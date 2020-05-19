Esther McClary
Esther Maye Newman McClary, 93, widow of Louie Claude McClary, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House of Florence.
Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be private, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mrs. McClary was born July 2, 1926, in Sumter County, the daughter of the late Joseph Roland and Alice Josey Newman. She was a graduate of Sumter High School and received a nursing degree from Tuomey Hospital School of Nursing. While raising her young children, she stayed home and helped her husband run McClary Country Store. Later she returned to her nursing career as a head nurse at Williamsburg Regional Hospital and retired from there as a nursing supervisor. She was a member of Kingstree United Methodist Church and active with the Hospitality Committee and the Wallace Connor Sunday School Class. She mentored many young girls through her role as adult leader for Girl Scout Troop 99. She was preceded in death by her husband Claude, a grandson, Christopher McClary, and three brothers.
Survivors are: three children, Alice Marie Beck (Don) of Mt. Pleasant; Louie C. “Butch” McClary, Jr. (Sally) of Salem; and Mallory McClary (Robin Mouzon) of Salters; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet Street, Kingstree, SC 29556.
Harold Tisdale
Harold Otis Tisdale, 82, husband of Florie “Laurie” Lyerly Tisdale, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service celebrating his life was held at his barn Sunday, May 17, 2020, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Tisdale was born October 28, 1937, the son of the late James Cary and Ruth Alice Ferdon Tisdale. He attended Indiantown High School and was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was a farmer, hunter, and a horse trader. A sister, Katie Mathias (Bobby), preceded him in death.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are: two daughters, Gayle Moore (John) and Elaine Langston; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Funeral Home, 332 East Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
John Moore
John Christian Moore, 89, widower of Vera Smith Moore, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lake City Community Hospital.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Moore was born February 12, 1931, in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late Dorwin and Grace Bobzine Moore. He was a Navy Veteran and attended Broad Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was an electrician and worked at Davis Electrical and Eaddy Electrical. Four siblings, Donald Moore, Robert Moore, Lawrence Moore, and Lorraine Long, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: two sons, John C. “Johnny” Moore (Diane) of Kingstree; and Dr. Dorwin Moore (Pam) of Orangeburg; one daughter, Debbie Hill of Florence; and four grandsons.
Memorials may be made to Bloomingvale Baptist Church, 7652 Thurgood Marshall Highway, Andrews, SC 29510.
Grayson Brown
Dr. Grayson Brown, 78, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence.
There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date, directed by Platt’s Funeral Home.
Dr. Brown was born January 20, 1942, in Kingstree, the son of Ruie and Jeanette Brown. He attended Cedar Swamp Elementary and Kingstree Public School and then went on to Clemson University for two years. He transferred to the University of Georgia, where he graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine in 1966. He co-founded National Hills Animal Hospital in 1970, and in 1975 he opened Martinez Animal Hospital with Dr. James Wilkes. He was involved in leadership roles in various civic organizations. He served as Past Presidents of his Senior Class of UGA and the Alpha Psi Fraternity, the Georgia Carolina Veterinary Association, the Aiken Polo Club, and the Martinez Evans Rotary Club, where he was a charter member, as well as a Paul Harris Fellow, a Will Watt Fellow and the Foundation of Rotary International Benefactor. He was currently a Board Member of the Aiken Polo Club. He was also active in his church as a staff member of the Parish Relations Committee and Administrative Council Chairman at Lewis Memorial United Methodist Church. He was an avid equestrian and had been playing polo since 1980 with the Aiken Polo Club. He also enjoyed lancing and pleasure riding. A brother, Terry Brown, preceded him in death.
Dr. Brown married Joan King in 1964, and they had three sons, Leon Grayson Brown (Nancy), Walter Todd Brown (Audrey) and Michael Craig Brown (Kim). Joan died in 1997, and in 2000, he married Nancy Leopard, who survives him. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madeline, Crawford, Grayson, Ellen, Carter and Walker Brown, as well as his brothers, Rufus and Allison Brown.
Memorial may be made to Cedar Swamp Methodist Church, 272 Cedar Swamp Road, Kingstree, SC, 29556 or to Lewis Memorial Methodist Church, 5555 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, GA 30809.
