Richard Kinard
Richard Kinard, 72, husband of Janice Thompson Kinard, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence in Walterboro.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Kinard was born March 1, 1948, in Bamberg, the son of the late George Daniel and Margie Bell Hiott Kinard. He attended Kingstree Schools and was an Army Veteran. He retired from Goose Creek Bushy Park plant of Bayer as a maintenance mechanic in 1978. Two brothers, George Kinard and Nelson Kinard, preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: two brothers, Tommy Kinard and Harry Kinard; four sisters, Anna Bell Barwick, Sandra Quick, Carolyn Mixon, and Irene Disher; and a special niece Peyton Brinson.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Funeral Home for funeral expenses, 332 E. Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to a charity of your choice.
Randolph Cunningham
Randolph “Randy” Cunningham, 60, of Kingstree, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center of Florence.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by Elder James McFadden, were held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Kingstree Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Cunningham was born May 18, 1959, in Kingstree, the son of Marie McCrea Cunningham and the late Levi Cunningham. Five siblings, Sandra Cunningham, Loretta Cunningham, Lorie Ann Cunningham Cason, Johnny Cunningham, and Richard Cunningham, preceded him in death. He was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and was a graduate of the 1978 class of Kingstree Senior High School. He was a self-taught artist and DJ and was employed for many years by Williamsburg Packing Company. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Believers Holiness Church in Kingstree. He was affectionately called “The Tool Man” by friends and neighbors alike, because he could fix anything that was broken.
Survivors are: his mother, Marie McCrea Cunningham of Kingstree; one brother, Verdell “Pee Wee” Cunningham (Embrey) of Lima, New York; four sisters, Harriett Harris, his caretaker, of the home; Mary A. Cunningham of Kingstree; Shirley A. Cunningham of Manhattan, New York; and Alice Cunningham of Las Vegas, Nevada; and three nephews and a niece that were special to him, Spencer Cunningham, Darrylee Cunningham, Jaron Albany, and Makhayla McFadden.
Regina Battle
Regina Ann Battle, 54, of Olanta, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Lake City Community Hospital of Lake City.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Reginald Elmore, were held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Rest Lawn Cemetery of Lake City, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Battle was born September 20, 1965, in Essex County, Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of the late James David and Willie Ann Battle. Two siblings, Loretta P. Battle and David Bernard Battle, preceded her in death. He was a member of St. James AME Church of Lake City. She received her formal education in the public schools of South Carolina and New Jersey, graduating in 1983 from Westside High School in Newark, New Jersey. She lived in Newark, New Jersey for many years, working as a security officer.
Survivors are: one son, Amos C. Battle of Florence; two daughters, Jessica Singletary (Jack) and Tatyannah Battle, both of Olanta; one brother, James Edward Battle of Lake City; one sister, Rebecca Andrews of Florence; and two grandchildren.
Amanda Taylor
Amanda Matter Taylor, 62, wife of John C. “J.C.” Taylor, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Taylor was born May 5, 1957, in Georgetown, the daughter of the late Merril Jonathan and Emma Lou Baxley Matter. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Coastal and received a degree in Psychology and a certificate in Accounting. She was a member of Spring Gulley Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 69 in Andrews, and a Girl Scout troop leader in Andrews. Two siblings, Tommy Matter and Sandra Evans, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, are: one daughter, Emily Taylor of Andrews; two sisters, Kathy Blake (Johnny) of Andrews; and Marilyn Lambert (David) of Effingham; six stepchildren; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Spring Gulley Baptist Church, 2456 US HWY 521, Andrews, SC 29510.
Evelyn Settle
Evelyn Louise Settle, 60, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence in Kingstree.
Arrangements will be announced by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Ms. Settle was born July 30, 1959, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Evaline Settle. A son, Donald Gene Settle, and three siblings, James Egner, Ernest Egner, and Rachel Droke, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two children, Melissa Settle and Eric Settle of Indianapolis, Indiana; one sister, Charlotte Lower of Hamilton, Ohio; three brothers, Earl W. Egner (Deborah) of Indianapolis, Indiana; Joe Egner (Maggie) of Kingstree; and Luther Dawes of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several grandchildren.
Clarence Smith
Clarence Henry Smith, 85, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his son’s residence in Kingstree.
Graveside funeral services were held Saturday May 2, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Park of Rock Hill. Williamsburg Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Smith was born December 20, 1934, the son of the late Albert Henry and Hessie Shedd Smith. He attended Oconee County Schools and worked in several different professions including, timber, mechanic, Rock Hill Printing and Finishing, Cornwell Construction and after retirement he worked at Food Lion in Rock Hill. He was a member of Lesslie Church of God.
