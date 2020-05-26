Dominique Grayson
Dominique “Gucci” Grayson, 26, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by Bishop James Cooper and the Rev. Jerry Edwards, were held Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Goodwill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery of Cade, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Grayson was born June 4, 1993, in Florence, the son of Amanda Grayson. He received his formal education in the public schools of Guilford County and was a 2011 graduate of Walter Page High School. He attended Miracle Outreach of Greensboro, North Carolina. He was employed by Lemon Glass, LLC in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Greensboro, North Carolina, are: one son, Kyrie M. “Fat Fat” or “Bad Boy” Grayson of the home; his companion, Genesis Gardner of the home; one sister, Alexis Carter (Darius) of Greensboro, North Carolina; and one brother, Sebastian Grayson of Greensboro, North Carolina.