Mary McClary
Mary Frances Pressley McClary, 72, of Kingstree, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at MUSC of Charleston.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Brian L. Williams, were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery of Nesmith, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. McClary was born June 23, 1947, in Kingstree, the daughter of the late Seaward and Lillie Ann (Pressley) Pressley. She graduated from Tomlinson High School and received a license in cosmetology from Williamsburg Technical College. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree and a Master of Education degree from Limestone College in May 2004. She was employed by Kingstree Manufacturing and also worked at Williamsburg County Hospital as a certified nursing assistant. She had a long career at Williamsburg Technical College as a librarian and educator until her retirement in May 2008. She was a member of Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Kingstree, where she served on the steward board, serving as the financial secretary and advisor, trustee board, serving as church treasurer, head stewardess, class leader for Class #9, a member of the Hicks-McClam-Rush Women’s Missionary Society, sang on the senior choir and taught church school. She served her civic duty as an officer and member of the Williamsburg County AARP, Chapter #5360, and as a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Esther #265. Annually in June, she volunteered at the Kingstree Farmers’ Market helping seniors acquire vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables.
Survivors are: one son, Stacey N. Pressley (Shenniqua); four grandchildren, Chris Hudgins (Denese), Alicyn, Alissa, and Stanton N. Pressley; one great-granddaughter, Aubrie Hudgins, all of Columbia; one brother, James “Sandy” Pressley; two nephews, Lloyd T. (Monica) Anderson and Tumaro J. Evans, all of Kingstree; one niece and Goddaughter, Shantá T. Pressley of Jersey City New Jersey; and one adopted son, Lorenzo Miller of Kingstree.
Arthur Tisdale, Sr.
Arthur Tisdale, Sr., 88, of Kingstree, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Williamsburg Regional Hospital of Kingstree.
Graveside funeral services, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Brian L. Williams, were held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Tisdale was born February 21, 1932, in Georgetown, the son of the late Joe Tisdale, Jr. and Viola McCrea Tisdale. A son, Gary Tisdale, five siblings, Florine Barnes, Beatrice Gamble, Jacob Tisdale, Sr., Robert Tisdale, and Joe Tisdale, Jr., a granddaughter, Debracca Tisdale, a daughter-in-law, Kay Williams Tisdale, and a sister-in-law, Pansy Tisdale, preceded him in death. He received his formal education in the public schools of Williamsburg County. He was a member of Greater Bethel AME Church of Kingstree, where he served as a steward, was on the finance committee, and was known for his powerful prayers during worship services. He was an inspiration to the youth in his community and church. He was a life member of the Pride of Rose Hill Masonic Lodge #405. He was employed by Drexel Furniture Company of Kingstree for 30 years and later was employed by Georgia Pacific Plywood Company until he retired. He also was employed by Boyd Electric and Williamsburg Technical College.
Survivors are: his wife, Rachel Alston Tisdale of Kingstree; three sons, Arthur Tisdale (Kathy) of Kingstree; Michael Tisdale (Shirley) of Columbia; and Richard Tisdale (Eloise) of Toms River, New Jersey; one daughter, Deborah Tisdale (Milton) of Greeleyville; three brothers, Samuel Tisdale (Mae) and Joe Louis Tisdale, both of Columbia; and Solomon Tisdale (Alice) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Margaret Shaw, the Rev. Louise Woods, Johnnie Mae Harrison, and Annie Lee Dixon, all of Columbia; and Joann Frazier (Dole) of Beaufort; two daughters-in-law, Kathy Pendergrass Tisdale of Kingstree; and Annie Thompson of Woodbridge, Virginia; one adopted daughter, Ella Sumpter (Freddie) of Lane; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Joseph Marcy
Joseph Durell Marcy, 91, widower of Mildred Trainham Marcy, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Covenant Place of Sumter.
Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery of Pamplico, directed by Williamsburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Marcy was born January 2, 1929, in Lakeside, Nebraska, the son of the late Walter L. and Clara Belle Reed Marcy. He was in pilot training and was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea. He retired after 25 years from Yellow Freight as a truck driver. He was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship. Seven siblings preceded him in death.
Survivors are: one daughter, Deborah M. Polena of Cleveland, Ohio; one son, David Marcy of Manning; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Austin.
Memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice of Sumter, 198 East Westmark Ave., Sumter, SC 29510.