Survivors are: two sons, Bishop C. Allen Smith (Julie) of Kingstree; and Tony R. Smith (Tracy) of Rock Hill; one brother, Claude Smith (Linda) of Fortlawn; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kingstree Church of God, 904 Fourth Ave. Kingstree, SC 29556 or Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Magalene Rush
Graveside services for Mrs. Magalene Epps Rush, were held Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the State Cemetery of Lake City, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Rush, 73, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born June 10, 1946, the daughter of Cliff and Irasea Graham Epps. She was educated in the public schools of Lake City and graduated from Carver High School in 1965. She was employed at Baxter Laboratories, Lake Manufacturing and Coleman Company. She also was an entrepreneur. She sold Avon Products; a Foster Care parent and owner of Magalene’s Daycare. She was a member of Mt. Beulah United Church, where she served as a member of the Senior Choir; Gospel Choir; Evangelism Chairperson; an Usher and United Methodist Women. She was Past Matron of the Sunbeam Chapter #224 Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors are: four children, Donald P. Rush (Lucinda), Iris (Donell), A. Green and reared Justin Singletary; three siblings, Della E. Brown (Elmond) of Lake City; Sandra E. Gaskins of Virginia Beach, VA; and Charles Epps of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her former spouse Wesley L. Rush; and eight grandchildren.
Robert Canty, Jr.
Graveyard services for Robert Canty, Jr., were held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Cowhead Cemetery of Gourdine, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. Canty died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence in St. Stephen. He was born March 16, 1949, the son of the late Robert Canty, Sr. and Virginia Hilton Canty. He was educated in the schools of Williamsburg County. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served several years. After leaving the military, he relocated to Atlanta, Georgia and was employed as a construction worker. He stayed in Atlanta for several years before returning to South Carolina. Jonathan, Boykin, Floyd, Rebecca, Tiffany, and Greg, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: five sisters, Deloris Canty and Jennie Dukes (Ernest), both of Wilmington, North Carolina; Hattie Canty of Myrtle Beach; Catherine Strong (Dennis) and Wanda Canty, both of Kingstree; and Gwendolyn Delegall (Dennis) of Brooklyn, New York; one brother, Moses Canty (Brenda) Wilmington, North Carolina; four daughters, Valerie Canty, Erica Thompson, Wanda Bluefort, and Stacey Mansfield; one son, Christian Mansfield; a special friend, Angelina Jenkins; and five grandchildren.
Carolyn Murray
Graveside services for Mrs. Carolyn Sheroshia “Roe”Montgomery Murray were held Friday, May 1, 2020, at the St. John Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Murray died Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence in Columbia. She was born June 29, 1953, in Greeleyville, the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Nelson Montgomery. Four brothers, Johnny Earl, Walter, Jr., Thomas Jefferson, and Harold Jerome Montgomery, and an infant son, preceded her in death. She was married to the late Gilbert H. Murray. She received her formal education in Williamsburg County and graduated from Williamsburg Training School (now C.E. Murray High School) in 1971. Upon completing high school, she furthered her education at Wilberforce University in Ohio and Massey Business College in Jacksonville, Florida. She later received a second degree (Bachelor of Arts) from Limestone College in Gaffney. She was employed for numerous of years for various Department of Defense Installations, the Bethel School district (Kapowsin Elementary School) in Spanaway, Washington, and for the State of Washington (Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center, and Maple Lane). She also worked for the State of South Carolina (Waccamaw Mental Health).
She was a member of St. John Baptist Church of Greeleyville. She attended Potter’s House in Elgin.
Survivors are: one daughter, Jacqueline Murray-Bonno (Christian) of Columbia; one son, Jermaine Murray of Everett, Washington; his fiancé Lindsey, and her daughter Judy of Everett, Washington; three sisters, Ineda Witherspoon (Joseph) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Thelma Bright and Sharon Montgomery, niece reared like a sister, both of Kingstree; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Jonathan McCutcheon
Funeral services for Jonathan McCutcheon, Jr. were held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. McCutcheon died Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born December 28, 1950, the son of the late Jonathan McCutcheon, Sr. and Ruth Lee Wilson McCutcheon of Lake City. He was raised in Lake City where he attended Carver Elementary and Carver High School. He graduated in the Class of 1958. He was a life member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army and was stationed I Kalserslautern, Germany for several years. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked for the United States Postal Service until he retired in 2006. Two sisters, Deloris Rivers and Jacqueline McCutcheon, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Jonathan McCutcheon III and Thomas McCutcheon (Shauna); two sisters, Priscilla McCutcheon and Jenetha Hollis (Meldon); and two grandsons.
