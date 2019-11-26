Thomas Osmer, Sr.
Thomas Mitchell “Tom” Osmer, Sr., 80, husband of Bobby Jean Carsten Osmer passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home.
A small family memorial service was held in his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the family cemetery in Cades.
Mr. Osmer was born on March 21, 1939, in Kingstree, to Mitchell Moses Osmer and Eunice Osmer Hanna. He graduated from Kingstree High School, received a football scholarship to Clemson University and graduated first in his class with a degree in Electrical Engineering before receiving his Masters Degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). On July 21, 1963, he married Bobby Jean Carsten of Cades and they reared four children. He served his country in Vietnam and again at NASA where he supported the Apollo XI July 20, 1969, mission to the moon by calculating the fuel required to land the lunar module. Mr. Osmer had a deep love for God, his family, the endeavor into space, engineering, a good laugh, and the Clemson Tigers. His passion for God led him to serve in prison ministry and as an elder and eventually pastor of New Testament Church in Lexington. He brought many to the knowledge and love of Jesus Christ, which he would consider his greatest reason for living. He was known to reach out to anyone that looked like they needed more from life and share God’s immeasurable love for them. He was never too busy to stop and pray for someone, tell a Frank Howard football story or belt out the Tiger Rag with zeal.
Mr. Osmer was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobby Jean Carsten Osmer; their four children as follows: Thomas Mitchell (Sherri) Osmer, Jr., of Lexington; Jennifer Jean (Roy) Clark of Charlotte, NC; Robert Samuel (Gina) Osmer of Charlotte, NC; and Cynthia Osmer (Bryan) Spear of Singapore. Also, he is survived by his seven grandchildren as follows: Emilee, Rachel, Hannah, Thomas, Caden, Carsten, and an expected grandson in December; and his sister, Mary Ann Osmer (Bob) Andersen of San Bruno, California.
Mr. Osmer has laid down his earthly body and has been raised in glory, present with his Lord and Savior. For this blessing we can say, “Hallelujah, Go Tiger!”
John 11:25-26
Jesus said ..., “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”
Memorial donations can be made to Richard Roberts ministry at Oralroberts.com or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at MichaelJFox.org to help find a cure for Parkinson’s and related diseases.
Johnnie Baylor
Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Dennis Baylor, 94, widow of Atwood M. Baylor, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Burial, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home, followed at Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Baylor was born December 25, 1924, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late John W. and Ruth McElveen Dennis. She was not just a homemaker, but the center of her family, her community, and her church. She was the first to operate a bean and pea sheller for the Kingstree folks and beyond. She did this for 15 years, sharing her love for people and good fresh vegetables with each customer. Mrs. Johnnie Ruth was the last living charter member of Second Baptist Church. A son, Larry W. Baylor, and a sister, Nadine D. Greenlee, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Kathy Baylor Godwin (Francis); grandson, Timothy Godwin (Marla); and granddaughter, Katelyn Godwin, all of Kingstree.
Memorials may be sent to Second Baptist Church, 20 Dennis Avenue, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Naomi Scott-Oatis
Mrs. Naomi Terri Scott-Oatis, 76, of Salters, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at MUSC of Florence.
Funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Gerald Bynum and the Rev. John H. Kennedy, were held Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Salters. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Salters Community Cemetery of Salters.
Mrs. Scott-Oatis was born April 4, 1943, in Salters, the daughter of the late Deacon Archie Scott and Carrie Salters Scott. A son, Frankie Eugene Jenkins, and four siblings, John Archie Scott, Clarence Scott, Harry Scott, and Caretha Scott Hammond, preceded her in death. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. Her formative years were spent in Williamsburg County where she graduated from Williamsburg County Training School. She excelled as an athlete, especially in basketball where she developed her competitive spirit and strong will. She resided in Junction City, Kansas and eventually settled in Dale City, Virginia.
Survivors are: her husband, Michael L. Oatis of the home; two daughters, Audrey Eugenia Jenkins of Salters; and Cynthia White (John) of Dale City, Virginia; two sons, Anthony Scott of Wilmington, Delaware; and Roland Wilson of Salters; one daughter-in-law, Stacie Lee Carufel of Woodbridge, Virginia; one sister, Hallie Nesmith (special brother-in-law, Henry Frank Nesmith) of Kingstree; one brother, Douglas Scott of Salters; one sister-in-law, Barbara Scott of Salters; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jacob Pendergrass
Jacob Pendergrass, formerly of Kingstree, 65, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Atrium Health University City in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Funeral services, conducted by Pastor John Lakin, were held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the William N. Redmond Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home, followed at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree.
Mr. Pendergrass was born June 1, 1954, in Kingstree, the son of the late Henry Pendergrass, Sr. and Dosiah Chandler Pendergrass. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County and was a graduate of Kingstree High School in Kingstree. He furthered his education at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, receiving a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering. He spent his career as a computer hardware engineer, having worked for Raytheon, Nortel, Northrop Grumman, and countless others. He was also an avid entrepreneur.
Survivors are: his wife, Constance Pendergrass of the home; two sons, David Pendergrass of Columbia; and Mykel Pendergrass of Charlotte, North Carolina; a niece, more like a daughter, Sonya McNeil; one brother, Henry Pendergrass, Jr. of Sumter; two sisters, Caretha Dukes of Kingstree; and Bessie Mae McNeill of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a special cousin, Barbara Jean Pendergrass of Roanoke, Virginia and her siblings; and three grandchildren.
Betty DeRose
Mrs. Betty Elaine Frierson DeRose, 77, of Kingstree, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
A graveside service was held Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Williamsburg Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. DeRose was born February 20, 1942, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Edward Eugene and Mary Ellen Batts Frierson. She graduated from Kingstree High School, class of 1960 and was retired from Williamsburg County DOT. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church of Kingstree. A brother, Edward Eugene Frierson, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: her close and loving friends, Jim McKnight, Mary Lynn Buddin, Cindy Thigpen, Rose Allsbrook, and cousins, Sue Barnett, Beth Beach, Julias Dickert, Lou Thomas, Terry Frierson, Robert Frierson, and Dr. Richard Frierson.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg County Animal Shelter, 200 County Camp Road, Kingstree, SC 29556.