Ulysses Brown, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for Ulysses Carl Brown, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Reginald Segres, Elder William Outing, and Minister Woodrena C. Segres, were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Williamsburg Regional Hospital of Kingstree. He was born September 26, 1934, in Charleston, the son of the late Ulysses Brown, Sr. and Isabell “Bay” Easterling Hilton Brown. He received his elementary, high school, and college education in South Carolina and Georgia. He mastered and perfected the art of dry cleaning, and owned dry cleaning establishments, which he operated very professionally in New York and South Carolina. A son, Calvin Brown, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Heuie Harriette Brown; one daughter, Carline Brown of Rhode Island; one son, Carlton Brown of Kingstree; his daughter-in-law, Phyllis Brown of Kingstree; and one grandson.
Willie Adams
Willie Mae Adams, 81, of Kingstree, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center of Florence.
A graveside committal service, conducted by Elder Lee Roy McClary, was held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Poston Cemetery of Cades, directed by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home.
Survivors are: one daughter, Joan Atkins (Nathaniel) of West Palm Beach, Florida; one brother, Lee Ridgeway of Kingstree; three grandchildren; and six great-grandsons.
Joe Tisdale, Jr.
Graveside funeral services for Deacon Joe Tisdale, Jr., conducted by the Rev. Otis C. Prioleau, were held Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Greenlawn Cemetery of Kingstree, directed by Pressley’s Funeral Home.
Mr. Tisdale died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at MUSC Health of Florence Medical Center. He was born April 4, 1930, in Georgetown, the son of Joe Tisdale, Sr. and Viola McCrea Tisdale. He received his formal education in Williamsburg County Schools. He was employed by Drexel Furniture Company of Kingstree for 30 years; employed by Georgia Pacific Plywood Company until he retired; and a dedicated entrepreneur in the food services. He was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Salters, where he was the Chairman of the Deacon Board, the Treasurer of The Missionary Baptist Educational Association & Ministries, Inc., and started the Low Country Food Bank at Bethlehem. He was a member of the Williamsburg County Democratic Party, the Williamsburg County Election Commission Board, and The Pride of Rose Hill Masonic Lodge #405. He was married to the late Pansy Tisdale. Three children, Billy Tisdale, Jarett Tisdale, and Cynthia Evon Tisdale McClary, and four siblings, Jacob Tisdale, Robert Tisdale, Sr., Florine Barnes, and Beatrice Gamble, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: four daughters, Clara Faye Dozier, Deloris Fowler (Rev. Vernon), Ayesha Tisdale, and Glenda Tisdale, all of Kingstree; three sons, Wayne Tisdale (Yoshimi) of Guam, USA; Kirk Tisdale (Vivian) of Columbia; and Joey Tisdale of Orlando, Florida; son-in-law, Sam McClary; two daughter-in-laws, Beverly Tisdale and Sharese Sills Tisdale; four brothers, Arthur Tisdale (Rachel) of Kingstree; Joe Louis Tisdale and Samuel (Mae) of Columbia; and Solomon Tisdale (Alice) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; five sisters, Margret Shaw, the Rev. Louise Woods, Johnnie Mae Harrison, and Annie Lee Dixon, all of Columbia; and Joann Frazier (Dole) of Beaufort; two grandchildren that he reared as his own, Shaniqua Tisdale and Kateria Fulton of the home; three special sons, Kenneth Richardson, Richard McKenzie, and Glenn A. Keels; a special friend, David McClam; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mack McAllister
Graveside funeral services for Mack Arthur “Black Mack” McAllister, conducted by Pastor Kenneth Gibson, were held Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Florence National Cemetery of Florence, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. McAllister died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the McLeod Medical Center of Florence. He was born September 25, 1960, in Lake City, the son of Letha Cockfield McAllister and the late Rev. James McAllister. He was reared in the Lake City Community, where he attended primary school. He was a graduate of Lake City High School, Class of 1978. He earned his Associates Degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College located in Florence. He was a self-employed electrician and HVAC technician. He served in the United States Army as Staff Sargent. He was awarded numerous awards such as the Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Expert Badge M16 Rifle, Expert Badge Hand Grenade, Sharpshooter Badge and M203 Grenade Launcher. He was a member of Jordan Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where he was the president of the male choir and was captain of the family and friends day.