Jazzwind Fulton
Funeral services for Jazzwind Kashif Fulton were held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, directed by Dimery and Rogers Funeral Home.
Mr. Fulton died Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born November 9, 1996, the son of Marshall H. Fulton and Fredia E. Parag-Fulton at The University Of Maryland Medical Center of Baltimore City, Maryland. At an early age he attended Union Bethel AME Church in Randallstown, Maryland, where he was a member of the YPD, children’s chorus and a junior usher. He was educated in the Baltimore County Public School System in which he earned his High School Diploma. He had a sincere and honest love for cars and trucks and set out as a journeyman and apprentice in learning the trade of auto mechanic and auto body and fender repair. He and two of his closest and dearest friends eventually established Hook and Book Auto Mechanic shop, Hook and Book body and fender repair, Hook and Book Towing and they also sold used automobiles and became Business Partners.
Survivors, in addition to his parents of Columbia, are: four brothers Marshall H. Fulton, II, Cody Sebastian Fulton and Branston Fulton of Baltimore, Maryland; and Tyson Fulton of Columbia; his maternal grandparents, Robert P. Parag and Fredia A. Parag of Dover Delaware; and his Goddaughter, Sunshine Chandler.
John Conyers
Funeral services for John Edward Conyers, conducted by the Rev. James Brown, were held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the St. Mary African Methodist Episcopal Church of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Conyers died Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born February 25, 1941, in Salters, the son of the late Willie and Clara Conyers. He was a graduate of Blakely High School of Salters. He was a member of St. Mary African Methodist Episcopal Church. He later moved to Clearwater, Florida and joined St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he served on the Usher Board and as a Class Leader. During his early years in South Carolina, he drove school bus for the neighborhood children, while he also was attending school. He was employed for 15 years as a laborer. He was married to the late Frances Conyers.
Survivors are: three sons, Carl Conyers, Earl Conyers and Franklin Conyers (Vickie); one sister, Martha Richardson (Sam); and four grandchildren.
Isadora Scott
Graveside funeral services for Evangelist Isadora “Dora” Hamilton Scott were Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Tri-Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Evangelist Scott died Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born September 11, 1951, in Berkeley County, the daughter of the late Namon Hamilton, Sr. and Annie Mae Hamilton. She attended Berkeley County Schools and was a member of the Class of 1970. She was employed at various jobs. She was a retired employee of BCD Head Start. She loved her work as an Evangelist. She was a member of Canaan House of Prayer. She was married to the late Kit Ivory Scott. A daughter, Deyolanda Rochelle Scott, and a brother, Namon Hamilton, Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Lavetta Ann Scott of St. Stephen; two sisters, Annabell Hamilton and Richardeen Holmes, both of St. Stephen; one brother, John Henry Hamilton of St. Stephen; and one grandson.
Rose McKenzie
Funeral services for Mother Rose Emma McKenzie, conducted by Bishop William Young, Jr., were held Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Chapel of Peace of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the McKenzie-Brown Cemetery of Lake City.
Mrs. McKenzie died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at MUSC Hospital of Florence. She was born October 30, 1934, in Olanta, the daughter of the late Luke McCray and Roberta Rush-McCray. Two children, Emmaline McKenzie-Anderson and James Russell McKenzie, one grandson, Spencer McKenzie, and six siblings, Luke McCray, Carson McCray, Idus McCray, Minnie Mae Nero, Albertha Gamble, and Elizabeth Singletary, preceded her in death. She received her formal education in the Oak Grove Community of Clarendon County. She was a member of Refreshing Springs Family Worship Center, where she served on the Sheppard Care Board and was also one of the Mothers of the Church. She was married to the late James D. “JD” McKenzie.
Survivors are: one daughter, Helen Andrews of the home; three sons, Thomas McKenzie (Michae) of Lake City; Heyward McKenzie (Betty) of Olanta; and James L. McKenzie (Mary) of Florence; one daughter that she reared as her own, Jimmylee Jackson of Jacksonville, Florida; one adopted son, Darilynn Wade of Silver Springs, Maryland; two grandchildren that she reared as her own, Tinesia Hughes-McKenzie (Marlin) of the home; and Scottie McKenzie (Tanika) of Boca Raton, Florida; one sister, Maryetta Graham of Lake City; one brother Elbert McCray of Boyton Beach, Florida; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-great-grandchildren.
