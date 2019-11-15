Shanequa Sellers
Shanequa LaShonna Cyntique “Pooka” Sellers, 40, of Florence, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her residence in Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Brian L. Williams, were held Monday, October 28, 2019, at the J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel of Florence. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Lake City.
Miss Sellers was born July 13, 1979, in Harlem, New York, the daughter of the late Jeanette Sellers and Kennet Steward. She left the Big Apple and moved to Florence. She received her formal education and attended P.S. 46 in New York before graduating from Florence County School District. After graduation, she began her career as a CNA. She was employed by various nursing facilities.
Survivors are: three children, Kaylin Jewel, Kristian Jayden, and Kennedy Jasmine; two sisters, Jamella (John) and Marquette; one brother, LAwand; a special cousin she loved as a sister, Elizabeth “Nuna”; and her Godmother, Stephanie.
Leila Hardy
Mrs. Leila Virginia Gamble Hardy of Salters died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at MUSC of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Billy Wright, were held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Black River Baptist Church of Greeleyville. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters.
Mrs. Hardy was born August 26, 1946, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late James and Mellie Montgomery Gamble. She received her formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and was a graduate of Tomlinson High School. Shortly after graduating high school, she moved to New York. She worked at a mini blind company for many years. She later began working at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center on May 29, 1969, as a mental health nurse. She retired from Creedmoor after 32 years in August of 2001 and relocated to Salters. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. After moving to New York, she joined Merrick Park Baptist Church, where she served on the SC Club and other clubs until her retirement. Most recently, she attended Black River Baptist Church.
Survivors are: her husband, John Hardy of the home; three sons, David Gamble of Salters; and Damond Hardy and Devin Hardy, both of Queens, New York; one daughter, Paulette Gamble-Starks (Richard) of Valley Stream, New York; two brothers, John Henry Gamble (Margarite) of Hempstead, New York; and James Lamark Gamble of Salters; three sisters, Gloria Jelks of Memphis, Tennessee; and Julia Ann Brown (Jackie) and Mary Scott-Nelson (William), both of Salters; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Dorothy Croskey
Dorothy Mae “Margaret” Croskey, 73, of Salters died Friday, October 25, 2019, at MUSC of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Isaac Johnson, were held Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Union Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Greeleyville.
Ms. Croskey, was born December 19, 1945, in Salters, the daughter of the late Jeff and Elizabeth Shaw Croskey. She graduated from Williamsburg County Training School, presently known as C.E. Murray High School in Greeleyville. After several years of living in Florida, she returned to Salters, and was employed in the textile industry until she retired. A son, Jessie, two maternal brothers, Allen and Arthur, and 12 paternal siblings, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one sister, Ivory McDonald (Joseph) of Jersey City, New Jersey; one brother, Samuel Croskey of Salters; two nieces, Tameika McDonald and Patrice McDonald; and Mary Gamble (Eston), whom she lovingly called “Ma” and “Daddy.”
Vertie Cooper
Funeral services for Sister Vertie “Bertha” Lane Cooper, conducted by Rev. Sam W. Giles, were held Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery of Andrews.
Sister Cooper died Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born September 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Leon Cooper, Sr. and Elizabeth Gary Cooper. She was reared in the Oceda Community of Georgetown County. She was unable to attend much public schooling because of her illnesses, but she found a way to deal with her disabilities. She was a member of Brown Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Adult Choir. She sang from her bed at the Lake City Scranton Health Facility, where she resided for the past seven years. She shared her gift at the Williamsburg Group Home in Kingstree also.
Survivors are: one daughter, Elder Linda Cooper; four sisters, Vernell Livingston of Washington, DC; Dotharine Flowers and Mrs. Diane Britton (Cleveland), both of Georgetown; and Dorothy Alston of Jamestown; four brothers, Robert “Bobby” Cooper (Belle), Jonathan Cooper (Gwendolyn), Walter Cooper (Deloris), and Lynn Cooper, all of Andrews; and two grandsons.
Clayton Brown
Funeral services for Clayton Brown, conducted by the Rev. Amiri Hooker and the Rev. Dr. Major Brown, III, were held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Wesley Chapel U.M. Church of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McKenzie-Brown Cemetery of Lake City.
Mr. Brown died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born April 21, 1951, in Florence County, the son of the late Lloyd Brown and Ola Mae Brown. Five siblings, Malichia Brown, Odell Brown, Lloyd Brown, Jr., Oletha Cameron, and Mary Pearlese Davis, preceded him in death. He resided in Lake City. He was employed as a paver for 35 years for APAC and Palmetto Paving Company. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, where he served on the Male Choir and on the Stewardship of Property.
Survivors are: his wife, Sharon Brown of Lake City; four sons, Clayburn Brown of Kingstree; Sherman Brown (Keyla) of Fort Knox, Kentucky; Jason Brown of Sumter; and Marvin Brown of Lake City; two daughters, Angel Wingate (Toriano) and Ashley Sumpter (Robert), both of Florence; three brothers, McCurry Brown (Mildred), Jonathan Brown (Rosa) and David Brown (Deborah), all of Lake City; two sisters, Inez Fulmore of Patterson, New Jersey; and Pernett Brown of Summerville; and 16 grandchildren.
Johnny Lee Hammond, Jr.
Funeral services for Johnny Lee Hammond, Jr., conducted by Bishop Amos Major, were held Monday, November 4, 2019, at the #1 Holiness Church of Cades. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the White Oak Cemetery of Cades.