Survivors, in addition to his mother of Columbia, are: one son, Damian McAllister; a daughter-in-law, Iniece McAllister; granddaughter, Kyndall McAllister of Clinton, Maryland; fiancé, Brenda Montgomery and her seven grandchildren; and seven siblings, Will McAllister (Willa Dean) of Florence; James McAllister, Jr. (Darlean) of Atlanta, Georgia; Robert Hal McAllister of Scranton; Letha Mae McAllister of Columbia; Lavonne McAllister of Jacksonville, Florida; Jerome McAllister (Linda) of Waco, Texas; and Carrell Cockfield of Olanta.
Johnny Dingle
Graveside funeral services for Johnny Dingle, conducted by Bishop Robert Gathers, Jr., were held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Emmanuel R.E. Church Cemetery of Alvin, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Johnny Dingle, 75, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Roper Hospice Cottage of Mount Pleasant. He was born August 12, 1944, in Charleston, the son of the late Jessie Robert Dingle and Edith Campbell. He was a graduate of Laing High School. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 1, 1966. He served in the Vietnam War where he earned a Purple Heart. He worked as a Longshoreman and retired after 34 years. He was an avid woodworker and painter. Five siblings, Julie Dingle, Gladys Taylor, Audrey Cooper, Sandra Hargrove, and Robert Dingle, Jr., and a stepdaughter, Audrey Robinson, preceded him in death.
Survivors are: his wife, Joann Robinson Dingle; two sisters, Susan Dingle Gregg and Orseanith Singleton; one brother, Jesse Dingle; one son James Dingle (Mary); two daughters, Sharon Dingle and Theresa (James) McDuffie; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mary Walker
Graveside funeral services for Mary Walker, conducted by Bishop Jessie Reed, were held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery of Cross, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Walker died Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born August 19, 1954, in Cross, the daughter of the late Essie Mae Pinckney and Ollie Walker. She graduated from Central High School in 1974. She was a member of Antioch Holiness Church.
Survivors are: her partner and companion, Clarence (Billy) Adams; one daughter, Lashonda Walker Barnes (Nate, III); one son, Bryant Walker of Moncks Corner; eight, siblings Wilhemenia Brown, Annie Pinckney, Rebecca Pinckney, Georgia Ann Pinckney, Jerry Walker, Louis Jr. Pinckney, Issac Pinckney, and Gene Pinckney; and a special caretaker, Mary Jane Ramsey.
Mary Bell
Graveside funeral services for Mary Francis Davis Bell, conducted by Pastor Joe Knowlin, were held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Bethlehem AME Church Cemetery of Hemingway, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Ms. Bell died Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born January 19, 1947, in Johnsonville, the daughter of the late Rufus Ulmur and E. Magalene Gray Davis. She attended and graduated from Chavis High School of Hemingway, Class of 1965. She was a member of Bethlehem AME Church, where she served within the church and Missionary Society. Five brothers, Benny Lee, Rufus McKinley, Bernard Levoid, Simmie Howard and Charles Earl, preceded him in death. She was employed by Oneita Manufacturer of Andrews; Hemingway Apparel of Hemingway; and Tupperware Manufacturer of Hemingway, retiring with 27 years of dedicated service.
Survivors are: two daughters, Makeshia Bell and Elaine Olgesby (Ansel), both of Florence; one sister, Jacquline Davis of Johnsonville; two brothers, Edward Davis (Jackie) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Frederick Davis (Justine) of Hemingway; three spiritual sisters, Linda Bell, Mrs. Linda Ann Gray, and Bertha Hayward; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Johnny Stafford, Sr.
Graveside funeral services for Johnny Ross “Popsie” Stafford, Sr., conducted by the Rev. James Brown, were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Morning Glory Cemetery of Georgetown, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mr. Stafford died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born September 9, 1940, the son of the late Azalee Capers Stafford and Turner Stafford. Four siblings, Rosa Bell Smith, Clara Bell Duncan, Mary Magalene Cooper, and Richard E. Stafford, preceded him in death. He attended Rosemary High School. After high school he went to work with his father’s logging business. At the age of 19, he moved to Brooklyn, New York. He did construction work and moved back home on October 31, 1975, he later worked for Santee Cooper from April 5, 1976 to September 29, 2003. He was a member of Greater Gethsemane Baptist Church, where he served on the Pastor’s Aide Board.