Lloyd McClary, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for Lloyd McClary, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Franklin James, Jr., were held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. McClary died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at MUSC of Florence. He was born June 14, 1962, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of the late Lloyd and Effie McClary, Sr. A grandson, Adonis McClary-Hancock and a brother, Daniel C. McClary, preceded him in death. He attended the public schools of Williamsburg County and Williamsburg High School, where he was a graduate of the class of 1982. He was employed by Southern Aggregate of Jamestown; and Oneita of Lane and Andrews. He also work at Richland Memorial in Columbia and later returned home to work security for Santee Cooper. He returned home to Salters, to work as a custodian at D.P. Cooper Elementary School.
He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, where he served on the Usher Board. He was a current member of the Jerusalem Male Choir, where he was acting secretary. He was an active community member. He was also a Baseball Player for the “Trio Hurricanes.”
Survivors are: his wife, Martella (Nadine) McClary of Salters; one son, Lloyd Jermaine McClary, Jr. III, of Salters; two daughters, Velma L.E. McClary of Salters; and Colleen T. McClary of Columbia; reared as a daughter, D’Nylah A. Gossett of Salters; one brother, Michael McClary of Salters; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Mary Helen Hamlet of Salters; and two grandchildren.
Jeneen Case
Graveside funeral services for Jeneen “Jen Jen” Case, conducted by Pastor Valentine Williams, were held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Case Family Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Case died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born April 28, 1991, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Paul and Christine Case. She attended New York Covenant Church. She was educated in the Bronx at Holy Rosary School and Cardinal Spellman High School. She relocated to South Carolina and attended Berkeley High School and Timberland High School. She attended Claflin University (Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College) on a full scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and graduated Cum Laude on May 11, 2013. She joined Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated - Mu Chapter and became a member in the Spring of 2011. She attended Alabama Agriculture and Mechanical University and earned a degree of Masters of Business Administration (MBA) on December 9, 2016. From a part-time position at Walmart during her college years, she progressed to Customer Service Representative at Verizon and, more recently, at BenefitFocus on Daniel Island.
Survivors, in addition to her parents, are: one sister, Chenise Case; and one brother, Stefon Case.
Ruth Mouzon
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Sena Gaillard Mouzon, conducted by the Rev. Harvey Mack, Jr., were held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Tri-Churches Cemetery of St. Stephen, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mouzon died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 21, 1927, in St. Stephen, the daughter of the late Mary Ann Gaillard and Charlie Dingle. She was a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church, where she served on the Senior Choir, Usher Board, and Kitchen Committee. She was married to Edward Buster Mouzon.
She was employed by Highland Cleat and Watts Bargain Center. She also did house work. Seventeen siblings, and five children, Evalena, Betty Ann, Sarah Ann, Helen and Elbard (Bubba) Mouzon, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: 13 children, Joe L. Mouzon of Florence; Alphonso Mouzon of Pennsylvania; Cynthia Middleton (Leon) of Moncks Corner; Lucretia Britton (Marshall) of Eadytown; Carolyn Simmons (John) and Wayne Mouzon (Dianne), both of Cross; and Vera Gates, Geraldine McFadden, Willie Earl Mouzon, Mary Jones (Paul), Debra Addison (Carlton), Hazel Murray (Raleigh) and JoAnne Gadsden (Luther), all of St. Stephen; one brother, George Squire of Pennsylvania; four sisters, Anna Mae Joynes of Pennsylvania, Sadie Huggins of New Jersey, Earline Squire of New York and Azalee (Francis) President of Cross; six Godchildren she help to raise as her own, Deon, Charles, Kevin, Altwane, Porsche and Ramon; 59 grandchildren, 134 great-grandchildren; and 39 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Carlton Addison, Jr., Arnold Taylor, Darron Mouzon, Charles Paige, Montez Addison, Sr. and Antonio Paige.
Thomas Fulmore
Funeral services for Thomas “Tommie” or “Moose” Fulmore, conducted by Pastor Jack Peterson, were held Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Chapel of Peace of Lake City. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the Byrd Cemetery of Olanta.
Mr. Fulmore died Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born February 8, 1975, in Lake City, the son of Corrine Fulmore. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1995. He was formerly employed by All Quality Construction and Graham Landscaping for many years. He was currently employed by W. Lee Flower in Scranton. He was married to Wanda Singletary.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are: three sons, Thomas Fulmore, Jr., Isaiah Fulmore and Henry Fulmore; two daughters, Olivia Fryar and Layla Fryar; two stepsons, JaBron and JaKobe Singletary; his grandmother, Sadie Mae Graham; three brothers, Mitchel Fulmore, Craig Fulmore (Bridget), and Antonio Fulmore; one sister, Vernessa Crivens; and his brother-in-law Ri`Chard Crivens.