Mr. Hammond died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the McLeod Hospital of Florence. He was born June 27, 1964, in Lake City, Williamsburg County, the son of the late Rev. John and Everlena Hammond. A brother, James E. Hammond, preceded him in death. He was educated in the Williamsburg County Public Schools. He was a member of Promiseland Holiness Church of Lake City. He was formerly married to Dorothy Bull Hammond.
Survivors are: two daughters, Doris Hammond and Charlene Mouzon (Jamie), both of Kingstree; one son, Johnny Hammond, III of Kingstree; seven sisters, Christina Cooper, Justine Fulton (Oliver), and Leola Hammond, all of Kingstree; Rebecca Dorsey (Truman) of Columbia; Herlene Hammond and Darlene Hammond of Lake City; and Kattie Tisdale (Michael) of Savannah, Georgia; three brothers, Frank Hammond (special friend, Polly) and Steven Hammond (Elouise), both of Kingstree; and Phillip Hammond of Riceboro, Georgia; and six grandchildren.
Roger Pressley
Funeral services for Roger “Head Hunter” Pressley, conducted by the Rev. Larry McCrea, were held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Elijah United Methodist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Elijah U.M. Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Pressley died Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born May 14, 1969, the son of Bethel Pressley, Sr. and the late Janie C. Pressley. He attended Kingstree Senior High School. He was the former husband of Barbara Pressley. Palmetto Synthetics employed him as a machine operator.
Survivors, in addition his father of Kingstree, are: two children, Roger Brandon (LaTrisha) and Samantha Renee Pressley, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; four siblings, Stacey McFadden, Lamont Pressley, Freida Pressley, and Bethel Pressley, Jr., all of Kingstree; and two grandchildren.
Della Cooper
Funeral services for Mrs. Della Mae Cooper, conducted by the Rev. Standy McCray, were held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the North Kingstree Baptist Church of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mrs. Cooper died Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born January 25, 1934, in Williamsburg County, the daughter of the late Willie and Sarah Epps Anderson and stepdaughter of the late Ella Anderson. Her stepmother, Ella Anderson, who raised her, preceded her in death. She attended the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was a founding member of North Kingstree Baptist Church, where she was actively involved for more than 50 years, where she was a member of the Usher Board (founding member), Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, and Kitchen Committee. She also served as the Head of the Kitchen Committee and as the Church Treasurer. She was married to the late George Cooper. Two sons, Willie Cooper and Tommie Cooper, and a brother, Lucius Anderson, preceded her in death. She retired from Williamsburg County School District as the manager of the cafeteria at Kingstree Senior High School after 23 years. She volunteered for over 40 years at the Felican Catholic Center.
Survivors are: three daughters, Georgia Mae Cooper of Kingstree; Iris Abney (Jonathan) of Columbia; and Juanita Cooper of Florence; three sisters, Marion Fulton (Ernest) of Cades; Retha Anderson of Miami, Florida; and Willie Lee McFadden (Stanley) of Kingstree; four brothers, Willie Anderson (Gladys) and Marvin Anderson, both of Kingstree; Luther Anderson (Judy) of Lake City; and Joe Edward Anderson of Miami, Florida; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Fredrick Cooper, Sylvester Parson, Kevin Cooper, Trey Cooper, Corey McClary, Trevis Cooper, and Zachary Cooper.
Thurmon Wilson, Sr.
Funeral services for Thurmon “Big Louie” Wilson, Sr., conducted by the Rev. Manuel Fogle, were held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Great Present AME Church of Andrews. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Great Present Memorial Garden of Andrews.
Mr. Wilson died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree. He was born October 22, 1954, the son of Mary Griffin Wilson and the late Waymon Wilson, Sr. He attended the public schools of Williamsburg High School and graduated in 1972. He retired from Gregg Blakely’s Logging Company after 38 years. A son Torrie Wilson, and three siblings, Waymon Wilson, Jr., Heyward Wilson, and Sandra Wilson, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Andrews, are: his wife, Geneva McFadden Wilson; two sons, Dawn Wilson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Thurmon Wilson, Jr. of Andrews; two daughters, Tanysha Wilson of Kingstree; and Dwan Wilson (Randolph Brown) of Summerville; two brothers, Charles Wilson (Rosa) and Bernard Wilson (Cynthia) of Andrews; four sisters, Mrs. Pearlie Mae Scott of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Mrs. Barbara Nesmith (Rand), Mrs. Catherine Shaw, and Mrs. Gracie Heyward, all of Andrews; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Sadie Rich
Funeral services for Deaconess Sadie M. Nesmith Rich, conducted by the Rev. Lewis Morant, Jr., were held Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Nesmith. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery of Nesmith.
Deaconess Rich died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born August 10, 1942, in Nesmith, the daughter of the late Sam and Ada Nesmith. She was educated in the public school system of Williamsburg County, graduating from Battery Park High School in 1960. She furthered her education at the Tuskegee Institute in Tuskegee, Alabama. She majored in Early Childhood Education and worked for Waccamaw E.O.C. Head Start for 39 years. She was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, where she was president of the Junior Choir, a member of the Gospel Choir, Kitchen, and Pastor’s Aide and serving as a Missionary. She was married to the late Deacon Bruce Rich.
Survivors are: four children, Michael Rich and Sheryl Pressley (Johnny), both of Nesmith; and Lander Rich and Terry Rich, both of Atlanta, Georgia; her Godson, Dr. Fred Moore, Jr. of Hemingway; three sisters, Elise Glover of Warner Robins, Georgia; Hazel Fergus of Andrews; and Minnie McCullough of Bronx, New York; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.