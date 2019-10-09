Johnny Lewis
Funeral services for Johnny “Uncle Johnny” Lewis, conducted by the Rev. Joe Knowlin, were held Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Bethlehem AME Church of Hemingway. Burial was directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. Lewis, 84, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 20, 1934, in Williamsburg County, the son of the late Sadie Lewis Lawson and the Rev. Benjamin Brown, Sr. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. At an early age he relocated to Newark, New Jersey, where he became a truck driver. In 1994, he returned home and began driving truck for Hugo Logging until retirement. He was a member of Bethlehem African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he was a member of the Male Chorus, Cemetery Committee, and an Honorary Steward Board Member. His stepfather, Abie Lawson, and three siblings, Henry “Buddy” Lawson, Rudol Brown-Grate, and Luetta Brown-Davis, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Diane Lewis; two children, Carolyn Lewis of Dillon; and Shontell Williams of Newark, New Jersey; three stepchildren, Robert Lee (Rose) of Darlington; Yamin Johnson of Amherst, Massachusetts; and Alise Noel Jeune of Irvington, New Jersey; two sisters, Mary Scott (Eugene) of Hemingway; and Sandra Allison (John Henry) of Johnsonville; two brothers, Charles Lawson of Hemingway; and Benjamin Brown, Jr. (Edna) of Washington, DC; one aunt, Edna Lewis of Nesmith; and a special cousin who he loved as a sister, Frances Brown of Hemingway.