Survivors are: his wife, Mary Jane Stafford of Georgetown; two sons, Johnny Stafford, Jr. (Felicia) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Michael Leroy Stafford of Georgetown; one brother, Turner Stafford, Jr. (Mary Geneva) of Georgetown; and three grandchildren.
Ellen Mitchell
Funeral services for Ellen Laura Harris Mitchell, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Plowden, were held Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Clauddie Henryhand Memorial Chapel of Kingstree. Burial, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home, followed at the St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery of Kingstree.
Ms. Mitchell died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born May 19, 1975, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of William Harris, Sr. and the late Sophonia Agnes Washington. After becoming an evangelist and relocating to Florence, she became a member of Bibleway Church of Florence. She was educated in the Baltimore City School System and graduated from Notre Dome of Maryland University earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Education. She fulfilled numerous professional roles but teaching was her most valued accomplishment. She assisted many in establishing businesses, getting grants and achieving their goals. A daughter, Johnell Wilford, preceded her in death.
Survivors, in addition to her father, are: one son, John Wilford; one daughter, Destiny Walker; surrogate mother, Orthella Keels Joseph; four brothers, Akeem, Mansa and Jarrasta Joseph, and William Harris, Jr.; three sisters, Monique, Nicole and Katrina Harris; and aunt, Evon A. Brown, who was with her until her final hour.
Shirley Pringle
Graveside funeral services for Pastor Shirley Elaine Pringle, conducted by the Rev. Michael Nixon, were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Burroughs Cemetery of Nesmith, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Pastor Pringle died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born February 26, 1965, in Nesmith, the daughter of Betty Cunningham Alston and the late Eugene “Feg” Alston, Sr. A brother, Eugene Alston, Jr. (survived by wife Merilyn), preceded her in death.
She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County. She was employed by Private Public Partnership. She was a member of The Church of God in Stuckey, where she was the pastor.
Survivors, in addition to her mother of Nesmith, are: her husband, David Pringle; three children, Lorenzo Alston, Kendra Pringle, and Shante Pringle, all of Nesmith; one stepdaughter, Elaine Brown of Andrews; two brothers, Derrick Alston of Kingstree; and Carlos Alston (Sherri) of Lancaster; two sisters, Lucinda Holmes of Nesmith; and Lorraine Hampton (Leroy) of Gresham; three grandchildren; and seven step-grandchildren.
Carrie Riggins
Graveside funeral services for Carrie “MeMe” Mabry Riggins, conducted by the Rev. Otis Prioleau, were held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Crossroad Cemetery of Salters, directed by Henryhand Funeral Home.
Mrs. Riggins died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born April 8, 1949, the daughter of the late Authur Mabry, Sr. and Emma Chandler Mabry. She was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Salters for over 50 years, where she served as the President of the Usher Board. She spent 15 years at Fresenius Dialysis Center of Kingstree. She founded a Helping Hand Committee and in times of sickness and bereavement would serve as a missionary, gathering love offerings and personally presenting to each family. She became a part of a sisterhood that spanned over 33 years, “Veronica Cooper and Friends,” would congregate on each Friday and holidays, sharing love, fellowship and food. She was educated in the public schools of Williamsburg County and attended Tomlinson High School, before relocating to New Haven, Connecticut her senior year of high school and was a graduate of the class of 1972. She would then further her education at Benedict College of Columbia and earned an Associate Degree from Williamsburg Technical College.
She was a former employee of Baxter Healthcare Corporation and Tupperware Manufactory for over 20 years. She then followed her dreams and became owner and operator of Insomnia Grill Station (Cadillac) of Kingstree for 13 years. Three siblings, Norma Salters, Hallie Beaty, and James (Mammie) Mabry, preceded her in death.
Survivors are: two sons, Ulysses Riggins and Da’Nearral McKnight of the home; one daughter, Prophetess Sharon McKnight (Pastor Marlon) of Salters; her husband, Jimmy Riggins of Salters; two sisters, Lillie Dotts (Joseph) of Salters; and Bertha Wise of Moncks Corner; one brother, Authur Mabry, Jr. (Roberta) of New Haven, Connecticut; five grandson; and two great-grandchildren.