. Singletary (Natashia) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Jason Singletary of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Joshua E. Singletary of the home; three sisters, Doris Anderson, Betty Gamble, and Valorie Collins, all of Lake City; three brothers, Walter Singletary (Rosa Nell) and Gene Gamble, both of Lake City; and David Singletary (Hazel) of Turbeville; his father-in-law, Bobby Hall, Sr. of Coward; three Godchildren, Christopher Robins, Kadasha Carter, and J’Nae Clark; and nine grandchildren.
David Ann White
Funeral services for Mrs. David Ann White, conducted by the Rev. Eddie Gamble, were held
Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Ebenezer M.B. Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Mrs. White died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Grand Stand Medical Center of Myrtle Beach. She was born March 25, 1950, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late David and Sylvia Wilson. A sister, Rodean Tisdale, preceded her in death. She attended Williamsburg County Schools and was a 1969 graduate of Blakely High School. She was employed for many years at the Oneita Knitting Mills of Andrews. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a member of the Pastor’s Aide, and the Senior Choir.
Survivors are: her husband, Herbert “Mickey” White, Jr. of the home; one son, Francil Wilson of Kingstree; two daughters, Tiesha Gamble (Don) of Kingstree; and Tiwanda White of Drexelhill, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Marie Robinson and Mary Felder (Isaiah) of Lane; Betty Mention and Angela Gibson (Felder) of Salters; and Novia Mack of Baltimore, Maryland; one brother, Pastor John Wilson (Bobbie Jean) of Salters; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Queen Rhue
Funeral services for Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Hamlet Rhue, conducted by the Rev. Jerry Louis Gadsden, were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Morning Cemetery of Georgetown.